MasterCard (MA) Presents at William Blair 37th Annual Growth Stock Conference - Company Presentation Transcript

MasterCard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Company Presentation Call

June 14, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Martina Hund-Mejean - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Robert Napoli - William Blair

Unidentified Analyst -

Robert Napoli

We’re going to get started. My name is Bob Napoli, I’m the analyst for William Blair that covers the financial technology space. We’re very happy to have with us again MasterCard. We have CFO, Martina Hund-Mejean with us again this year, so we really appreciate your coming, Martina. We also have Head of Investor Relations, Warren Kneeshaw here with us. We’re going to do a fireside chat format. We’re going to go through a lot of the strategy, and I was hoping to start off here that Martina could give us kind of an update on key business trends through the quarter, or just as you see the year unfolding.

Martina Hund-Mejean

Good morning everybody, and thanks Bob for having us here. So on the business trends, I really don’t have any new news to tell you. We had talked a couple months ago on our earnings call in terms of where we see the world going, and from a--you know, I’m just going to do a very, very quick runaround. So from the United States point of view, we are still seeing consumers behaving pretty well, so I think the market is doing very well. We see really no different trends than what we had seen before.

If you go to Europe, Europe is--you know, some countries are doing well, like Germany; some other countries are doing a little bit less well, like the U.K., France, Italy. Of course in Europe, you have some different cross-border trends coming in given the weaker pound, so that means everybody outside of the U.K. loves to come to London, but the Brits are not going to be able to spend quite as much as what they would like to do in Spain and other countries where they like to go for vacation. But for us, the trends are really offsetting trends, so there is no net-net plus or net-net negative, but it’s an offsetting trend.

If I go to Asia-Pacific, Asia-Pacific is also doing pretty well. I know a lot of you are talking about China and looking at that, but despite China, we are seeing that the rest of Asia is doing okay. India is doing very well, and even in Australia we are seeing some good trends there.

Going to Middle East-Africa, that’s a little bit more of a difficult story, especially when you look at the oil producing countries like Nigeria, etc. That continues to be relatively stressed, you see really cross-border declines in that. Domestically, you don’t see a lot of increase, so that just continues to be the same story. We really haven’t seen any different trend there.

Then when you go to Latin America, despite the most recent political issues in Brazil, Brazil is doing very well, that continues to drive a good economic environment. Mexico is doing well, Argentina is doing okay, Colombia, Chile. The only real negative spot in Latin America is Venezuela, and we’ve been talking about that a number of times before. So net-net, when you look at our volumes, there is really no new news to report.

Robert Napoli

Thank you. Just on the U.S., a question I get a lot of times, if you look at the consumer in the U.S., very mixed numbers. Retailers, a lot of retailers struggling and definitely some market share shift, but really a lot of consternation over whether the U.S. consumer is really healthy and spending. Looking at your numbers, it looks like they are; looking at some other retailer numbers, it looks like--what is the MasterCard view of the health of the U.S. consumer and their spending levels?

Martina Hund-Mejean

Well I mean, we have been saying for a while that the consumer in the United States has come back a little bit, but from very low levels just a couple of years ago, two, three years ago. So you know, you do see some increases when we look at our survey, which is called Spending Pulse, which you can subscribe to if you like. That is not just MasterCard data, that is all data - cash, check, electronic forms of data, and we’re actually seeing that from a retail point of view ex-auto, ex-gas, you have kind of a 3% to 4% increase in spend, and that I would call is pretty healthy for the United States.

When you look at our volumes and in terms of what we’re producing, there are a couple of things going on. One, of course, personal consumption expenditure is going up, as I just told you, which we are benefiting from, but even in the United States, you still have the secular trend from cash and check to electronic forms of payments. After all, only about 60% of the personal consumption expenditure in the United States is electronified, and about 40% is still done in cash and check, so there is a lot of growth opportunities, and every year you’re seeing a little bit of that coming through in our numbers too.

