The Fed: What Me Worry?

Hopefully this article will help you grow your assets.

The Fed has previously expressed opinions indicating that there will likely be two more rate increases in 2017. The Fed Funds Futures indicate a 95.8% chance that one of the expected increases will occur at the June 14, FOMC meeting. Usually this high a probability of a raise this near the FOMC meeting date means a raise is a sure thing. The question is, "Is it really a good time for the Fed to be raising its Fed Funds rate?" The title of this article stems from the old sobriquet of MAD Magazine, "What Me Worry", and the picture of the funny kid representing Alfred E. Neuman. I mean to suggest by this that the Fed may be blithely going about its strategy of "normalizing" the Fed Funds rate with seemingly no cares in the world. However, there is actually a lot of question about whether this is a good strategy at this point. This article tries to point out some of the possible pitfalls of this "normalization" policy that the Fed may be following seemingly due to historical precedent (or due to Trump's bullying tactics) rather than due to sound economic logic.

The Flattening Yield Curve:

The yield curve is often taken to mean the separation of the yield on longer dated bonds and notes from the yield on shorter date notes. The two year yield and the 10 year yield are often used as a benchmark. The 10 year US Treasury Note yield as of this writing on June 8, 2017 is 2.20%. The 2 year US Treasury yield is 1.32%. This is a separation of only 0.88%. Banks typically make money by paying depositors something close to the two year yield while lending out money at something closer to the 10 year yield. At least this is one way to look at it. Hence when these two yields move closer to each other, the banks, which are an important part of the US economy, do not do as well. They will also have less incentive to make loans which are less profitable. This ultimately will slow the economy. The charts of the 2 year US Treasury Note yield and the 10 year US Treasury Note yield are below.

The 2 year US Treasury Note Yield Chart:

The 10 year US Treasury Note Yield Chart:

The 10 year yield has moved downward since its March 13, 2017 closing value of 2.63% to its current 2.20% (-43 bps). Meanwhile the 2 year has moved mostly sideways over the same time from 1.37% to its current 1.32% (-5 bps). This amounts to a narrowing of this point in the yield curve of -38 bps. That translates into a lot less in banking profits. While we are still a good ways from an inverted yield curve, which often signals a recession, there is reason to worry. Certainly banking stocks have been falling; and many attribute their fall to the above described situation.

A raise of the Fed Funds rate will usually affect the bottom of the yield curve more than the top of the yield curve. In other words, if the Fed raises its Fed Funds rate by 25 bps on June 14, 2017, many would expect the 2 year yield to creep still closer to the 10 year yield. This scenario would likely exacerbate the banking profit problems -- slow the US economy. If the Fed says this is what it is trying to do, then everything is theoretically fine. However, it is unclear that slowing the US economy is a good idea at the moment.

The US GDP Growth Picture:

The typical Fed logic is that Fed Funds rate raises are used to slow the economy (prevent it from becoming overheated) and thereby keep inflation low. Raises in the face of an already troubled economy make little or no sense. GDP Growth for Q1 2017 was +0.7% in the first estimate and +1.2% in the second estimate. The second number was an improvement; but it was still low. The Atlanta Fed has been one of the more accurate forecasters of the next quarter's GDP Growth. Its June 9, 2017 estimate for Q2 2017 GDP Growth is 3.0%. This is far down from its earlier high of about +4.3% GDP Growth; and the trend has in recent quarters been for further downward adjustment of the GDP Growth estimates. The Blue Chip consensus estimate for Q2 2017 GDP Growth is currently +3.1%. US Durable Goods Orders fell -0.7% in April 2017. Wholesale Inventories fell -0.5% in April 2017. Q2 has not started off well in those areas. However, the Durable Goods Orders number may be a reflection of lower civilian aircraft orders in April. These tend to be highly variable.

A lot of people would cite the great S&P 500 earnings growth of Q1 2017. With 99% of companies having reported, the blended earnings growth rate was 14%. The revenue growth rate was +7.6%. Estimates for Q2 2017 as of June 2, 2017 were for +6.6% EPS growth and +4.9% revenue growth. These numbers seem much tamer; and even with great EPS growth numbers in Q1 2017, the GDP Growth was a meager +1.2% (2nd reading).

