The WDC-Toshiba Game Of Chicken Continues

In my last article, I commented that the Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) clouds were set to clear soon with a clear timeline being drawn out for the asset sale. My base case remains the same and I do believe this issue will ultimately get resolved, with slight delays - long Western Digital (NYSE:WDC). If not, Toshiba runs serious risk of getting delisted, as a messy legal battle is set to ensue - short Toshiba.

What's changed?

For one, Toshiba is now caught between a rock (antitrust + money) and a very hard place (legal recourse). Recall that Toshiba has a very tight timeline to fight off delisting (due to two consecutive years of negative equity). The Sandisk deal took about seven months to complete, which implies a potential WD/Toshiba deal would take at least as long if not longer for a strategic buyer. At this stage, getting through approvals in 9 months would be impressive on its own, but taking the degree of cross-border regulatory complexity into account means even that timeline is stretched. For some context, here's a brief near term timeline for Toshiba:

2H of June: Toshiba aims to decide on the buyer of a majority stake in Toshiba Memory and achieve an official agreement.

June 28: Regular shareholders' meeting June 30: Legal submission deadline for filing annual securities report for F3/17 (extension possible if a request is approved). Toshiba is still working with PwC Aarata to file its 178th Annual Securities Report by the legally specified deadline.

August 1: Possible move from Tokyo Stock Exchange first section listing to second section listing (due to expected negative net worth at end-Mar 2017). Note that delisting risk is front and center here with the Tokyo & Nagoya Stock Exchanges re-examining the company's internal management system.

Note that this doesn't even touch on the mess Toshiba currently finds itself in with regard to its nuclear business.

INCJ is Key

"The deal of Japan Inc was: 'I will help you when times are tough"

(NYSE:FT)

Business in Japan works differently from the capitalist system of the States. Japanese firms in distress have historically benefited from the support network offered by the government. 2012 for instance, saw the state-backed INCJ fund assemble an all-Japan consortium backed by Toyota and Panasonic to prevent Renesas from being taken over by KKR. In late 2016, INCJ then bailed out Japan Display, a company that holds far less relevance to corporate Japan than Toshiba.

Don't be fooled by the public stance, the INCJ is there for Toshiba just in case and so the Japanese government is very much in play here. The purpose for INCJ will most likely be to provide some temporary relief (vs. a full bailout) in the form of financing/government and to ensure the jewel of Toshiba's crown doesn't fall into the wrong hands.

But then again, logic doesn't always prevail when it comes to Japanese bailouts - the government's history of bailing out companies has been somewhat unpredictable. But in this case, the Development Bank of Japan's (DBJ) additional involvement in the consortium points to potential intervention by the Japanese government.

This has two key implications - 1) it shields WDC from having to take immediate action regarding Flash Ventures should Toshiba fall into financial trouble and more importantly, 2) joining INCJ and DBJ is key to winning this deal.

The Bids So Far

Bidders reported to be involved by Reuters and the Nikkei are:

ICNJ + WDC + Bain Capital - initial ¥1.6tn raised to ¥2tn

Broadcom + Silver Lake + Japanese banks - ¥2.2tn

Hon Hai + Apple + Amazon - ¥3tn

Toshiba-spun headlines aside, the two leading bidders at this time are - the WDC-INCJ consortium and Silverlake-AVGO. Rumors of an SK Hynix participation just don't seem to add up due to political reasons. For one, Hynix is already an active player in NAND and might raise antitrust hurdles. More importantly though, cross-border politics are not favorable - all major Japanese IT companies have restructured or exited core businesses (DRAM, display, Rechargeable battery, TV) due to the threat from Korean companies. The potential negative publicity in Japan from a Hynix deal would prevent a Korean memory company-Japanese state fund link up from buying Toshiba. Same issue applies to Hon Hai whose deep ties with China, will be a key stumbling block as the Japanese government will not want Toshiba's chip technology taken out of Japan.

WDC is the clear frontrunner here. By 1) linking up with PE funding and 2) opting for a minority interest, WDC's balance sheet should not be stretched and it remains well positioned to win the bidding war.

AVGO may have the higher bid, but as I outlined here, a Toshiba acquisition would not fit within their overall strategy. Quoting Hock Tan, "Don't believe everything you read out there, please." The real driver behind the deal is likely Silver Lake. But it's hard to believe AVGO would dip so readily into an asset riddled in as much legal risk as Toshiba Memory. Besides, without the participation of a Japanese partner, the bid holds much less weight than a WDC consortium.

