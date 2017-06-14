How Bad Was General Electric's Stock Performance Under Jeff Immelt?

This has led to no shortage of observations regarding the “poor” stock performance during his tenure.

By now the news of Jeff Immelt's departure from General Electric (NYSE:GE) isn't exactly "new" anymore. Current president and CEO of GE Healthcare, John Flannery, will take over the reins starting on August 1st of this year - marking nearly 16 years in the role for Immelt.

Immelt's legacy, whether fair or not, will certainly be tied to the share price performance (or lack thereof) during his tenure. Indeed, I was watching a program just recently that highlighted that the share price has fallen by roughly 30% over the decade and a half period.

And if you look it up, this is exactly what you'll find. When Immelt took over back in 2001 the share price was near $41 as compared to less than $29 when the departure was announced.

This is an easy observation to make. Yet I'd also contend that it's not necessarily a full picture. There are additional factors to take into consideration. To illustrate this point, let's look at General Electric's stock performance over the years:

Note that each period starts at the beginning of September, reflecting the time of year Immelt took over. In addition, the last couple of years have been included for completeness, but likely do not add a great deal of insight yet from a long-term perspective.

I find this table to be quite instructive as it relates to General Electric's performance in the last decade and a half. There are some observations that come across clear here that might not otherwise be perceptible from a simple stock chart.

For starters, the long-term performance hasn't been quite as dire as many would lead you to believe. Remember that 30% decline in the stock price that I mentioned above? That doesn't include dividends. With dividends included, the result from September of 2001 to today is actually slightly positive. And that's accounting for dividends as cash, prior to considering any reinvestment possibilities.

That's the sort of thing that gets glazed over in the media. Granted 0.2% or 1% or 2.3% annualized gains are nothing to pound your chest about, but the point is that even with a concoction of bad news the results were still slightly on the positive side. The influence of a long-term profitable business - even one that many lament for years on end - shows up to some degree.

The second item of note is the clear divide in the returns that would have been generated. There were in effect two classes of General Electric shareholders: pre-recession and post-recession. Many have participated as a member of both groups, but you can see the split in stock performance.

The average compound annualized gain from 2001 through 2008 was just 1.4%. On the other hand, the average annualized gain from 2009 through 2014 was 11.1%. It depends greatly on when you invested as to your likely sentiment of investor performance. Some have seen poor results (still positive mind you, but poor in comparison to alternatives) while others have thus far collected solid gains.

Personally I'd chalk this divide up to two basic items: a high starting valuation and the great recession.

Back in 2001 General Electric was earning $1.40 or so per share, equating to a starting valuation of nearly 30 times earnings. From 2001 to 2007 the company would grow earnings to $2.20 per share, equating to a growth rate of about 7.7% per year.

Interestingly, the stock price actually went down during this time, despite solid earnings growth and an increasing dividend. Even at that point, before the recession, investors could have suggested that GE was a "dead money" investment. In reality it was valuation driven: shares went from trading near 30 times earnings all the way down to 18 times or so.

Incidentally, this concept gives some credence to the idea that Immelt was dealt a tough hand from the get-go. Even solid business performance lead to poor results.

And we all know what was coming: GE has hit hard by the recession. The $2.20 in earnings-per-share put out in 2007 would turn into just over a $1.00 per share two years later. The storied dividend was cut significantly - going from $1.24 in 2008 down to $0.42 by 2010.

Yet here's the interesting part. As bad as the business was hit - a 53% decline in the per share results - the stock price reacted to a much greater degree. Shares that traded hands near $40 in late 2007 would fall all the way into the single digits - easily declining 70% or 80% depending on your reference date.

And this had two important ramifications. For starters it "reset" the valuation. Shares that had traded near 30 times earnings and near 18 times earnings were now trading hands at 6 or 8 or 10 times earnings for 2009. Thereafter a multiple in the low-teens was fairly typical for many years to come.

The second idea is that there was a "snap back" effect. General Electric's operations (or perhaps more completely the company's financial arm and subsequent division) would not perform poorly forever. The bad news for existing shareholders was the reduction in both business performance and the payout. The good news for new or ongoing investors was that once earnings were depressed, year-over-year improvements (i.e. 12%, 19%, 11%, etc.) came back in quick order.

This combination - a low starting valuation and solid earnings improvement - lead to the second set of results you see above.

If you talk to someone that bought shares in the early-2000's and did not purchase more, you're apt to find a heavy negative feeling (although as seen from above perhaps not as negative as originally suspected). If you talk to someone that has bought shares after 2008, the sentiment could very well be the opposite - especially given the double-digit returns. And an ongoing shareholder could be the in the middle.

Incidentally, that's another point that you can roughly make out from the information above. If you invested just once starting in 2001, a $1,000 beginning investment would now be worth $1,030. That's better than what the general media will point out (a 30% decline) due to dividends, but it's also not a very realistic way of investing. Rarely do we make lump sum investments and then sit on our hands for decades.

A more likely outcome is to invest regularly and over a great deal of time. If you invested $1,000 in each of the last 16 years, that $16,000 in nominal investment would now be worth about $22,800 prior to considering reinvestment. In order to replicate this return you would have needed to find an average compound gain of roughly 4.2% per annum - not great, but a bit better than many might expect given the stock price movement.

And if you started investing in 2009, eight $1,000 investments would now be worth $13,400; equating to an average compound gain of nearly 12% per year. The point is not to cherry pick a given period, but instead to demonstrate the vastly different results (notably all positive still) that come about. The reality for most is likely somewhere in-between.

In short, Jeff Immelt's legacy is likely going to be tied to General Electric's share price performance or more notably the poor performance that many like to talk about. And I'm not here to defend the outgoing CEO, company or share results.

However, I do think it's useful to utilize these moments as learning opportunities. Saying that General Electric's share price dropped 30% in the last 16 years is a nice sound bite, but it doesn't tell you the whole story.

For starters, you had a very profitable and growing business trading at a lofty valuation to begin your observation period. As we saw even before the recession, poor performance was more or less destined from the start. Indeed, Immelt guided the ship for years with solid growth and yet the price stagnated and actually declined.

It was a tough share price hand to start and then you have the worst recession that we have seen happen specifically in your industry. Yet despite all of it - the recession, lofty valuation, dividend cut and everything - the ongoing staying power of the business has eked out slightly positive gains over the long-term. And more recently, as a result of much more reasonable valuation and earnings getting back on track, the performance has actually been quite good - a fact easily clouded over for catchy headlines.

The story of Immelt's General Electric will almost certainly be that of poor stock performance. Yet I'd contend that a more realistic (and instructive) tale is that of valuation shifts, weathering the poor times and not allowing past investor psychology to get in the way of future investor success.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.