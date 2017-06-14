Bank Of Canada Just Pushed Oil, Interest Rates And The Canadian Dollar Higher.

In a surprise move, the Bank of Canada has signaled a hawkish stance. The Canadian dollar, which has largely been stuck in a moribund range, soared higher on the news. But, it will be oil's turn next to move off of the news in a signal to the economy's strength. With interest rates and the Canadian dollar moving higher, oil will follow suit as costs move higher.

It is sort of like pushing on a string when it comes to oil with the Canadian dollar and interest rates. But, wherever the later two go, the former follows in step. Oil will head higher if interest rates move higher and with the Canadian dollar heading higher. However, the relationship is lagging.

The price of oil is more a function of demand from the economy. If the economy is booming, and you have a set amount of oil production, then the price of oil will head higher, all else equals, and vice versa. Also, if the economy is booming, and you just happen to be a central bank, you raise interest rates because of the effects energy prices has on inflation.

In the case of the Bank of Canada raising interest rates it is because of the economy's expansion that the Bank is raising interest rates. The Bank also factors in the potential growth of the United States' economy with this decision, so it is a vote of confidence in the moves of the Fed. Personally, however, I see the Fed's move being more about getting interest rates off of the floor, lest this Fed turn in to the Fed of 2002 when Greenspan left interest rates too low for too long.

Oil prices are invariably affected by higher interest rates. Oil production is capital intensive with all of the machinery involved. And, being a base commodity, it is difficult to price in a premium for the product because of it being a base commodity. So, input costs, including higher interest rates, affect the price of oil. This, then affects the cost to the consumer. But, before it gets to the consumer, it gets to America.

Canada's number one export destination is the United States. Of all of their exports, 13% is oil and another 12% is automobiles. America is heavily dependent upon Canada for oil and auto production. If interest rates rise, then the cost of oil production rises. This does not necessarily get swallowed by the producer but instead all producers feel the cost increase the same and then pass that cost on to the consumer. In the case of the Bank of Canada raising interest rates, the Federal Reserve is in the process of doing the same. So, the two largest North American oil producers are seeing higher input costs. You can see the general trend of oil prices and interest rates here with the yield on the Canadian government's 10 year yield versus oil and the United States government 10-year yield versus oil:

The general link is that both interest rates and the price of oil trend together. Remember, however, both of these are effects of an economy and demand.

I am bearish on oil. I have been bearish on oil going into the OPEC meeting and infamously, I shorted oil the day before. Comments on my postings were of people saying this was a laughable thing to do. They were right. Since oil fell from a price of $52.50 all the way down to $45.00, I have been laughing... Hard.

If interest rates are heading higher, that would mean oil prices would be heading higher. I am still bearish on oil, but, I am not entirely tied to the notion that just because interest rates are heading higher, just because the Canadian dollar is heading higher so too will oil in a 1:1, linear ratio.



As I am typing up this bit on oil, I got a news alert scroll across my screen from Seeking Alpha regarding an oil field producing 127k bbl/day additional oil. There is too much oil in the world. There is not enough economic growth.

The moves in interest rates are more about removing excessive liquidity accommodation, not being driven from an booming economy. It is my belief that the Federal Reserve is going to raise interest rates off of the basement floor more to get interest rates to a more normal level than anything else. At the same time, the Fed is going to start removing its balance sheet which will have the effect of pushing the long end of the yield curve higher. This will be the Fed's next moves with removing policy accommodation. And assuming the economy remains about the same with its economic growth, which is far from robust, once the Fed achieves a desired level of balance sheet - they are targeting $2 trillion - then, the Fed will start looking at short term rates.

I believe the Bank of Canada is following suit with this policy, surprise move today, notwithstanding. The two economies are heavily intertwined, and interest rates are mirrors of each other. But… this is slightly different and, fundamentally, it is forming my ideas for trading the CAD.

First, here's the chart on both Canada's 10-year yield and the United States' 10-year yield:



While, although the Canadian 10-year and United States 10-year yields both mirror each other heavily, this is where the outlook on the Canadian dollar, based upon the interest rates, diverges. The real difference is simply this: The Bank of Canada will not be removing any massive balance sheet. Because of that, interest rates are likely to head higher, faster in Canada and the CAD will follow suit.

This will also affect the price of oil going forward. I believe that since the CAD is heading higher, as well as interest rates, the price of oil will move higher alongside these variables. But, I do not believe that the move will be very large.

When I exited my short oil position just the other day, I had said I was waiting for a price slightly higher, about, $47.50 - $48.50, to go short again. I am not thinking that oil may move higher enough to warrant a long trade, potentially hitting $50.00 again, slightly more than 10% on the move.

The Bank of Canada's surprise move may very well moved the CAD in the knee-jerk reaction. But, it is now the long end of the yield curve that will start moving in both Canada and the United States as well as the price of oil, that moves higher from this news.