Toshiba Can Afford a Little Less

There's been a lot of speculation on the value of Toshiba Memory and how much upside a sale would bring to Toshiba's equity position. What we do know for sure, is that Toshiba has to sell off a significant portion to fund its equity position.

According to the scenario analysis below (courtesy of GS), a minority stake sale (20%), even at a stretched 22x PE would do little to help Toshiba avoid delisting.

The second scenario - Toshiba sells 51% and gives up control implies Toshiba needs a 20-22x valuation (far higher than Sandisk) to turn around its equity position with minimal buffer. If - and this is a very big if - Toshiba did achieve such lofty valuations, they would still run the risk of the transaction falling through before the two term deadline.

Which has led Toshiba to the "sell 100% scenario." Across a range of valuations, we see that Toshiba needs a minimum ¥1.6tn bid to just about stay listed. Note that ¥1.6tn was WDC's initial offer before reportedly raising to ¥2tn. While Toshiba is pushing for the ¥2.2tn range where AVGO currently stands, WDC seems to be holding firm on ¥2tn which would still give Toshiba ample room to turn positive equity.

The implication for Toshiba is this - 1) get the ¥2tn in 1 year and stay listed or 2) chase ¥2.2tn in > 1 year and delist. In other words, Toshiba is currently stuck between a rock (antitrust + money) and a very hard place (legal recourse). The rational choice in this game of chicken would be WDC + INCJ (provided the consortium stays intact) but if Toshiba opts otherwise, we would then enter a legal battleground which could see Toshiba lose out completely.

Antitrust vs. Consent Rights

One important point to keep in mind when sifting through the news flow around this deal is the "invisible hand" of Toshiba. While WDC has its legal hold as a bargaining chip, Toshiba is working hard behind the scenes to push back.

Take for instance, this recent piece by the Shimbun (translated from print):

"Broadcom [NASDAQ:AVGO] is seen as having become the superior bidder for Toshiba's (TYO:6502] flash memory unit, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

The Japanese-language report cited several persons related to the matter, who said that the US-based chip maker and Toshiba are proceeding with talks based on Broadcom's bid of JPY 2.2tn (USD 20bn), which exceeds Toshiba's call for bids of at least JPY 2tn. Since Broadcom's main business involves making communications-related semiconductors, it is expected that there would not be any problems gaining approval from antitrust regulators, the report said.

Additionally, Toshiba's main lending banks are positively evaluating the stability of Broadcom's offer, which will fund the deal on its own, the report said.

Toshiba is also conducting talks with three other groups, namely, a US-Japan consortium that includes the Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ), the consortium of Bain Capital and South Korea-based SK Hynix, and a group that includes Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry and Sharp Corp., the report said.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility that the situation could change depending on a revised offer that Western Digital is expected to submit to Toshiba by as early as 14 June, the report said." (Source: Shimbun Print)

If WDC rises to ¥2tn, the deal dynamics come down to antitrust vs. consent rights.

On antitrust, the AVGO-Silverlake bid is the winner as the transaction would have an easier time getting approvals. A merger of WDC and Toshiba could trigger antitrust hurdles with a combined market share ~29% of the NAND market. Toshiba might also be counting on the fact that an AVGO acquisition wouldn't affect the NAND market the way Hynix or the Chinese would and so, WDC might be less incentivized to pursue legal recourse.

On the other hand, WDC management clearly believes their consent rights hold merit, which could be a material bargaining chip if WDC holds firm. The crux of WDC's argument is that the Flash Ventures JV agreements with Toshiba obligates that neither of the parties can transfer an interest in the JV without the other's consent. As I outlined previously, Toshiba has backed down on numerous attempts to circumvent the agreement. With all the legal mess that's been going on, it's hard to believe that a buyer would bid on a contested asset without the necessary assurance that a court battle would not ensue and hold up the bid. Note that WDC had filed an arbitration claim in mid-May to block the sale and push for a lower valuation.

Now, considering the proximity of the June 13 arbitration deadline with the planned June 15th decision, WDC likely plans to file injunctions in the US (if it has not already done so). This would 1) delay the sale even further, 2) render Toshiba's argument in favor of a faster timeline due to antitrust hurdles moot, 3) discourage potential buyers, 4) depress valuations and 5) result in inevitable delisting for Toshiba.

In any case, if WDC can keep INCJ and DBJ in its consortium, they should win this game of chicken (long WDC). If not, get set for some legal turbulence ahead as the clock is already ticking (short Toshiba).

