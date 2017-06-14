Will Macy's Cut Its Dividend?

As the stock of Macy's has lost half of its value in the last 6 months, the high dividend yield is the only consolation to the shareholders.

The shareholders of Macy's (NYSE:M) have been suffering from excessive losses during the last two years. To be sure, the stock has lost 2/3 of its value during that period while it has lost half of its value only in the last 6 months. As the generous dividend is the only consolation to the shareholders, it is only natural to wonder whether the company is likely to cut its dividend in the near future.

First of all, Macy's is suffering due to the relentless growth of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the rise of off-price retailers. Unfortunately for Macy's, its business is in a secular decline and hence conditions are likely to remain challenging for the foreseeable future. The extremely intense competition in the retail sector has been prominent in the results of the company. More specifically, its comparable sales fell 4.6% in fiscal Q1 whereas the analysts were expecting a 3.5% decline. In addition, the management expects the comparable sales to keep falling for the rest of the year, at a rate of 3.2%.

Surprisingly, the management held its guidance unchanged for this year's earnings per share [EPS], at about $3.50. However, given that the EPS were only $0.24 in Q1, investors should realize that the quarterly EPS should more than quadruple in the next three quarters to match the guidance of the management. This is highly unlikely given the continuing pressure from competitors. Therefore, the shareholders should probably be prepared for a downward revision of the guidance in the upcoming quarters.

It is also somewhat ominous that the Starboard Value Hedge Fund sold its stake in the company during the last quarter. The fund was pressuring the management to separate the real estate from the rest of the company and hence its recent disposal indicates that this positive scenario for the stock will not materialize.

In reference to the financial strength of the company, its balance sheet is remarkably weak right now. More precisely, the net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) currently stands at $13.8 B. While this amount might look manageable during the boom years, it is now equivalent to 24 times the trailing earnings ($574 M) of the last 12 months. Moreover, the interest expense currently "eats" almost 40% of the operating income. This is a huge portion of the operating income, which renders the company highly leveraged and thus vulnerable to any business deterioration.

Unfortunately, the company spent $6.9 B on share repurchases during the great 4-year period 2012-2016, when its stock was trading at much higher levels. It would have been much more efficient if those funds had been preserved for share repurchases around the current stock price. However, most managements make the same mistake and hence one cannot condemn the management of Macy's for it. On the other hand, due to these share repurchases, the balance sheet has become really weak and hence the dividend will have to be cut if the results keep deteriorating.

On the bright side, while the earnings of the company have pronouncedly declined in the last two years, its free cash flows have remained decent. As the company has invested about half of its operating cash flows, its free cash flows have been about half of the operating cash flows, around $900 M per year. As the annual dividend payments currently amount to $467 M, it is evident that the company can easily afford its dividend, at least in the short term. Therefore, thanks to its decent free cash flows, the company is not likely to cut its dividend this year, particularly given that the 6.7% dividend is the only consolation to the shareholders right now.

On the other hand, due to the heating competition in the retail sector, the company is likely to continue to experience declining comparable sales for the foreseeable future. Amazon will certainly keep pressuring conventional retailers while consumers become increasingly price conscious every year. Consequently, I believe that Macy's will eventually have to cut its dividend within the next 2-3 years. Therefore, investors should not be enticed by its high dividend yield, which has resulted from the plunge of the stock.

To sum up, the collapse of the stock of Macy's has resulted in a seemingly attractive dividend yield of 6.7%. Moreover, thanks to its sufficient cash flows, the company is likely to maintain its dividend for a few more quarters. However, as its business keeps deteriorating due to the secular shift in trends in the retail sector, the company is likely to cut its dividend in the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.