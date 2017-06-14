Home Depot: Bullish On Retail Building Materials Surge

Home Depot could be setting up to report a stronger than expected sales gain for Q2 of 2017 which will be announced in mid August.

Shareholders of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) can rejoice in what was a very strong retail trade data point released today from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Retail Trade Building Materials Strong Outlier

Retail trade for building materials, garden equipment and supply dealers rose 10.82% vs. the same month last year in May of 2017.

In the period of 2003 until about 2006, there was a boom in sales in this sector followed by a bust from 2007-2010. Since 2011, there has been both a strong and a steady pace in sales growth. This is better observed in the actual monthly sales figures chart:

The point of showing this chart is to suggest that this strong sales trend does not appear to be a boom that will be followed by a bust, but rather simply played catch up to a normal trend.

Overall Retail Trade Report Lackluster

The overall retail trade report released this morning was lackluster and generally met with disappointment. Retail trade was estimated to be down 0.3% in May over the previous month while economists were expecting an increase of 0.1%. Overall, retail sales rose 3.8% on a year over year basis.

Here is a look at the various sectors of the retail trade data report that clearly shows the bright spot being the sales surge in building materials and garden equipment sector for the past two months:

The biggest disappointment came from the sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores sector being down 4.73% from the previous year.

Home Depot Sales vs. Retail Trade Data

I noted in a previous and very similar article I wrote, that there is a fairly close relationship between industry sales and sales at Home Depot. This is due to Home Depot's saturation of the US retail market for building materials and gardening equipment.

I make this chart of sales from the years 2011 to 2014.

May makes up the 1st of the 3 months that make up the 2nd quarter for Home Depot that ends in July. The earnings report will be released in mid August generally.

On May 16th, 2017, Home Depot reported their 1st quarter 2017 results and stated this guidance for 2017:

Based on its year-to-date performance, the Company reaffirmed its fiscal 2017 sales growth guidance and expects sales will be up approximately 4.6 percent and comp sales will be up approximately 4.6 percent.

The 4.6% is the base figure to work with as far as sale growth expectations. The 10.83% increase in May Vs. the previous year gives a very good indication that this figure can be beaten.

Net Profit Margins Expanding

Home Depot has been incredibly good at expanding its net profit margin.

The net profit margin was 4.2% in 2008 and has been rising every year since. It reached 8.4% in fiscal 2016.

Per Value Line Investment Survey, the net profit margins are expected to continue to grow to 8.6% in 2017 to 9.1% in 2018.

Another data point worth looking at is the number of employees that are estimated to be in the building materials, garden equipment and supply dealers is up just under 1% in May vs. last year.

If the industry is seeing sales increases of 10.83% while the number of employees in the sector is only growing about 1%, then that could very well mean higher margins on sales. Average hourly earnings in retail trade are only up about 1.51% in May vs. the previous year as well as per the chart below.

Conclusion

There does not seem to be any indication that the strong gains in Home Depot are under any threat from underlying fundamentals. The industry is seeing very strong sales and margin expansion for Home Depot appears to be more likely as it seems sales gains have not been met with hiring gains.

Outside of general stock market risks from valuations to geopolitical problems both domestic and abroad, I would expect shares of Home Depot to trend higher going into the August earnings report, especially if the retail trade data for the coming 2 months continues to be robust for the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.