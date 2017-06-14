Leucadia National - Speculative Thoughts On Unlocking Value

This is the second article in a two part series where we take a closer look at a mid-sized investment company, Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK). In the first article we analyzed some of the company's key portfolio investments, specifically beef processing company, National Beef. We concluded that LUK's 79% stake in the business was probably worth a lot more than the current carrying value on the LUK balance sheet and likely worth more than the company's own projected valuation of $700mn given in a presentation last year October.

Our analysis concluded that the 79% equity stake in National Beef was probably worth around $1.7bn, based on its reported adjusted Ebitda figure of $436mn in 2016 and a reasonably conservative EV/Ebitda multiple of 5x. Based on this calculated value we said that the investment in National Beef could potentially provide additional upside value to LUK shareholders of at least $1bn.

In the rest of this article, we will discuss whether or not the hidden value in National Beef can be unlocked and monetized. This is always a pertinent question for investors in diversified investment companies, particularly where the underlying investments are predominantly unlisted. More specifically, LUK with a market capitalisation of less than $10bn remains a comparatively small company and therefore unlikely to have much of an institutional following.

As such, it may take years or even a specific corporate event such as a sale, unbundling or listing before the value of an underlying unlisted investment can truly be unlocked. Therefore, in the case of National Beef, unless Leucadia's management sell, unbundle or perhaps list the company, it may take a long time before the value of this underlying investment is monetized.

As outsiders, we simply don't know enough to gauge if this is an appropriate time for such a potential corporate action. However, we do note with interest the proposed separate listing of the US food business of Marfrig Global Foods (OTCPK:MRRTY), the third-largest Brazilian food processing company. The following Wikipedia link provides some useful background on the company.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marfrig

MRRTY unveiled plans earlier this year to IPO its Keystone Foods subsidiary, a major supplier to some of the world's most well known fast food chains, including McDonalds (26% of total sales). Keystone Food's annual revenue is around $2.7bn, with an Ebitda margin of around 9%. The stable customer base and comparatively higher margin business implies that Keystone Foods should be able to obtain a multiple of at least 8x or similar to Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), even if the company remains much smaller on a comparative basis.

Using a multiple of 8 and excluding any assumed debt at this stage, Keystone Foods could be worth as much as$1.9bn. The IPO of the Keystone subsidiary is important for MRRTY to both unlock value and help stabilize its balance sheet (avoid triggering one of its debt covenants). The company has a net debt level of $1.9bn, of which the bulk appears to be USD denominated, leaving the company vulnerable to soft business conditions and/or renewed weakness in the Brazilian Real.

The comparatively higher interest rates being paid by MRRTY has been a major factor impeding the company's ability to generate positive cash flow in recent years. As an example, even though the company generated a positive consolidated Ebitda margin of 8.1% in the first quarter of 2017, total interest costs of R$* 213mn almost offset total consolidated Ebitda of R$ 334mn generated in Q1 2017.

*R$ - Brazilian Real

Why are we highlighting this Brazilian food producer and the impending IPO of its US food subsidiary? Well, given that National Beef is based in the US and thus reliant on the US cattle herd for its raw material, the potential merger between these two companies could provide two main benefits.

Firstly, it would diversify National Beef's exposure away from the US to include Brazil. Brazil has the world's second largest cattle herd after India (and probably largest commercial cattle herd) and a generally cheaper beef processing supply chain. Adverse conditions in the US (drought etc) could be offset by favourable conditions in Brazil and vice-versa. The second benefit is scale, and with a larger potential market value, the company could attract greater institutional interest and a higher rating.

In our view there are two strategic options that LUK and National Beef could potentially pursue. The first is a merger with the Keystone Foods subsidiary prior to the IPO. This could, however, create a larger US-centric company with two businesses that would appear to have somewhat different cyclical profiles (National Beef's margins are likely more volatile and cyclical than the existing Keystone Foods business). This mismatch could lead to the business being awarded a higher cost of capital than it truly deserves. Nevertheless, to the extent there is some counter-cyclicality between the businesses, combining the two entities may in fact lead to a lower cost of capital than each business could achieve on its own.

Although we have not done an exhaustive analysis on what the likely cost of capital of such a merged entity would be, the business would probably be sufficiently vertically integrated and diversified to quite closely resemble the listed food producer, Tyson Foods. As the graphic below shows, Keystone Foods has a much more stable Ebitda margin and like Tyson Foods, has also exhibited an improving margin trend over the past few years, no doubt in part due to the more benign agricultural inflation backdrop in recent years.

Source: Marfig Global Foods, Company Presentation

It should be noted that Tyson Foods also has a beef processing division, very similar in nature to National Beef. Comparing the two companies, we found that the Ebitda margins as well as trend in these margins are already quite similar.

If this is the case, then there is no reason why the merged company upon listing could not also trade at a multiple of at least 8x Ebitda. In theory, this would unlock an incremental $1bn in value for LUK shareholders or nearly $3 per share. Given that LUK's investment in National Beef would now be reflected in a listed company, the market is also far more likely to re-rate LUK's market valuation.

The second option is for National Beef to merge (or essentially acquire) the Brazilian parent company. Given that the current market value of MRRTY is only $1.2bn, this scenario would in essence lead to a reverse takeover by LUK of the Brazilian food producer. Obviously, MRRTY's current shareholders and management team may not favour such a proposed takeover, so this is a very speculative scenario we are outlining, particularly as outsiders to both companies.

Nevertheless, if the second option is viable, then the proposed IPO of Keystone Foods could still move ahead in order to unlock value and monetize a portion of the business. The potential benefits of being invested in a more geographical (and hence lower risk business from a climatic perspective) would have to be weighed against the potentially higher cost of capital that National Beef would now enjoy due to its partial exposure to a company, notionally based in a country with higher political risk or at least the perception of higher political risk.

However, with a US-based parent company, MRRTY may be able to refinance some of its debt at much lower rates, which would provide for some real synergies stemming from such a merger. Also mitigating somewhat against the political or emerging market risk is the fact that MRRTY's Brazilian operations are primarily export-orientated and thus not exclusively sensitive to developments in the Brazilian economy.

Our preference as investors in LUK and particularly, given the strained MRRTY balance sheet at this juncture, is the first option. Nevertheless, if a reverse takeover of MRRTY could be effected at a sufficiently rewarding price for LUK shareholders, then it may be the better option. In fact, it is possible that both options could be combined, with National Beef first being sold to MRRTY in exchange for scrip in the Brazilian parent company and subsequently "dropped down" to Keystone Foods ahead of the latter's IPO.

However, under this scenario, would LUK want to effectively exercise control of a large and geographically diversified business? Who would have ultimate management control and would the current management of National Beef be sufficiently incentivized under any of these two options? Again, as outsiders, these are questions we cannot answer, but it would certainly we be one scenario to potentially unlock broader value for shareholders in LUK.

