Industrial REITs Continue To Thrive From Amazon's Growth

During REITWeek, executives expressed confidence that fundamentals should continue to be strong for the foreseeable future. They cited several factors that have contributed to relatively modest supply growth.

Industrial REITs reported the best Q1 earnings across any real estate sector. The outlook for 7-9% annualized FFO growth over the next two years appears achievable if GDP remains strong.

Rent growth continues to be impressive, rising over 7% YoY in Q1 across the sector, and occupancy is now above 96%. E-commerce continues to drive demand.

Q1 earnings exceeded expectations across the board. Leasing activity continues to be impressive, occupancy has reached record levels, and apart from pockets of oversupply, supply growth has remained relatively in-check.

Industrial REITs have been the prime beneficiary of the growth in e-commerce over the past decade. Demand for high-quality logistics warehouse space near high-density metro areas has been robust.

REIT Rankings Overview

Industrial Sector Overview

Industrial REITs comprise roughly 9% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within our market value-weighted Industrial index, we track eight of the largest industrial REITs within the sector, which account for nearly $60 billion in market value: DCT Industrial (NYSE:DCT), Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP), First Industrial (NYSE:FR), Prologis (NYSE:PLD), PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB), and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG).

Above, we show the size, geographical focus, and quality focus of the eight industrial REITs we track. Quality is determined by the relative value of the underlying properties, which is largely a function of location near major e-commerce demand centers, notably on the coastal cities, which have high barriers to entry and longer permitting processes for new industrial assets.

Recent Developments and Quarterly Performance

Industrial REITs reported the strongest Q1 earnings of any real estate sector. Of the eight REITs we track, five beat expectations (PLD, DCT, DRE, EGP, PSB), two met expectations (FR, Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)), and one fell short of expectations. The higher-quality asset portfolios that focus on e-commerce logistics continue to outperform relative to the lower-quality assets.

Industrial REITs are higher by 10% YTD and 49% over the past two years. DCT and PB Business Parks have been the best two performers.

Prologis, which we use as the bellwether for the industry, reported 7.1% YoY growth in same-store NOI with occupancy at 97%. Overall, the outlook for 7-9% annualized FFO growth over the next two years remains achievable as long as there are no major disruptions related to international trade. The other e-commerce focused REITs reported similarly strong growth. Duke Realty reported 5.2% YoY growth with 98% occupancy, DCT reported 10.4% YoY growth with 97% occupancy, and Eastgroup reported 6.3% growth with 97% occupancy. STAG Industrial was the outlier of the group and reported negative YoY growth, seeing a 1% decline in same-store NOI. Again, these lower-quality asset portfolios are not seeing the same robust fundamentals as the e-commerce players.

Several key themes were discussed at the annual REITWeek conference in NYC. First and most importantly, fundamentals remain as strong as ever as demand has outpaced new supply and appears likely to continue to do so for the near future. The high occupancy rates should put these REITs in the driver seat to continue to push rents.

Second, there was discussion about the reasons for the relatively moderate new development activity over the past several years at a time where supply was widely expected to spike. Lack of desirable space for new development, high construction costs, a tighter financing environment, and longer permitting processes seem to be keeping supply in check. Overall, annual new supply as a percentage of existing stock is expected to remain under 2%, in line with the longer-term averages.

Discussions over politics and trade policies took a backseat after being the focus several months ago. The populist wave that has swept the US and Europe presents risks to the continued growth in global trade, which, along with e-commerce, has been the fuel that has powered the continued strong performance from these companies. A possible boarder-adjustment tax, which appears unlikely to be implemented at this point, adds a layer of confusion. Industrial assets near major shipping ports are most at risk from changes in the supply chain, but the risk is seen as minimal considering the multi-year process to alter supply chains. We continue to believe that these concerns appear unwarranted and the net result will be minimal.

Below is our REIT Heat Map, showing the quarterly performance in relation to other sectors. As we mentioned, industrial REITs have underperformed the broader REIT index over the prior quarter. We also highlight the strength in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Dynamics of the Industrial REIT Sector

As is the case with most major real estate sectors, the robust appreciation of industrial REIT assets has been the consequence of low levels of new supply growth in the immediate post-recession period, creating a highly favorable supply/demand imbalance for rentable space, resulting in significantly higher effective rents.

