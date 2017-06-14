New Triple-Digit Dividend Record + Projection Tool For My 74 Stock Portfolio - May 2017 Update

I opened positions into two new stocks, Facebook and Nike, and added to 11 existing positions.

Dividend income in May broke all records with $280 in dividends, up +120% QoQ and +200% YoY.

As already announced in the previous update, May was expected to be a special month and with record dividend income of $280 (falling marginally short of the next milestone, the $300 mark) boosted by annual dividends from German stocks and continually rising income from existing positions, this is exactly how it turned out.

Having been on holidays for a week and with several public holidays in between, I was not that active on the buying side and completely inactive on the selling side. I have not employed anything like "Sell in May and Go Away!" despite the ongoing rise in valuations. Following the most recent and quick selloff in tech stocks amid concerns from Goldman Sachs regarding overvaluation, I will carefully screen for more buying opportunities although this will require a more significant drop.

Portfolio Buys | 2 new stocks and 11 repurchases

In May I deployed $2,086 in fresh capital which is double my $1,000 target but spurred by strong dividend income and activities on Seeking Alpha, I feel very happy to have the chance to do just that.

My purchases were basically driven by three factors:

1) Continue ongoing monthly stock savings plans: These are routine investments between $50-100 each into Wells Fargo (WFC), Visa (V), McDonald's (MCD), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and the lesser known Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF)

2) Buying stocks which have been punished: Following notable selloffs in all of these three stocks due to the latest earnings release, I added to my positions in Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Altria (MO) and AT&T (T).

3) Invest into growth stocks: While my overall strategy is to invest into dividend stocks (both for yield and for income), I have only very recently fully understood how important dividend growth is over the long-term. This became blatantly obvious to me when developing and tinkering around with this tool here: Model the Growth of Dividend (Re)Investing.

Take a look at the following chart to understand the impact and differences between the following two hypothetical strategies on annual net dividend income:

- P1) Invest $200 every month over the next 20 years in a stock yielding 4% with 3% dividend growth and quarterly reinvestment of dividends

- P2) Invest $200 every month over the next 20 years in a stock yielding 2% with 8% dividend growth and quarterly reinvestment of dividends

So while it takes around 15 years for the P2 strategy to catch the P1 strategy in this hypothetical example, those with patience will be rewarded. Once we have reached that cross-over point, P2 will dramatically outperform P1 (provided dividend growth remains constant).

As such, I have decided to increase my exposure into (future) dividend growth stocks and in this case added to Microsoft (MSFT) and initiated tiny positions in both Facebook (FB) and Nike (NKE).

Let's dig into my main purchase of Omega Healthcare Investors.

To me this stock, despite all the political turmoil, remains a core long-term holding for both dividend growth and income. It is a triple-net equity REIT that is profiting from the mega trend of aging populations as it supports nursing and senior living operators by providing capital and financing.

Its stock has not been treated very well this year following a lower-than-expected but still very decent guidance and lingering uncertainty concerning potential actions of the Department of Justice on some of Omega's main operators.

As of end of May the chart below shows a real rollercoaster ride for the stock resulting in a negative YTD development of -2% which falls notably short of that of the Dow Jones (+5.7%), the S&P 500 (+6.8%) and particularly the NASDAQ (+17.9%).

OHI data by YCharts

Omega Healthcare Investors is currently offering a yield of close to 8% (the stock has sharply appreciated by almost 3% on June 12) and has consecutively raised its quarterly dividend 19 times. In total this has resulted in an average compound dividend growth rate between 8 and 9% over the last 10 years.

Such consistent growth has been fully driven by Omega's ability to grow its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO), which have even seen a slightly higher growth rate of about 10% over the same time span.

Right now its dividend is highly secure backed by AFFO growth exceeding dividend growth over the last 10 years and a current payout ratio that leaves enough room for further dividend growth. It may also act as a cushion to navigate through more challenging operating conditions should they occur. The most recent quarterly payout ratio stands at 73.5% (Source: Omega Investor Presentation, p. 26).

Omega's core business is growing at the above-mentioned growth rates, posting $0.88 in AFFO for Q1/2017, thus beating consensus estimates by $0.02 with revenue having been up around 9% on a year-over-year basis.

I continue to like this stock for both dividend growth and yield (we have been offered a 8% yield throughout most of May). No-one knows how Medicare cuts will eventually affect the company's business. I tend not to get distracted by unknown events and instead concentrate on the long-term potential. Regarding the latter, it would be very difficult to argue against the hypothesis that more and more people will retire, live longer and thus require tailored nursing facilities and adequate senior/elderly living.

Looking at my portfolio daily I had the feeling that the stock is quite volatile but its beta of 0.55 actually tells a different story. In any case, this stock is certainly not free of risk as epitomized by its illustrious 8% yield and recent price swings. Long-term-oriented investors can do little wrong, that's my take, if they try to continually add to Omega on the price fluctuations.

Consistent dividend growth backed by strong and rising cash flows in an attractive industry paired with a staggering yield are key ingredients of stocks I love to own as a dividend growth investor. I am looking to add more in the future.

All purchases in May can be found below:

Dividend Income: What happened on the dividend side?

My income from 32 corporations amounted to $280 in dividends, up +120% QoQ and +200% YoY.

The top 5 companies are bringing in 52% of total income in May as I received big annual payments from BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) and Allianz (OTCQX:AZSEY) as well as continually rising quarterly dividends from AT&T and Omega Healthcare Investors.

