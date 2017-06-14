Sears Canada: Accelerating Down A Road To Zero

Exactly two weeks ago, I advised readers to stay away from Sears Canada (SRSC), regardless of its initiatives. Initiatives are great… What’s important is the cash burn and balance sheet. Today during Sears Canada’s conference call they confirmed my fear. The company is going to zero.

New discounted lines are KILLING margins

Let’s speak to the good news first, and there is exactly one piece. Same-store sales grew 2.9%, compared to a decline of 7.4% during the same quarter last year. These gains don’t tell the whole story, though. The only reason Sears grew sales was that they SLASHED MARGINS under their growth initiatives. To quote management during theirQ1 2017 MD&A:

The Company’s gross margin rate was 22.6% in Q1 2017 compared to 28.2% in Q1 2016. The decrease in the gross margin rate in Q1 2017 was primarily due to the adjustments made to pricing to better align to the market and customer preferences, and deeper discounts on clearance products.

Let’s look at Sears Canada in 2015 vs. today. In 2015 you had a company with 4% higher same store sales and MUCH better margins, 33.6% back then vs. 22.6% today. In fact, 2.9% same store sales growth is terrible considering the margin compression experienced to get there.

No more ‘wait and see’ for execution

A couple weeks ago in my Sears Canada piece Sears Canada Is On The Right Track, Though It's Too Late To Matter, I said I liked the plan of Sears becoming the next TJX (TJX) or Winners, well not with these margins… TJX operates a steady 29% margin with excellent sales growth and make excellent profits from their stores. Sears is not achieving any of that. Sear’s reinvention is not working, and as I said in my previous article there’s no time for them to figure this out. They’re in the 11th hour. Considering they took out a C$300 million term loan recently, I doubt they have any real estate left to cover losses. If the balance sheet could sustain the ‘reinvention’ Sears would have much more time to execute, but it's appallingly bad. I’ll discuss financials and balance sheet below...

It’s no longer a real estate play

What concerned me last quarter is how much real estate Sears Canada has left on its books. While Hudson’s Bay (OTC:HBAYF) gloats and proudly shows off its portfolio, I can’t even find what Sears Canada values their remaining real estate at. The only way I can attempt to value real estate is via shareholders equity.

Source: Sears Q1 2017 MD&A

That is the biggest reduction I’ve ever seen over a one year period. This would lead me to believe that Sears has sold any saleable real estate. I’d guess any remaining ‘shareholders equity’ is goodwill. Sears Canada had hoped to sustain itself off further real estate sales, but all they can raise for EVERYTHING LEFT is a measly C$109 million, enough to cover two months of losses.

Balance sheet is a dumpster fire

Sears Canada's balance sheet is frankly appalling. Sears Canada has roughly C$164 million of cash left on its balance sheet and burned through C$144 million this quarter alone. That loss grew by 129% year over year. Cash on hand decreased 53% since last year, and that's factoring in real estate sales and the aforementioned C$300 million term loan. I wouldn’t expect Lampert to come in and bail Sears Canada out either, he’s put everything into propping up Sears Holding (NASDAQ:SHLD). Sears needs to source new capital if it expects to survive into 2018… Management doesn't think that'll happen and is looking for a sale:

As a result of the Company’s financial position and related significant doubt about the Company’s ability to continue to operate on a going concern basis, the Board of Directors of the Company is considering various strategic alternatives, including a financial restructuring or sale, and has established a special committee of the Board, comprised of independent directors, to assist the Board in doing so

There will be no sale

The only thing that is worth anything from Sears is real estate. That remaining C$109 million worth will be sold and burnt through to cover a couple more months of losses. What do you have left beyond that? Who would want to buy Sears Canada’s cash burning retail assets? Hudson’s Bay is a direct competitor and would never buy them (Sears demise will be a boon to them), Target (TGT) will never come back to Canada. Sear’s Canada is the weakest link in Canadian retail. MAYBE (although pretty unlikely), Eddie Lampert will roll Sears Canada back into Sears Holdings, but he might as well wait until they’re in chapter 7...

A valuable lesson

I like to treat my investment mistakes as lessons, as all investors should (although I did call this one more or less). What can we summarize about Sears Canada’s demise? Don’t buy into a turnaround plan until it begins to materialize. My fellow Seeking Alpha author Sherif Samy published a piece days before mine titled, Sears Canada, Time to Believe Again. Believing means nothing, wait for results. I did not see Sears Canada reducing their losses and in fact, they’ve gotten much worse this quarter. Since the publication of that article, the stock is down another 35%, and as much as 70% the morning of earnings.

Conclusion

This is the nail in the coffin for Sears Canada. While I was downbeat on the stock prior to earnings, I was hopeful (largely for the store employees, not Eddie Lampert) that they could pull a hat trick and become a Winner's clone. This is not working. The cash burn is accelerating even faster than Sears Holdings (SHLD). If Eddie Lampert didn’t own essentially half the share base the stock would trade much lower. Considering the stock was down as much as 60% this morning, yet closed down 24% I would not be surprised if he was buying the stock today. If you are long you need to cut your losses. I intend to initiate a short position in the coming days and ride to stock to zero.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SRS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long: HBAYF, TGT Short: SHLD

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.