Insys Therapeutics' Undervalued Cannabis Pipeline

The market is not valuing the Insys pipeline according to the standards of other similar companies like GW Pharmaceuticals.

Insys Therapeutics is seeing sales of Subsys freefall, and the future of the drug is grim.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) continues to see sales of Subsys freefall. And with regulatory interest coming strong against opioid-based painkillers like Endo's (NASDAQ:ENDP) Opana ER, the long-term outlook for Insys' fentanyl nasal spray is grim.

However, despite its near-term challenges, the Insys' pipeline is strong and while the stock looks likely to continue declining for the foreseeable future, the company remains a cheap way to bet on cannabis-based pharmaceutical products.

Insys reported net revenue of $36 million in the first quarter of 2017, down around 40% from the year prior. It is fair to say that Insys' full-year revenue may come out as low as $100-150 million giving the company around a 7 or 8 sales multiple with its roughly $800 million market cap. The revenue comes from Subsys alone.

The market cap is clearly too high for such a rapidly declining top line, but there are other factors that positively influence the value of the stock. Insys has $218.5 million in cash, cash equivalents & investments as of March 31, 2017, no debt, and a strong pipeline. The pipeline, in particular, could prove to be a positive catalyst for the stock price.

What is the Pipeline Worth?

I think it is fair to assume Subsys is toast and not expect anything but further declines from the asset. The value of Insys Therapeutics lies in its $218.5 million liquidity position and its near-term pipeline: Syndros, buprenorphine sublingual spray, CBD, and the development of Subsys for new indications. The last goal, while highly possible, is not very appealing in light of the FDA's increasingly hard line approach to opioid-based drugs.

The other projects are more encouraging. Syndros, a THC-based cannabis drug, is already approved in the United States and is awaiting its launch. The drug will compete with Marinol-based drugs like GW Pharmaceutical's (NASDAQ:GWPH) Sativex. It is unclear how profitable this market is - GWPH doesn't make much money on Sativex (its only commercialized asset) but Insys projects peak sales of Syndros at around $200 million. If this projection comes to fruition, Syndros could replace most of the revenue lost from Subsys but it won't single-handedly justify Insys's current valuation.

But Syndros is not Insys' only growth driver: a cannabidiol (NYSE:CBD) formulation and a buprenorphine sublingual spray could potentially take Insys' revenue back to super growth if they are approved. The "buprenorphine sublingual spray" is essentially a reformulation of Suboxone, a common a partial opiate that can block pain and help fight addiction. However, Insys' cannabidiol drug is strikingly undervalued compared to valuations that market is giving to similar products in development.

Insys' cannabidiol drug is essentially the same as GW Pharmaceuticals drug Epidolex. Both are indicated for the treatment of childhood epilepsy conditions like Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome yet GW Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of over $2.5 billion while Insys is only $800 million. On top of this, when Syndros is launched the two companies will become even more similar. Let's look at the valuations.

Sales: GWPH (Sativex licensing income) vs. INSY (Subsys income and soon to be Syndros)

Market Cap: This is mainly based on the value of the pipeline - Epidolex vs. Insys CBD formulation. Both for similar indications.

Conclusion

Even if we assume Subsys is toast, Insys' stock has substantial value in its large liquidity position and pipeline. The pipeline is not getting the same valuations as GW Pharmaceuticals - a company with practically identical products. This is not to say GWPH's valuation is justified, but if the market (perhaps irrationally) assigns so much value to Epidolex and Sativex, then Insys Therapeutics looks undervalued at its current market cap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.