One might reasonably ask why the Q1 GDP Growth was so low given the relatively high growth in EPS in the S&P 500 stocks? However, the important part of this answer will likely take more than one quarter to answer. It may be partially due to reduced government spending due to the Treasury's worry about approaching the US National Debt Limit too quickly. The US National Debt Clock shows a current figure of $19.94T. The current limit is $20.1T. Many think the US will exceed this last figure by roughly the end of the summer or early fall. Therefore many are hoping that the Congress will raise the debt limit soon. However, this has not happened quickly or in an orderly way in the recent past.

"The government also reported that corporate profits after taxes with inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments fell at an annual rate of -2.5% in Q1 2017 after rising at a +2.3% rate in the prior quarter." This seems to confirm that a good portion of the Q1 EPS gains came from multinational companies seeing increased profits abroad. It tends to confirm that the QE programs in much of the rest of the world are helping those economies grow, while the US economy is lagging with its tightening policies. According to Bloomberg, the largest US based companies expanded their untaxed offshore stockpiles by $183B in the past year (+14.4%). This means that the US government's budget will be short the taxes on those profits. It means that the US economy will largely not have US jobs being created by the profits accrued offshore. Hence the +14% blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is highly misleading if you are talking about US job growth.

Inflation:

One of the gauges the Fed uses to determine if it should raise the Fed Funds rate is inflation. The Fed's favorite indicator is the Core PCE Price Index. At the end of March 2017, it was +1.8% YoY. At the end of April 2017, it was 1.6% YoY. At the end of May it was +1.4% YoY. This is NOT rising inflation. With a target rate of inflation of 2.0% or slightly higher, the Fed should not be raising the Fed Funds rate unless it wants to create "manufactured inflation". This type of inflation is likely to lead to STAGFLATION. STAGFLATION is even more unpleasant than RECESSION. The Fed's main inflation statistic does not indicate the Fed should be raising its Fed Funds rate at this time.

Employment:

Another important factor in the Fed's decision to raise (or not to raise) its Fed Funds rate is the rate of job creation and the tightness of the overall job market. The chart of recent NonFarm Payrolls data is shown in the chart below.

The above chart does not show good growth in jobs creation. In fact it seems to show the opposite. This argues against the Fed raising its Fed Funds rate.

A second factor considered is usually the unemployment rate. The most recent reading from May 2017 was 4.3% unemployment. This is historically low; but it may also be highly misleading. Still there is no arguing with the trend in unemployment as shown in the chart below.

One would naturally think that the labor market had to be getting tighter if one only looked at the above chart. However, a lot of people left the workforce as a result of the Great Recession; and many of them have not reentered the workforce yet. The chart below of the Labor Force Participation rate shows how far the US really is from the level of employment it enjoyed in 2007.

The US hasn't come close to getting back to the level of labor force participation that it enjoyed in 2007. In fact it has fallen from its March 2017 high of 63.0% to its May reading of 62.7%. Thus far there has been no upward trend despite Obama's and Trump's comments to the contrary. The reading difference between January 2007 (66.4%) and May 2017 (62.7%) amounts to about 3.7%. This extra 3.7% is actually +3.9% that would need to be added to the 62.7% figure to get to the 66.4% figure. In other words the -3.7% fall is a greater percentage of 62.7% than it is of 66.4%. If you add the 3.9% to the latest unemployment number, you get 4.3% + 3.9% = roughly 8.2% unemployment. If you posit that all of the above workers would not return to the workforce, then you might be happy with perhaps 6% unemployment on that basis. We are nowhere near that number now (8.2% is nowhere near 6.0%). I am sure there are more rigorous ways of doing this calculation; but the above method should make the point that I am trying to make. The workforce should not be close to tightening in such a way that a dearth of workers is likely to cause rampant inflation. The above does not provide adequate justification for the Fed to tighten. Virtually all of the data above bear out this assessment.

