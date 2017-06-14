Avis Budget Group: Why Their Demise Is In Sight

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) is one of the largest car rental companies in the world.

I am sure any of you have seen them at airports or used their service if your car broke down. I know when I was younger my dad's Cadillac CTS broke down and we went to Avis and left in a Chrysler 300.

But now that I am in my mid-twenties, I have a new appreciation for looking a things. And after looking more closely at Avis, I am almost certain the company is dangerously close to insolvency if the economy further weakens . . .

A softer economy, declining car prices, years of negative free cash flow and an over-leveraged balance sheet is a fatal combination for car renters.

Avis depends on managing a massive fleet of used cars, and their increasing prices have been great for their total assets and collateral base. During the last few years we have witnessed a booming auto bubble and rising vehicle prices. This greatly benefited Avis and their stock price.

But I believe the tide is turning. . .

In fact, it already has past the turning point. . .

The stock's been pummeled thus far in 2017. But I think it is only the beginning of it's descent downwards.

I now present my short case against Avis Budget Group.

I.

Avis's asset base is a massive fleet of rental cars. Thus the bulk of their revenues come from selling used cars.

So how does Avis depend on rising car prices?

Avis and other car rentals buy cars outright from manufacturers, or get them on a buyback program. The buyback program cars are called 'Program Cars' and cost more since car companies assume the risk of buying them back later. Outright purchases are called 'Risk Cars' because Avis is responsible for what they will be able to sell them for at a later date. This way they can assume what they will be worth on the market, inflating their future asset expectations.

Avis's fleet is made up 44% 'Program Cars' and the rest are 'Risk Cars'. Avis is trying to attract buyers of cars through their website that offer $500 discounts.

I expect these discounts to greatly increase as new and used car prices fall. . .

Morgan Stanley recently published a report on the weakening used car market. And I share these expectations.

Their conclusion is grave. Even if the bull market continues on through 2021, the best case for used car prices will be to remain flat. A stagnant market, or the base scenario, will have losses around -20%. And a bear market, or recession, prices would plummet over -50%.

It appears that after years of used car price strength, the cycle is now turning.

NADA Used Car Guide index collapse is concerning to all. Especially how used car prices have a direct affect on new car prices. Deutsche Bank noted the recent surprise of the -7.7% year-over-year drop during February 2017.

Rental-car company bonds are turning into lemons. Debt issued by Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) and Avis Budget Group Inc., which had traded at or above par in recent years, tumbled to new lows earlier this month amid signs that used-vehicle prices are dropping twice as much as expected. That's bad news for companies that collectively have to dispose of about 400,000 vehicles a year, and especially for Hertz, whose junk-rated debt is teetering close to a downgrade - wrote Molly Smith on Bloomberg

I expect that Avis's bonds wont be far behind Hertz's junk rating . . .

This severe drop in used car prices will lead to huge write downs of Avis's capital assets. It also means less money the company will make when it sells the cars from their fleet.

They had a paltry 1 - 3% net-margin during the good years, which is extremely slim. . .

If Avis had weak margins and a mounting pile of debt during the 'car-bubble' years and post-2008 recovery, imagine how bad things will get during a slowdown. . .

During the years of rising car prices, Avis was able to hold on to their fleet vehicles longer, giving them better margins for resale. But now falling car prices means the opposite.

During the chaos of 2008, Avis's stock fell all the way to .40 cents. This is important because such low margin, capital intensive, and highly leveraged businesses are very sensitive to financial market and economic changes.

II.

Taking a closer look at Avis's capital structure, how would a softer economy and declining used car prices affect their business now?

Observing how Avis's debt-to-equity has deteriorated is cringeworthy. Not that it was in particularly any good position two years ago. But now they have over $13.5 billion in debt sitting on top of a miniscule sliver of $141 million in equity.

That is less than 1% . . .

Other than their debt, Avis's Total Liabilities are truly breathtaking. And as of June 2017, roughly $19 billion of total liabilities is balancing on top of $141 million in total shareholder equity.

In other words, less than 1% of Avis's business is funded by shareholders. And the other 99%? That comes from creditors and other claimants.

And this is all against a total asset base that is depending on used car prices to perform. . .

Such extreme leverage leaves the company highly vulnerable to even the slightest external, or internal, shock.

If the remaining $141 million equity is wiped out, that doesn't necessarily mean the company will cease to operate. While a red flag, negative equity companies can operate (total liabilities overweight total assets). But they need cash flow to meet their liabilities coming due. If the cash flow is inadequate, the company will end up ruined.

How is the earning power of Avis? Here are the last 11 quarters.

It is as I thought. During the booming car bubble years they had beat their Wall Street estimate with strong earnings.

But during the last 5 quarters, Avis has missed their estimates 4/5 times.

The latest quarter, May 2017, being a wild miss. And I expect this trend to continue as car prices sink and the economy contracts.

Still, don't be fooled by Avis's EBITDA (earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization) and EPS (earnings per share). These are almost meaningless for shareholders because all of what they make from EBITDA goes back into simply maintaining their business and huge rental fleet.

What truly matters to investors is free cash flow. This is the means for a company to pay dividends, buy shares back, and grow the company along with shareholder value.

But Avis makes 0 free cash flow. Therefore they never have any free cash flow year-over-year growth. And for long term EBITDA not to generate any positive free cash flow is troubling.

The overwhelmingly leveraged balance sheet explains how their business has been maintained through debt only. Without any generous creditors, Avis would be on life support, if not dead.

III.

If it wasn't for central bankers, led by the Fed, engaging in ZIRP (zero interest rate policies) and QE (quantitative easing), I don't believe Avis would have been able to get so deep in debt. But as investors and lenders were starved for yield, they make more risky loans. Which gave Avis all the cheap funding they needed to maintain this house of cards.

All those investors and creditors that are gobbling up these juicy yields from ABS (auto backed securities) need to simply only remember a decade ago.

Recall how the MBS (mortgage backed securities) market got slaughtered when home prices began falling. . .

Auto backed securities are a huge source of funding in the auto market. Without it, the $1.2 trillion auto loan bubble will lose steam.

And I am afraid it already it has. . .

I expect investors and creditors to have growing concerns about the auto sector, which includes rental car companies. With used car prices falling, Avis's creditors should question the value of their collateral (the fleet of their rental cars).

Not only do I see Avis Budget Group's stock and bonds suffering, I believe a complete bankruptcy is more than likely.

Avis has significant bonds maturing in the near future. Roughly $1.5 billion by January 2019. I am skeptical how they will service these. Their creditors must see Avis's diminishing earnings since 2014, aswell as the weakening collateral.

I wrote an article a few days ago reviewing the latest collapsing loan growth in the economy. Especially of note is the evaporation of new auto loan growth, all while outstanding current auto loan delinquencies rise. A worst case scenario.

I don't see any sudden change for this negative trend in the auto market, let alone the economy as a whole.

I expect Avis to only be further strained until it implodes.

They weren't able to make any free cash flow and only polluted their balance sheet with debt during the post-2008 car bubble. Now in a slowing economy, tightening federal reserve, and declining auto market - this will be too much against them.

With their slim margins, liabilities up to their neck, and claimants & creditors howling at their doors, they can surely be squeezed to death.

But it's hard to say if they will go bankrupt, even though I fully expect it in the long term.

Markets are crazy these days. Give it time.