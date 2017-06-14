Trimble Acquires ISE For Fleet Telematics

The acquisition is well within Trimble's core focus and should build out its fleet telematics offerings by bringing the team and technologies in-house.

ISE has developed a fleet logging and compliance system that will help enterprises comply with upcoming mandates to log driver hours and vehicle maintenance.

Trimble continues its acquisition activity with the purchase of Innovative Software Engineering for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Positioning technology company Trimble (TRMB) announced the acquisition of fleet safety and compliance company Innovative Software Engineering, or ISE, for an undisclosed amount.

ISE has developed eFleetSuite, an electronic logging service for fleet operators.

The deal should be a short-term positive for Trimble, as the deadline for fleet compliance with new hours of service logging mandates is December 2017.

Target Company

Coralville, Iowa-based ISE was founded in 2002 to develop end-to-end mobile and enterprise solutions, with particular expertise in vehicle telematics for the industries of transportation, agriculture, health care and communications.

Management is headed by Hass Machlab, who founded the firm and was previously VP Engineering of NEXIQ Technologies, a developer of service bay and telematics-based remote diagnostics products.

Below is a brief overview video about ISE:

(Source: Innovative Software Engineering)

ISE divides its service offerings into two segments:

Fleet Services – configurable solution to manage driver’s hours-of-service and other compliance requirements

Professional Services – customer software strategy, engineering, development, and delivery

The company’s investor base, if any, isn’t known since they haven’t disclosed any financing rounds.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither firm divulged the acquisition price or terms, and Trimble did not provide any change to financial guidance.

Additionally, Trimble hasn’t filed an 8-K form, which would be required in the event of a material change in financial condition, so it appears the transaction is not material to its financials.

The deal looks to be primarily a ‘team and technology’ acquisition and is focused on ISE’s fleet telematics technology.

Certain enterprises with fleet operations will shortly be required to begin electronically logging driver hours of service [HOS] data to be in compliance with new mandates by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which is expected to affect 3.4 million drivers nationwide.

As the FMCSA states, ‘An ELD [Electronic Logging Device] automatically records driving time. It monitors engine hours, vehicle movement, miles driven, and location information.’

The ELD mandate will go into effect in December 2017.

ISE has developed an ‘ELD-as-a-service’ system that it sells to fleet operators in the oil & gas transportation, construction, agriculture, private and for-hire industry segments.

As Trimble stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition expands Trimble's fleet safety and compliance solutions and allows Trimble to offer electronic logs as a service. The addition of ISE allows Trimble to combine research and development efforts to provide customers with a robust and compliant ELD solution.

The deal also provides Trimble with added tech talent that has expertise in IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity issues in a mobile environment, which as IoT opportunities continue to take shape, will beef up Trimble’s ability to develop new applications to take advantage of those market openings.

Trimble plans to incorporate ISE into its Transportation Segment, likely as part of its Field Service Management business.

Integration risk should be minimal since Trimble’s Field Service unit already ‘provides electronic logging solutions as a service through ISE’s eFleetSuite.’

Assuming Trimble didn’t overpay for the deal, I view it as a near-term positive due to the December ELD effective date for the mandate.

It also should bring specialized engineering resources for medium- and longer-term benefits to Trimble as it pursues IoT opportunities in a changing transportation world.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.