Phillips 66: A Lot Of Room For Growth

I last wrote about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) at the end of April. The company was about to release its first quarter earnings. Refining margins were better than my expectations and other metrics also backed my theses for the long-term investment. The stock price has risen by about 6% in the last six weeks but I believe it is still an excellent long-term investment at these price levels.

Phillips 66 is not just a refiner. In fact, the management does not see much room for growth in this segment. Growth in fuel efficient and electric vehicles will likely keep the growth in demand for refined products in check. As a result, the focus has turned to gaining more out of the existing refining assets. Keep in mind that capital spending on refining assets still remains one of the largest cash outlays for Phillips 66. An example is the addition of heavy crude processing facility at its Billings refinery in Montana. This refinery will be able to get heavy crude from Canada. Crude from oil sands is heavier and cheaper. This will allow the company to reduce its feedstock cost and enhance margins.

During the first quarter, there was a lot of turnaround activity at the refining and chemicals segments. As a result, earnings and cash flows were a little suppressed. We can expect the second half of the year to yield higher earnings and cash flows as there will be no effect of this down time. Refining margins should also get a boost from the lower crude oil prices. Since the start of the year, oil prices have been under pressure. The effect on margins was clear in the first quarter as refining margins were over my expectations. As the prices have fallen further in the last few weeks, we can expect the refining margins to remain strong for the second quarter as well.

Chemicals and midstream will be the key growth drivers for the company in the next few years. While demand has been flat for refined products, chemicals and midstream assets have seen demand rise in the last few months. LPG export terminal at Freeport will have full year operations in 2017. This facility was completed at the end of the last year. As LPG export terminal gives full year contribution, cash flows and EBITDA will get a boost. As the U.S. crude production has risen on the back of rising oil prices, the demand for transportation infrastructure has gone up. This is a factor I have been highlighting in my previous articles about the midstream companies. President Trump's focus on energy and the rising commodity prices will push U.S. oil production to the highest in its history. This will inevitably lead towards higher demand for transportation infrastructure. The image below gives the transportation costs from main production areas through different transportation mediums.

Image courtesy Christopher Johnson (@chris1reuters). Map created by @CreditSuisse

Pipeline is the cheapest option and Bakken is a key production hub. Dakota Access/ETCOP pipelines should start to deliver the crude from Bakken in the current month and this should further lift Phillips 66's midstream earnings. The company has 25% share in these pipelines. As its midstream assets start to operate at full capacity, we can expect more cash flows and EBITDA for Phillips 66. In addition to this, storage capacity is also being enhanced and this segment should also allow the company to raise its earnings.

Phillips 66 has generated an average EBITDA figure of around $6.5 billion in each of the last five years, 2016 being the exception when it fell to $3.6 billion. First quarter EBITDA is over $1.2 billion. With improved earnings from refining, chemicals and midstream, I am expecting the company to take its full year EBITDA to near its previous average of $6.5 billion. Even at $5.5-6 billion, Phillips 66 will have a leverage ratio of 1.6-1.75x. Moody's rated its debt at A3 with a negative outlook. They are mainly concerned about the company's retained cash flows-to-debt ratio. It is around 12% right now and they are expecting it to reach 15% by the end of the year. However, failure to improve this ratio might result in a ratings downgrade from Moody's. A key reason behind this ratio being so low is the management's focus on returning cash to shareholders. I do not expect this ratio to linger or fall further. I believe higher cash flows from midstream and chemicals along with efficient refining operations will allow the company to bring this ratio up.

Phillips 66 has strong fundamentals, solid credit profile, a slew of growth projects coming online in the next 2-3 years and a healthy cash distribution history. It is an excellent long-term investment and will yield handsome total return figures for someone who wants to hold it for 10-15 years. Current price is attractive too as we are going to see these new projects start to yield in the next few quarters. The stock price will certainly respond to this and we will see to rise towards $100.

