Is Exxon Mobil The Best Oil And Gas Major?

This should allow for a bigger dividend hike with the company's next scheduled dividend increase.

Thesis

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) offers a pristine balance sheet, ample cash flows and should be able to offer attractive returns even with oil prices being much lower than they used to be a couple of years ago.

Exxon Mobil has a history of great total returns, which were derived through a combination of several contributing factors:

XOM Total Return Price data by YCharts

Since the beginning of the current century Exxon Mobil has outperformed the broad market substantially, with the contributing factors being organic growth, M&A activity, share repurchases, which increased each share's portion of the company's total cash flows and earnings, and, last but not least: the company's dividend.

Exxon Mobil never has been focused on growth at all costs, the company always has put a focus on attractive risk-adjusted returns with its projects, both upstream and downstream, which had some significant consequences:

Exxon Mobil reported the highest capital returns among the five supermajors for its upstream as well as its downstream division, with ROCE averaging more than 20% over the last ten years.

When we take a look at the future, we see that Exxon Mobil is not afraid of rising efficiency and increased usage of electricity derived from renewable sources. Exxon Mobil believes that additional demand from developing and emerging countries will more than offset lower oil and gas usage in developed countries such as the US, which will result in increasing demand globally:

Even if the Paris Climate deal is followed through globally, demand for liquids will rise above 100 million barrels of oil equivalent daily over the next decades, and with the US pulling out of that agreement total global demand could be even higher than that estimate.

It seems reasonable that Exxon Mobil will be able to increase its production substantially over the next decades, even more so if the company increases its global market share further (i.e. through acquisitions).

By putting a focus on cost cutting, efficiency and by increasing the company's position in low-cost production areas (such as the Permian Basin) Exxon Mobil has been able to increase its earnings and cash flows substantially over the last quarters, with the result being that the company is now pretty profitable, even though oil prices are still significantly lower than they used to be before the oil price crash.

During the most recent quarter Exxon Mobil has thus been able to generate earnings of $4.0 billion, with free cash flows totaling $4.0 billion as well (when we exclude the impact of asset sales, including those proceeds FCF would be $4.7 billion).

That free cash flow number is more than enough to cover Exxon Mobil's dividend payments of $3.2 billion per quarter, and cash flows are poised to continue to grow, through increasing efficiency and the contribution of new projects such as Gorgon (where Exxon Mobil holds a stake as well) and increased activity in US shale plays.

Since Exxon Mobil's debt level is not threatening at all -- Moody's has just reiterated its AAA rating -- the company can utilize the remainder of its free cash flows (which the company doesn't need for dividend payments) for either acquisitions (such as the takeovers in the Permian basin Exxon Mobil has made over the last years) or for stock buybacks (of which Exxon Mobil has been a big fan in the years prior to the oil price crash).

Since Exxon Mobil has just raised its dividend earlier this year, another dividend increase will likely not come in the near future, but about one year from now, investors can expect a more significant dividend increase though, as Exxon Mobil's cash flows should be able to easily support a bigger hike in 2018.

Takeaway

Exxon Mobil has been a great investment in the past, and despite the oil price crash we have seen over the last years things are not looking bad for the company: A focus on high grade production sites, with the added diversification through the company's downstream and chemicals assets allows for ample profitability even with oil prices being rather low.

The dividend is well covered by cash flows, and investors can count on a more significant increase next year, as cash flows are poised to grow further and there are no other urgent cash needs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.