Robert Napoli

Thank you. Market share - how do you gauge market share trends? How closely do you--I mean, obviously you watch market share trends pretty closely, but where are you gaining share, where is market share more challenging?

Martina Hund-Mejean

Yes, so on market share, first of all how we look about market share, we count it in volume, so dollar volumes all over the world, and market share, we really look at not just against our large competitor but a lot of market share gains that we have is also versus domestic schemes. When you get outside of the United States, in particular in Europe but also in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, there are a lot of domestic payments providers, and over the many, many years we’ve been really winning business from them, simply because when you look at a domestic provider, they can only do so much in terms of investments. They only have so much volume and transactions in a particular country that they can transport. We can obviously transport volume and transactions over our network anywhere in the world, so from a scalability point of view, we just have bigger wherewithal to be investing in the kind of things that are really mattering at this point in time, be it in the digital technology, be it from a safety and security point of view.

So that’s how we look at market share holistically, and when you look at our market share gains over the last five, six years, we’ve been gaining pretty much in every category, so credit, debit, prepaid and commercial - those are the four categories of the top level we are focused on, and we pretty much gained in every part of the world with one big exception, which is in the United States in credit. We had a couple of big losses in the United States over the last five, six years. We’ve been making up some of those losses in a significant way, in particular in the co-brand space, but that is still some work for us to do.

In terms of how we go after winning market share, I already told you versus the domestic schemes, you know, when you talk about our digital products, when you talk about safety and security products, our fob products, there is no--there is not a lot of competition from a domestic scheme point of view. They just don’t have the wherewithal to make the kind of investment that’s required in order to do that.

But beyond that, given that we are still generally--you know, like, roundabout a third of the market worldwide, so we’re still a little smaller than one big company, we have to go to market a little bit different, so we can’t just go to market and say, here’s a credit product, here’s a debit product, here’s a prepaid or commercial product. We have to really analyze what are the customer pain points in terms of what is the customer trying to address from a business point of view, and that is where we had--have developed a lot of, I call it product and some services that are very responsive to the needs of our customers, so I’ll give you a couple of examples.

Safety and security is paramount, right, especially with what’s going on here from a cyber security point of view, and we have some very specialized products that can very easily be demonstrated in terms of showing to our customers that they save millions of dollars when they use those kind of products and they let every transaction basically [indiscernible] over that particular feature functionality, and they pay for that, so that’s fantastic to see.

The other thing that our customers are really wrestling with is how to make the most out of their portfolios, i.e. revenue generation activities, right? I mean, our past, when you look at versus the total cost that they have to bear when they have a payments business is very, very small, but where the real lever is how can we help them generate revenues. We have a unit that’s called advisors - they’re a bunch of consultants, we have them everywhere in the world, and think about them like the typical McKinsey, BCG kind of consultant, but also Accenture type of consultant, so they can do both. They can do strategy and really advise the client with that, but they can help also on the implementation.

So those are the two big things that I want to call out. There are a number of other services, but it has proven when you look at our financials that that go-to-market, putting out additional products and services that are very responsive to what our clients want, and we can charge for that, that that actually helps in terms of how we win our customers.

Robert Napoli

Thank you. One area of confusion amongst investors seems to be the effects on your business of a shift from signature to PIN payments in the U.S. PIN payments are generally viewed to be much less profitable than signature payments. Certainly retailers would like to see it go that direction. Can you talk a little bit about the mix of signature and PIN, the trend, and what effects that could have on your business?

Martina Hund-Mejean

Yes, so our signature debit business is still larger than our PIN debit business, but what we are seeing over the last three, four years or so, so it’s not a new trend quite frankly, that given the rules that were put into place courtesy of Senator Durbin in the Dodd-Frank regulation, which basically allows merchants to route the transactions to whichever network they would like to route it, as well as the enablement of EMV pads, so chip-based pads in the United States, is seeing a continuous move from signature debit to PIN debit. You actually see that in our numbers when you look at our transaction volume, depending which quarter you’re looking at, 16%, 17%, 18% per quarter, which is very high - this is a worldwide number. You know, part of that counts for the extra PIN transactions that we are actually seeing.

