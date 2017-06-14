Caring For The Widow: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

True story: A former financial advisor told me of a 71-year-old widow who asked him to take a look at her investments, which were under the management of another financial advisor she called "a nice guy."

We'll get back to this story momentarily, but the thought was prompted by two stories on today's SA, one by BlackRock which makes the case that investors benefit from reliance on a financial advisor. Writes BlackRock:

Advised Americans are more confident in their financial decision-making, encouraging them to put more money to work. Beyond that, the two key benefits of working with a financial advisor are: 1) The advisor's ability to create a financial plan that an investor can follow through time; and 2) the advisor's ability to explain investment risks and offer insight on how to navigate them. For the most part, those with advisors seem happy to have one: 71% claimed overall satisfaction; only 5% reported overall dissatisfaction."

The second story comes from financial advisor Russ Thornton, who describes the sort of practical guidance called for above in his "Financial Planning Tips for Widows" article. By and large, I think they are both correct. Now back to our story about the widow and her advisor:

Her account was held in an IRA and totaled $173,000; she had a similar amount of money not managed by this advisor:

About half of the $173,000 was invested in equities, spread out over 21 different individual stocks, and returned about 3% a year on average over a period of about 10 years, during which time the S&P 500 returned 7.8% on average. (The audit relayed here took place in 2014, so the period in question is from roughly 2004 to 2014.) There were no small or medium-sized firms among the 21 securities, and the widow could not say whether she was paying commissions to buy and sell the securities.

This seems as though the advisor did not do a great job for the client, though we can't know for sure. There are too many unknowns. Let's look at both possibilities, starting with the advisor being a positive influence on her portfolio.

Maybe this widow was terribly frightened of risk, a not uncommon issue. Maybe without the advisor's help, she'd have had all her money in CDs and done (a tad) worse. Maybe he helped her budget her income and investments so that she could get by, and without that help she'd be in much worse shape. This is all possible.

On the other hand, the reason why the above facts don't register positively is because with a portfolio of that small size, if she was paying commissions, it's hard to see how she would not have done better in an S&P 500 index fund or well diversified mutual fund, which would have been equivalent to the large-cap stocks she held. Were her funds invested thusly, she'd have had something close to $50,000 more in that 10-year window.

Back to the first hand, optimizing the numbers can be the wrong approach with a widow, or with any client. Human beings don't always want the solution displayed on a software program. A new widow, especially, wants a sympathetic advisor who understands her situation and the pace she's able to move at.

The point of all of this is that someone who is disinterested in DIY investing cannot simply hand over all the money. There needs to be a large upfront investment in finding a person you feel you can trust, who listens to and understands you and who evinces financial competence.

