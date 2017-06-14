Nektar Therapeutics: A Sweet Or Sour Investment?

With 150% share price appreciation in the past five years, valuation metrics indicate that the firm is still a bargain.

Having two FDA-approved products and its proven technology (licensed to various firms), Nektar is generating meaningful sales.

In distancing itself from the failed inhaled-insulin Exubera, Nektar has been enjoying much corporate success.

After a decade plus of failed investment in the inhaled insulin, Exubera, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) cut the losses via terminating its partnership with Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) on Oct. 18, 2007. Next year, Nektar gave up the hope for inhaled insulin by terminating all negotiations (with potential marketing partners) for the "the bong."

Notably, Exubera failed due to user inconvenience, and more importantly, the increased incidence of lung cancer found in smokers. As if inhaled insulin is an albatross, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) is also struggling to generate meaningful sales for its FDA-approved inhaled insulin Afrezza (despite the drug's favorable efficacy and safety profiles).

Whether the higher cancer cases in patients who used Exubera is due to insulin or the tobacco's deleterious effects is still up to the jury. Nevertheless, Elam Nevan (the former Vice President of Pfizer Pulmonary Division in charge of the Exubera development) has moved on. The Harvard graduate is now focusing on innovating a once-weekly insulin for AntriaBio (OTCQB:ANTB).

In similar fashion, Nektar has shed off the dead weight of inhaled insulin. For almost a decade, the firm has refocused its efforts to fruitful therapeutic designs.

About Nektar Therapeutics

As a development-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops innovative medicines, Nektar is brewing an enriched pipeline for the treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The San Francisco, California, based firm leverages on its proven chemistry platform to design novel drugs.

Perhaps, the honeycomb of Nektar is its global leadership in polymer chemistry that, in and of itself, is a powerful therapeutic designing tool. With the advanced science, the company targets well-characterized pathways that are likely to yield meaningful clinical benefits. And by exploiting the structural adeptness of polymers, the firm can customize the behavior of drugs (to a great extent).

As alluded, Nektar's detachment from inhaled insulin enabled the firm to successfully innovate two approved drugs, which are licensed to its partners for royalty fees. Those therapeutics include Movantik (naloxegol for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic, non-cancer pain) and Adynovate (antihemophilic PEGylated factor for hemophilia A management). That aside, the firm has an impressive number of partners utilizing its platform technology, as well as a robust pipeline of developing medicines.

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci

Development Pipeline

Despite having many promising drugs in development, we shall illustrate the merits of NKT-181 for the treatment of moderate to severe chronic low back pain. According to research estimates, 19% of Americans suffer from chronic pain.

With opioids considered as the most effective remedy for pain relief, 230 million prescriptions were written in the US in 2016. Shockingly, the data suggests that almost 2 million Americans either abused or were dependent on prescription opioid painkillers.

As a first-in-class (selective mu-opioid agonist), NKT-181 can potentially provide potent relief without the "high" associated with conventional treatment (that can cause addiction). According to Nektar, "The novel molecular structure of NKTR-181 is designed to have low permeability across the blood-brain barrier in order to slow its rate of entry into the brain and attenuate the dopamine release that underlies euphoria."

And given the combinations of substantial market opportunity with good drug design, it is not far from the truth that the said molecule can procure strong future sales results.

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci

Financials Analysis

During the Q4 to Q1 2017 period, revenues decreased from $59M to $25M. Research and development expenses also increased from $49M to $61M. Hence, Nektar experienced a higher net loss (from $20M to $64M).

Notably, the revenues decreased was due to the loss of $30M from its partner, Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPTH). This is because of the said firm's lead drug, Fovista: it failed to post positive phase 3 outcomes. To offset that unfavorable development, Nektar managed to increase its overall royalty revenues. And such an increase is expected to continue going forward.

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci

Despite the meaningful revenues from approved products and licensing fees, we expect the company to increase its spending in pipeline advancement. Consequently, this can deliver substantial revenues in the long haul (as the various therapeutics are likely to receive approval and to generate increasing sales).

For the past five quarters (from Q1 2016 to Q1 2017), cash/equivalents increased from $288M to $358M, respectively, thus representing a whopping 27% improvement. Furthermore, the total current debts rose to a manageable level of 19% (from $66M to $79M).

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci

The Management

With more than two decades of leadership in the biopharmaceutical industry, President and CEO Howard Robin joined Nektar in 2007. Mr. Robin also held executive positions at other notable firms like Sirna Therapeutics and Berlex Laboratories. And as a director of the Biotechnology Industry Organization and BayBio, Mr. Robin gained the expert insight into the wisdom of successful drugs development.

Potential Risks

The main risk is that Nektar can overextend its spending, as the firm is developing an extensive pipeline. Therefore, it may need to issue more shares to get the money for operations. Nonetheless, it is highly likely that the ample cash supply of $358M (at the end of Q1 2017) should negate the need for dilutive financing in the foreseeable future.

In addition, key molecules may not post positive trial outcomes. Partnership deal may also be unfavorable. Furthermore, the share price may fluctuate in the short-term due to the high volatility intrinsic to biopharma investing.

Conclusion

Despite the past controversy with its inhaled insulin, Nektar shifted course (and built a robust portfolio of approved drugs and molecules in development). As the pipeline is advancing, we expect higher operational spending in the next few years. And while there are risks inherent to biopharma investing, the firm's business is sound and strong.

With such promising developments and a highly enriched pipeline, Nektar is interestingly trading far below its true worth (at only $18.27, the equivalent of $2.7B market cap). As the final note, this stock is highly likely a mouthwatering bargain that is indeed sweet for the long-term oriented value investors to treasure for the long haul.

Author's note: If you enjoy reading our research, be sure to click the "follow" button for the latest insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.