So we’re not too fussed about it. It has been with us for the last three, four years. What we are--what I just want to remind people what we have to do is we kind of have to win the transaction twice. So first of all, you have to be on the back of the card, the back of the card is the PIN enablement, and we’ve been winning a number of agreements on that and we’ve been talking about that. But then in addition to that, you have to also win the routing from the merchant, so that’s kind of a two-step process, and we seem to be doing pretty well in that particular market. I presume that we will continue to see that kind of trend going on.

Robert Napoli

We really haven’t seen that type of an effect in the revenue yields that you generate. I mean, there’s a lot of other things going on in there.

Martina Hund-Mejean

Yes, I mean, I don’t think that you will see any particular overall revenue yield impact when you look at the business in totality, when you look at the U.S. business in totality, because there’s a lot of other stuff going on, right? I mean, debit, PIN, do I worry about it? It’s very small, quite frankly, you know - I don’t. So what you see when you look at our yield is of course, you know, the domestic transaction from various products, whether we are doing some services on top of it or extra type of transaction services like what I just talked about from fob product point of view, whether there is cross-border going on, so there’s a mix of things and we are really focusing on all of it in order to optimize the business.

Robert Napoli

Thank you. You made a strategic acquisition that closed a couple months ago, VocaLink. I was wondering if you could give a little bit of update - you paid almost a--a little over $900 million for the company, on the longer term strategy, and also I guess your larger competitor has publicly stated some confusion as to why you had to buy VocaLink - they point to their Visa Direct product. So if you could comment on VocaLink and the strategy and why you disagree with Visa’s view.

Martina Hund-Mejean

Yes, so from the top of the house, so the highest level strategy point of view, when you just step back and when you look at the world, and you look at the top 50 countries in the world where payments are done, about 50% of those payments run over ACH rails, and those are electronic funds transfer rails, basically. They are typically very cheap and very basic with not a lot of data, kind of rails that countries are using around the world. They don’t really show up in any significant way from a P2M point of view - they’re mostly used for B2B point of view. These are not real-time payment rails, okay? These are batch systems and you get your money a day, two days, three days, five days - depending which country - later.

In addition to that, what’s happening around the world, in about 25 countries around the world, the regulators have been expressing a huge interest in fast ACH, and fast ACH basically is instant payment. It’s instant clearing, by the way - you know, the settlement still gets done generally over the central bank and there are two or three cycles a day, depending which country you’re looking at. The significant country that has rolled out fast ACH is actually the U.K.

The regulators are really interested in that in order to renovate or upgrade really the old ACH systems, mostly for B2B payments; but you’re also hearing when you talk to them that they would love to use these kind of rails for some retail-type payments, or P2P payments, etc. So we know what the card rails can do, and by the way, our card rails can do pull payments, which is typically when you pay with a card, the merchant pulls from you, but we can also do push payments on our card rails. It’s very similar to what Visa seems to be saying. What we can actually do in the United States is we can push payments to every single debit card in the United States except for brokerage accounts, okay, so we can--and actually that’s our P2P rails, so a lot of companies are using our P2P rails, and so we can do that. The push payments are, you know, there.

In addition to that, we have connected that with another venture that we invested in with the majority owner out of Belgium, it’s called HomeSend, and so we can actually do push payments into 80 countries in the world, so we have the cross-border corridor too. But when we step back, we said, like cardware payments can only do and accomplish a job for certain types of payments. ACH are going to be there, it’s not going to go away, and so we better have that as part of our bailiwick, and we actually looked at whether we should build it ourselves, whether we should make an acquisition, and it was just happening that the timing was in such a way--our timing was just in such a way that the U.K. regulatory authorities told the banks who owned VocaLink that they would like them to divest out of VocaLink, and so we were able to make a deal.