Behind those five top stocks two additional German dividend stocks, Drillisch (OTC:DRHKF) and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), provide notable income.

Here is a look at my favorite chart, the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2017, where you can easily see how ongoing investments paired with annual dividends lead to soaring income in May:

And here is a detailed overview of May dividends:

Expressing the monthly dividend income in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT) is really motivating. I am assuming an average hourly rate of $20 here. Having overhauled the chart shown below we can now easily derive the following key insights:

1) Alltime (blue area): Around 80 hours or 2 full weeks of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey.

2) YTD (green bars): Around 40 hours or 1 full week of active work has been replaced with passive income.

3) Monthly (delta between final two green bars): Around 14 hours or 2.8 days of active work have been replaced with passive income

At that pace I remain very well on track to have easily replaced more than two weeks of active work (red dotted line) by passive income by the end of the year.

12-Month Forward Dividend Income

Due to ongoing investment activities in May, my projected forward income has now crossed the $2,000 mark for the very first time ($2,026 to be precise). Going forward with the quarterly ending dividend season in full swing June will be another fantastic month.

Upcoming June Dividends

Above is a snapshot from the Dividend Calendar Tool about the expected dividend payments in June. This tool has proved to be extremely useful for my tracking processes and I would be happy if you give it a try as well, for free of course. I am also very interested in your ongoing feedback regarding this as it continues to be popular across the community.

My portfolio composition

As of end of May, based on cost basis, my portfolio is composed as follows:

Company Name Ticker Sector Portfolio Weight AT&T Inc. (T) Technology 6.21% Altria Group Inc (MO) Consumer Goods 5.44% Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) REIT 4.94% Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDS.B) Basic Materials 4.43% Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Technology 3.61% McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Services 3.53% Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Healthcare 3.39% Southern Co (SO) Utilities 2.87% Unilever NV (ADR) (UN) Consumer Goods 2.72% Apple Inc. (AAPL) Technology 2.71% PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Consumer Goods 2.22% B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Consumer Goods 2.22% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Technology 1.97% Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Financial 1.96% Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Consumer Goods 1.88% Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) Consumer Goods 1.86% Visa Inc (V) Services 1.78% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Financial 1.78% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Consumer Goods 1.77% Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCPK:BMWYY) Consumer Goods 1.76% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Healthcare 1.69% BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) Basic Materials 1.68% The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Consumer Goods 1.64% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Financial 1.56% Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Financial 1.53% Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Basic Materials 1.53% Walt Disney Co (DIS) Services 1.37% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Healthcare 1.35% DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (DFT) REIT 1.12% General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Consumer Goods 1.10% General Motors Company (GM) Financial 1.07% Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) Financial 1.05% Allianz SE (OTCQX:AZSEY) Financial 1.04% Spectra Energy Partners, LP (SEP) Basic Materials 1.03% Drillisch (OTC:DRHKF) Technology 1.03% Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) REIT 1.02% CVS Health Corp (CVS) Services 1.01% Total SA (ADR) (TOT) Basic Materials 1.01% Realty Income Corp (O) REIT 0.96% BP (BP) Basic Materials 0.87% Fresenius SE (OTCQX:FSNUF) Healthcare 0.78% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Services 0.78% Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) Healthcare 0.74% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Healthcare 0.72% CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) REIT 0.69% Welltower Inc (HCN) REIT 0.65% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Technology 0.64% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:USA) (CM) Financial 0.63% Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) Financial 0.62% Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Consumer Goods 0.60% FedEx Corporation (FDX) Services 0.60% Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Consumer Goods 0.59% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Financial 0.55% Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) REIT 0.52% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Basic Materials 0.49% Nike Inc (NKE) Consumer Goods 0.49% Morgan Stanley (MS) Financial 0.49% Care Capital Properties Inc (CCP) REIT 0.48% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Financial 0.47% Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG) Financial 0.45% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Industrial Goods 0.44% Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Services 0.41% Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) REIT 0.39% Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) REIT 0.39% Time Warner Inc (TWX) Services 0.34% Fresenius Medial Care (FMS) Healthcare 0.31% Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Services 0.31% Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) REIT 0.30% Facebook Inc (FB) Technology 0.29% CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Basic Materials 0.26% Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Services 0.24% Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) Financial 0.23% DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Services 0.22% Centurylink Inc (CTL) Technology 0.21%

As always, I hope that you find this update interesting and relevant. The biggest inspiration for me are reading these updates from other authors and following their progress over the years. Compared to them I am still really at the beginning of my journey and I would appreciate if you want to follow/continue to follow my journey as well. I hope to inspire many more readers to also start and share their journey.

Please "follow me" if you want to read more about this so that you will get informed accordingly and in a timely manner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, BP, CSCO, KO, CL, XOM, GILD, JNJ, MCD, PM, PG, RDS.B, UN, DIS, PEP, VZ, V, WFC, GIS, BGS, SEP, MSFT, MAIN, CTL, TNK, HCP, ABBV, FIG, CLDT, RY, EPD, QTS, DFT, GM, CZNC, OHI, CM, T, JPM, STAG, HPT, FDX, AINV, SNH, DHT, FRO, HON, STWD, PEB, MS, CF, SO, RAI, FLO, CCP, BNS, MO, PFE, CVS, TWX, O, COR, HCN, TOT, TD, ARI, D, FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.