Stop Calling Amazon Overvalued

Some market participants believe Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is overvalued, and bearish sentiment recently hurt the stock after remarks from Goldman Sachs. However, these arguments are weak - especially when they compare Amazon to its large cap brick and mortar competition as is done in the "The Extent of Amazon's Overvaluation" with the following chart:

Out of all the companies listed, Amazon is the most similar to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a valuation perspective. Both companies enjoy tech growth status and it is hard to make a case for Amazon's supposed "overvaluation" without also saying Netflix is overvalued. When Netflix is removed, all that is left are brick and mortar retail stores with weak if not non-existent online footprints. This is not an appropriate comparison because many of these retailers have single digit and even negative growth rates while Amazon grew its top line at 22.6%.

On top of this, the comparison is arbitrary. Amazon competes with department stores like Macy's (NYSE:M) and J.C. Penny (NYSE:JCP) - why were these not included? The stock also has a huge footprint in digital infrastructure where it competes with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) via Amazon Web Services, one of the biggest web hosts in the world.

What can Amazon be Compared to?

Goldman Sachs recently noted the disproportionate impact FAANG stocks were having on the overall performance of the market in 2017. But the analysts failed to put their remarks in the proper context, especially when it comes to Amazon. In Amazon's case, it is unfair to suggest the market-beating performance is due to anything other than a market-beating business.

Because Amazon's business is so diversified in everything from e-commerce to retail to tech, it is impossible to compare the stock's multiples to any individual sector. For this reason, I will compare Amazon to the S&P 500 and give greater context to Goldman's remarks. The S&P 500 has an average P/S ratio of 2.12, meaning the average S&P 500-listed stock trades for around double its revenue for the trailing 12 months. The average growth rate for the S&P 500 is 2.09%. Amazon has a top line growth rate of over 20% but only trades at 3.3 times revenue. The company's gross margin is 35.5% compared to the market average of 41.8%. This is a fair top line valuation.

Conclusion

In the proper context, Amazon's stock does not look overvalued compared to the overall market, and I believe Goldman's remarks failed to give the proper context for the reasons why FAANG stocks like Amazon continue to perform so well. Amazon's sales multiple is only 3.3 while the market average is 2.12 despite the fact that Amazon posts over 10x the revenue growth. Amazon isn't an overvalued stock when compared to an appropriate benchmark.