Now, why VocaLink? When you look at VocaLink, and by the way that’s our largest acquisition we’ve done to date, but when you look at VocaLink, they are the only one that have done fast ACH in a critical mass and with the scalability that you would like to see, so that’s in the U.K. - you know, lots and lots of payments are running over that. In fact, when you look at VocaLink’s business, the total business between the link network which is an ATM, their back system which is the old ACH, and fast ACH, they do 92% of the payment flow in the U.K. - government, business, everything included, so they are one of the premier ones. There are a couple other fast ACH rails, but they are not of the scale and they are not, you know, with the kind of feature functionality that VocaLink has.

In addition to that, VocaLink has been able to sell that asset to other countries, and remember, you know, we’re a scale business, we’re a multinational business. We’re not just interested in one country, we’re interested in 210 countries, so given that they have been able to sell it to Singapore, to Thailand, to Sweden, and to have sold a license to the United States to the clearinghouse, we felt like that there was some stamp of approval from customers that this is actually a very good platform to be rolling out.

Last but not least, the company has also been investing in some additional businesses, so building apps on top of the fast ACH. This is--the product is called Pay by Bank, it’s a push debit product in the U.K., and it’s very interesting because, quite frankly, that’s Pfd-2 compliant, okay - this is what the regulators are looking at for Europe, and so it’s a very interesting kind of product that we might be able to push out in a number of countries, so really want to look at push debit payments rather than pull debit payments, so that was interesting. Then in addition to that, they have done some investments in data analytics as well as in fraud, which are all topics that are very, very important for ACH providers.

So when you put all of this together, how we are thinking about it is from an infrastructure point of view, we would love nothing more than to roll out VocaLink’s platform in quite a few countries. That doesn’t mean that we have to operate it, okay - it can be licensed, but might be a good model for a number of those countries. In addition to that, we’d like to build a lot more apps on top of it, like what I talked about the push debit payment, and in addition to that, given that we have a relatively large data analytics business and a relatively large fraud business, what they have already started--and they’re much smaller, but what they have already started combines very nicely with the business.

So we are in week six, I was just in London to review the integration, so I can’t tell you a lot more than what I’m telling you. We were not allowed to actually talk to each other in a fairly significant way until after the closing, so everybody is extremely excited about it but there is a lot of work ahead of us in order to really roll out those capabilities across the globe.

Robert Napoli

And the main difference between what VocaLink will allow you to do versus what Visa can do with--

Martina Hund-Mejean

Well, it’s all between push and pull debit payments and the access to bank accounts, right, so VocaLink, obviously the fast ACH has direct access to the bank account, and that is really the important part, that’s one part. The other part is B2B. So I can tell you a little bit about the B2B and how you want to think about it.

B2B payments in the world are about $124 trillion, something in that neighborhood. $20 trillion of those are at POS, at point of sale. Only $2 trillion of those, by the way, are cardable, okay, so you have a lot that are not cardable and then you have--so this $18 trillion, and then you have the other $104 trillion or whatever that a lot of that at the moment goes cash and check and ACH. So when you truly want to be a payments company, you can’t ignore B2B, right, and the card rails only go so far from a--you know, you can do the procurement cards, you can do the T&E cards, you can do the virtual card numbers in terms of encouraging ecosystems to pay electronically. But that only can get to a portion of that $20 trillion that I talked about. You have a ton of trillions out there that I don’t know how you would get to it unless you don’t have an ACH network.

Robert Napoli

Great, thank you. That kind of leads into the next discussion point on commercial, which includes B2B. There’s been a lot of investment going into commercial and B2B amongst your competitors and smaller fintech companies and the like, and I was just--I mean, I think the commercial right now is about 8% of your GDV, and what is the strategy? Is that one of the bigger opportunities in front of MasterCard?