Demand for industrial space has been substantial over the last five years, driven by the rapid growth of e-commerce. Besides Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), industrial REITs are perhaps the best positioned to capitalize on the growth of e-commerce. E-commerce sales still represent just a small fraction of total retail sales, but roughly half of the incremental growth in retail sales over the past three years have come from e-commerce.

Prologis estimates that global e-commerce sales will double over the next five years, which will require a substantial amount of warehouse space. E-commerce sales require roughly three times the amount of logistics space as traditional store-based retail as the warehouse itself becomes the hub for inventory, shipping, packing, and returns.

The economic variables that industrial REITs respond most favorably to are growing GDP, consumer spending (particularly online), and global trade. As we will see shortly, industrial REITs are among the least sensitive sectors to rising or falling interest rates. E-commerce growth has settled into a rather consistent 15% year-over-year growth rate since the recession.

Valuation of Industrial REITs

Industrial REITs trade at significant premiums to the REIT averages. Industrial REITs are the second most expensive sector based on both current Free Cash Flows and forward 2017 FCF. When we factor in two-year growth expectations, the sector appears more attractive. Expected to grow FCF at 8% over the next two years, industrial REITs are among the faster growing REIT sectors, slightly above the REIT average of 7%.

Within the sector, we can see how the e-commerce focused REITs (DCT, DRE, and PLD) continue to trade at premiums to the sector average.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Industrial REITs are not highly sensitive to interest rates and respond more closely to movements in the equity markets. As a sector, industrial REITs fall under our "Growth REIT" category and should be used by investors seeking longer-term dividend growth rather than immediate income.

For more detail on these calculations, we highlighted the dynamics of bond-like and equity-like REITs in our previous articles "Are REITs Bond Substitutes" and "REITs Without Interest Rate Risk."

Within the sector, we note that there are several REITs that do, in fact, exhibit heightened levels of interest rate sensitivity. As expected, LPT, which employs a strategy of paying a higher yield by paying out over 100% of its current cash flow, is more interest-rate-sensitive than its counterparts.

Prologis stands out for its very low sensitivity to changes in the 10-year yield and is among the most "equity-like" REITs we track. Prologis owns a substantial international portfolio that accounts for almost one-third of its cash flow. We highlighted in a previous article that investors can effectively hedge the interest rate sensitivity of their REIT portfolio by investing in international real estate. Click to read: "International Real Estate: REIT Investors Can Avoid 'Home Country Bias." We see this effect quite clearly in the case of Prologis.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, industrial REITs rank towards the bottom, paying an average yield of 3.1%. Industrial REITs pay out roughly 83% of their available cash flow, slightly higher than the sector average.

Within the sector, we note the varying strategies of the eight REITs. STAG and LPT command the highest dividend yields, but it's important to see how they do it. STAG pays out close to 100% of available cash flow, giving it less flexibility to deploy its capital towards development and leaving very little cushion to maintain the dividend if fundamentals weaken. Investors should expect more limited dividend growth potential from REITs that pay out excessive amounts of available cash flows. For investors seeking yield and dividend growth, we see PLD, DCT, DRE, and PLD as more attractive options.

Bottom Line

Industrial REITs have been the prime beneficiary of the growth in e-commerce over the past decade. Demand for high-quality logistics warehouse space near high-density metro areas has been robust. Q1 earnings exceeded expectations across the board. Leasing activity continues to be impressive, occupancy has reached record levels, and apart from pockets of oversupply, supply growth has remained relatively in check.

Rent growth continues to be impressive, rising over 7% YoY in Q1 across the sector, and occupancy is now above 96%. E-commerce continues to drive demand. Industrial REITs reported the best Q1 earnings across any real estate sector. The outlook for 7-9% annualized FFO growth over the next two years appears achievable if GDP remains strong

During REITWeek, executives expressed confidence that fundamentals should continue to be strong for the foreseeable future. They cited factors that have contributed to relatively modest supply growth such as the lack of desirable space for new development, high construction costs, a tighter financing environment, and longer permitting processes.

Industrial REITs have several appealing properties that could make them good long-term additions to a portfolio. Their focus on e-commerce provides an excellent growth opportunity and a hedge against weakness in brick-and-mortar retail sales growth. Industrial REITs have relatively low sensitivities to interest rates, providing downside protection if rates should increase faster than economic growth. Finally, particularly with Prologis, industrial REITs add international exposure and are leveraged with growth in global trade, a characteristic shared by few other REIT sectors.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We currently view Liberty Property Trust as the most attractive REIT in the space, followed by DCT Industrial and Duke Realty.

