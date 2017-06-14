Inflation Is Dropping And Interest Rates Are Staying Low

Producer prices in the United States are softening and will head lower. The month-over-month release we got this week came in unchanged. However, the year-over-year number is still increasing; year-over-year change was up 0.059% from 2.338% to 2.397%. While the rate of growth is still heading higher, that increasing rate is slowing down. My outlook for higher inflation rates is low simply because input costs are falling. The price of both oil and copper are heading lower. Given that, although the Federal Reserve is likely to increase short term interest rates to 1.50%, I do not necessarily see the Fed pushing beyond that. Short term rates are likely to stay where they are after that as inflation levels abate.

Looking at this chart, and given the major input prices of oil and copper heading lower, Produce Prices may be at the high end of the range. I have heard chatter from traders that these elevated levels could propel the Fed to raise rates. I feel pretty confident that the Fed already knows that it is going to raise rates at this meeting regardless of the outlook of this week's producer prices - along with tomorrow's release of consumer prices.

Take a good look at both copper, along with their correlation with producer prices:

As you can see from both of these charts, commodity prices and producer prices generally trend the same. However, commodity prices are stuck and moving lower from here.

I have been shorting oil lately. Although I took a break from my short oil position, I believe oil is going to head lower over a longer period of time. This will mean that producer prices are likely to be contained. The rate of increase in producer prices is likely to drop and go negative.

The flip side to oil prices heading lower is that eventually there will be a bottom. If oil's price keeps going lower so will the price of gasoline. That translates into higher usage rates from consumers.

At the same time, OPEC and other countries are doing what they can to keep supply in check, although it does not seem to have any lasting impact on prices. OPEC has limitations. Their members are governments who need revenue no matter what. As price drops these governments have been known to increase production simply to get higher revenue levels. This becomes a vicious cycle.

Additionally, copper has been stuck in a higher range than oil, but I am bearish on that metal as well. The manufacturing bases of both the United States and China are seeing declines in production levels. Copper, being a large input variable for manufacturing will come down from where it is now, as you can see the general trend in this chart:

If manufacturing continues to slow, copper will fall in price along with oil. The two combined will contain prices.

Generally, the trends in prices of producer prices and consumer prices move together with a slight lag. Consumer prices tend to follow the producer prices but, after some period of time, which makes sense if you think the process through.

The consumer's demand of products pushes prices higher but, first, those products need to be manufactured. The producer is going to see price increases first, then pass the costs on to a consumer after the fact.

Given that, I see producer prices at the higher end of this increase it has been seeing. Input prices, such as oil and copper are heading lower. This will keep a lid on future gains in producer prices. Eventually, consumer prices will follow suit and head lower.

I do not see the Fed pushing interest rates beyond the 1.50% that has been predicted by the markets. However, I am a big believer that by shrinking the balance sheet, the Fed will push up the longer end of the yield curve. This will raise mortgage rates and other loan rates and keep a lid on inflation altogether. I believe inflation will be contained for some time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.