Martina Hund-Mejean

Yes, I definitely believe--I mean, I just quoted you the numbers, $124 trillion B2B. I contrast that to you, personal consumption expenditure around the world is about $45 trillion, might be 46 or 47 at this point, but you know, less than half, so yes, there is a lot that one can do. VocaLink could be one thing in terms of how you do that, but the other thing is, again procurement cards, T&E cards, virtual card numbers in terms of unlocking certain ecosystems, like for instance we do it in a big way in the travel vertical and the fuel vertical, etc. - that goes only so much. So what we have just--very recently, last week I think, we have announced a partnership with a company called AvidXchange, and really what we have been doing - and this is in the United States, okay, this is not outside yet - but in the United States, we have been looking in terms of how corporations are actually getting their head around B2B payments.

You know, the large corporations, the large ones where I used to be a treasurer, they kind of have it figured out, okay? There could be a lot more innovation too, but they kind of have it figured out. As soon as you get into the medium sized corporations, but in particular when you get to the smaller corporations, it’s really tough, right? I mean, they’re dealing with a number of things. One, from a cost point of view, these guys all have cash flow issues typically and they need to have credit, etc., so that’s one issue. Number two, from a cost point of view, they're looking at that very carefully; and number three, from a data point of view, they want to make sure that whatever they pay can get reconciled relatively easy into their system.

So what we have put together from a vision point of view is how could we address all of those pain points, and this is where AvidXchange comes in. With their suite of products and then connecting with our payments capability, we are now actually putting--we call it the MasterCard B2B hub. We put actually something together that allows all of those smaller end, on the lower end of the medium sized companies to digitally take and invoice and pay it through various means, so this is not just card payments, this can be check, this can be ACH, this can be card. It really depends on what kind of pain points the customer has and what they are trying to do.

So for instance, if a customer wants to have at least four weeks of cash flow, they could use a card payment, right - it’s actually cheaper than getting a credit line from somebody, then they’re going to have to pay it off. If somebody really only takes checks, one of their suppliers, then that can be routed by check. If they want to do it via ACH because, you know, they really want the cheapest option and they don’t have any cash flow issues, they can do ACH. And by the way, if they want to have more data, they can do ACH plus, right, so that’s where the data comes in, and that optimal solution, we are rolling out via our banks, so the financial institutions are actually the distribution to all of those medium and smaller sized customers. So I’m very excited about it - if that solution works in the United States, maybe we can start thinking about other countries too. But I don’t believe that you really find a similar solution right now in the market, but you know, we have to prove that this is going to work.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Robert Napoli

Any questions from the crowd? We have five minutes left, and we have plenty of questions here, but let’s see if somebody wants to throw in a question.

We’ll keep running. I mean, MasterCard has obviously been a great stock story since its IPO, as has Visa, and investors--I’m sure anybody who has invested in stock has got to be pretty happy. However, it’s--what’s--the question is, what can happen here? It’s always when it’s too good to be true, something’s wrong, but--so it’s been a great, great run, trends continue to be very good. What do you worry most about? What is the biggest threat to you company-wise, competitor-wise, regulatory, technology, what technology innovation?

Martina Hund-Mejean



Yes, I’ll tell you a little bit about it. I mean, it’s not just fortuitous how this comes in, right? Between the market and people and governments and everybody thinking about really the move to--we call it a world beyond cash, so really moving more and more to electronic payments, that is obviously great to be in that kind of market, right, and then you still have--I think it’s 84% of transactions in the world being in cash and check, there is--I mean, there is for years growth to come that we can basically take advantage of. Combine that with the business model, we are very proud of our business model both in terms of what we do in our base products but also how we are executing in the market in terms of really solving for pain points for our customers far beyond, right? So I think when you look at that combination, that really was really powerful and it’s going to continue to be very powerful for many years to come.