To my knowledge only Neil Kashkari of the Fed agrees with me so far. However, it is my impression that too many of the FOMC members are just proceeding in a way that has been normal in the past. Their method does not take into account the QE being dispensed in many of the other economies in the world. Two examples of this are BOJ QE and ECB QE; but there are many more examples. This QE by other countries puts the US companies and products at a disadvantage in world trade. It tends to lead to a stronger USD, which makes US products more expensive (less attractive) than other countries' products. The FOMC's method does not take into account the increased globalization of markets. It does not seem to consider that this was how the US lost jobs to foreign countries in the past. It does not recognize that the Fed policy is likely worsening the offshoring of jobs trend.

Other Economic Weaknesses:

Many now expect that Trump's promised stimulus programs will be at least delayed until 2018 if not completely scrapped. This will take away considerable inflationary pressure in 2017.

Fitch says the 2015 Subprime Auto Loan securitizations may be the worst performing in history. Net losses are projected to reach 15%. Further there has been rapid growth in the development of "deep subprime lenders". These pose still more serious problems for the future.

Student Loan debt is becoming an increasingly serious problem. Students owe about $1.5T in debt for 44 million borrowers. This is not a small problem; and it is crippling the ability of those debtors to contribute in the ways many expected to the US economy. Remember consumer spending accounts for about two thirds of the economy.

Many places are near or are in bankruptcy. Puerto Rico for one. Hartford, Connecticut could file for bankruptcy soon. Apparently hedge fund income (and therefore hedge fund related tax income) has not been good. Chicago and New York are both in bad financial shape. Connecticut as a state is in poor financial condition. The same can be said for Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois, and Kentucky among others. This situation could worsen quickly under adverse conditions.

Pensions are in trouble. Multiemployer pensions alone have about $450B in assets and about $600B in liabilities. This is a $150B shortfall. The low interest rates of the recent past have accounted for some of the problems. Pension funds like fixed income assets. This would argue for a Fed Funds rate raise. However, the items above this one argue for a lower Fed Funds rate. State, county, and local pension funds have about the same level of underfunding (are only 75% funded).

Slow economic growth in Europe argues for still low rates there. However, even with the ECB's bond buying, it is hard for countries like Spain and Italy to keep their rates low in the face of stronger rated and rising US bond rates (see the 2 yr and the 10 yr US Treasury charts above). This situation may worsen if the Fed keeps raising the Fed Funds rate. It seems likely that the US will pull those countries 10 year note yields upward. Alternatively those countries' 10 year sovereign note yields may pull US note yields downward. Either case may result in a narrowing yield curve. The UK economic position is poorer after a "no majority" national election result recently. This has added to the UK uncertainty that had already been created by the Brexit vote and process. Greece slid back into recession in Q1 2017. The point is that there is significant weakness; and that is not likely to spur the world economy forward. That includes the US economy.

Many South and Central American countries have troubled economies. For example, Brazil's GDP Growth rate is still negative at -0.4% YoY after Q1 2017. Many of these economies have been decelerating recently. Many use the USD as a secondary currency. When the Fed raises its Fed Funds rate, that makes USD's scarcer (more expensive) in such countries. That in turn typically leads to decreases the GDP's of these countries. They pay for a lot of things in USDs. If USD's cost more in local currencies, then the effective GDP is lower. When these countries go into crisis mode, it hurts all countries' economies, especially that of one of their biggest trade partners -- the US. The Argentine GDP Growth rate was -2.1% in Q1 2017. After the March 2017 Fed Fund raise and the expected raise on June 14, there could be negative economic effects seen throughout South and Central America (and consequently in the US).

I could go on. Many of the other countries in the world have significant problems of their own that may blow up at any time. The US Fed raising its Fed Funds rate does not seem likely to help most of these problems. It seems likely to do the opposite. A slowing world economy will not help the US economy grow faster. The Fed should be considering this. It does not appear to be. Instead it seems to be proceeding along a path of "manufactured inflation". As stated earlier, this strategy is likely to lead to STAGFLATION rather than any better alternative. "What me worry?" This in turn may lead to very negative performance in stocks in the future. Such indices as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), the PowerShares QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA), and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) are good proxies for stocks in general.

NOTE: Some of the above fiscal data is from Yahoo Finance.

Good Luck Trading/Investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SPY, QQQ, DIA, IWM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.