The things that we always worry about is, you know, one, from an internal point of view, we always obsess about technology. We obsess about technology in a huge way because there is stuff that gets created in the market that you, as a big company, might not create, we might not be able to build. You might be able to buy it or you might not - it all depends on your reputation in the market. So what we have been building over the last six, seven years is being really in tune with what’s going out, be it the two kits in the garage, be it some smaller sized companies, be in on the venture capital side or on the private equity side, so all of our product managers, our region heads, etc. are hugely in tune with what’s going on out there in the market. And by the way, that allows us to basically see every property out there that is out there in the payment space, and for us to make a choice whether we want it or don’t want it, okay? This is for instance how NuData came around, which we just bought recently in fraud.

So you have to obsess about technology, and it’s not just block chain. Block chain is important too and we do a lot of things there, but you have to obsess about it, and we think that we are obsessing about it and that we have that right on, but that is number one from an internal point of view - I’ll get to you in a minute.

From a regulatory point of view, that is the external factor, so there is regulatory stuff that is going on around the world, and especially the United States is starting to take a little bit of a different view in terms of how it wants to be in the world. We are a U.S.-based company - yes, we are a multinational company, but we’re a U.S.-based company. There might be things developing in the world that would not be very good, so we’re a scale business, we are running the network out of St. Louis, we have our data center there, and you might remember, some of you who owned our stock when Russia was hit by sanctions, we were hit fairly fast by the Russian government because, of course, they didn’t want a U.S. company to be shutting down their payment system. We found a lot of workarounds, it was, you know, fantastic in terms of to see what our Russian business is actually doing at this point in time - it grew, we are very in sync with what has to happen there. But you know, that is where countries are starting to shut down and putting out regulations that could be impacting our model, so we have a lot of work constantly going on in order to make sure that people understand the benefits of being part of an international payments company but also the type of things that we can do to protect them locally, so that they don’t have to be afraid about what’s going on from a political point of view.

I saw--yes?

Unidentified Analyst

I was just wondering on the technology platform, with all the--how do you envision the time that we won’t have a card in our wallet, we’re utilizing our phone or fingerprints or an eye or retina, something like along those lines, because we’ve heard, you know, Elon Musk talk about this [indiscernible] because I’m always wondering to myself, when am I really not going to have [indiscernible]?

Martina Hund-Mejean

Yes, so that is a very good question. So what the question is for people on the webcast, is when--you know, when do we finally not see any cards in our wallets anymore but we’re paying by our fingerprint or mobile, or whatever. I have to tell you, given the utility of the card itself and given some of the countries have been really putting out contactless cards, it’s very easy for many people to just use it and they are used to it, and so we don’t forecast that this is going to go away any time soon. Couple that with a lot of countries who want cards out there, so for instance I’ll give you an example, in South Africa where we basically are doing all of the social security payments, benefit payments for the South African country, for the government, so it’s about 10 million cards. They wanted cards, okay, and you see many, many countries around the world, they might want to have a payment means on one side and then the national identity on the other side, which we have in a number of countries too.

So you’re not going to see that going away, but what we are seeing is that in particular when you look at the younger population who are not getting used to a card but who are just using the phone, that they would like to have the phone utility or they would like to have, you know, I can pay with my chain here, whatever. So what we have done is we have made sure that we invested in all sorts of technology that the customer can basically determine which payment means or which method they would like to be using.

The other thing that we noticed is--you know, and I get lots of questions usually, why haven’t the pays taken off, the Google Pay, the Apple Pay, etc. in a way that people were thinking out in California. It is because it’s very tough for a person to be changing their payment habit. We even noticed that for those countries who are deep in cash and who have to go to electronic forms of payment . Look at Japan, look at Germany - it’s taking decades to try to get these people to be using something a little bit more avant garde.

So it will come, it will be an evolution, it won’t be a revolution. I cannot tell you if it’s in 10 or 20 or 30 years, but it will be over some time, and what you have to make sure as a company is that you’re prepared to be serving those needs.

Robert Napoli

Great. We’re out of time. Thank you, that was very well done. Breakout is in Salle A. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.