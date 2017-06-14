News Gets Better, Starpharma Sells Agrochemicals Business: Strategic And Raises $26 Million

Starpharma’s Priostar dendrimer technology has been applied to delivery of agricultural products, but it is a distraction to its pharmaceuticals business.

Dendrimer Source: Starpharma

Last week, I wrote an article about Starpharma (OTCQX:SPHRY) ((ASX:SPL)) getting closer to a major upwards revaluation of the stock. In that article, I didn't even mention its agrochemicals program involving Starpharma's dendrimer technology, as even though it has made striking progress with improving efficacy of major agrochemical products, I thought it distracting to the main story. Here, I report that the distraction has been sold and that $26 ($A35) million of non-diluting cash has been raised in the process. This resolves the need to raise more cash and brings Starpharma even closer to a significant increase in value.

The sale of Starpharma's agrochemical products division

In a cash transaction, Starpharma has sold its agrochemicals projects and IP to Agrium Inc.'s (NYSE:AGU) wholly owned subsidiary Loveland Products Inc.

This is a clean transaction as Starpharma positioned the agricultural projects in two wholly owned vehicles, Dendritic Nanotechnologies Inc. and Priostar Pty Ltd. These companies hold the know-how, formulations, and patents concerning the agricultural products. Most importantly, these companies hold none of the pharmaceutical IP surrounding Starpharma's DEP drug delivery and VivaGel products as these are held in Starpharma Pty Ltd. So, it was always the intention of the company to have the agricultural products available for sale.

There are no conditions precedent on the sale, and indeed Starpharma has already received the $A35 million.

The deal is good for both parties as it frees Starpharma of a distraction, which has much less upside than its DEP-drug products and VivaGel portfolio while being strategic for the acquirer Agrium.

Agrium has purchased the two Starpharma companies holding the agricultural (Priostar) projects and IP for cash. It assumes all of the existing relationships that Starpharma has with the Priostar technology. Although it wasn't discussed in detail, it seems that Agrium will most likely retain some of the partnerships that have been developed by Starpharma for its agricultural products business. I assume that this might include the partnership with Adama Agricultural Solutions, which is owned by ChemChina. Note that ChemChina is finalizing the $43 billion acquisition of Syngenta (NYSE:SYT).

Starpharma CEO Jackie Fairley made the point that the $A35 million cash received for this transaction is equivalent to royalties on ~ $1 billion (unclear whether $A or $US) of sales of products carrying the Priostar IP. So, this transaction brings forward a number of years of royalty income from the agricultural program.

Investor conference call

In Australia, today, Starpharma had an investor conference call in which the agricultural transaction was outlined. In the questions afterwards, there was an update on other key Starpharma programs.

More on VivaGel BV : There was an interesting update on progress in discussions about how the marketing rights are being negotiated for the two major VivaGel BV (treatment and prevention of recurrence of bacterial vaginosis) products. These are ground-breaking products for treating bacterial vaginosis, which together have an annual global market of $1.75 billion.

Perhaps the process and success of the sale of the agricultural business might be a guide to Starpharma's strategic ability in deal making. The agricultural business sale involved a competitive process involving a number of international companies. Agrium was an excellent purchaser as it is a substantial company (market capitalisation $13 billion, sales $14 billion), with strong market presence in the US, Canada, Australia, and South America.

Regarding the VivaGel BV products, the company is reviewing various term sheets and is engaged in a competitive process which involves various ways of approaching the marketing rights. On the one hand, there are discussions with companies seeking sole global marketing rights, while other companies are seeking marketing rights in specific markets. The final deal will either involve a single global deal or various smaller deals, or a combination of this process.

CEO Jackie Fairley reported that the company expects to submit an NDA to the FDA for the first VivaGel BV product (already approved in Europe) in the near future. She indicated that the FDA grant of Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations and the FDA's strong support for alternatives other than conventional antibiotics to treating bacterial vaginosis had created a lot of interest in licensing the two bacterial vaginosis products. The fact that Starpharma now has a very strong cash position also helps in the negotiations.

VivaGel coated condoms: On the investor call, a question was asked about the consequence of the sale of the Ansell (OTCPK:ANSLY) Sexual Wellness business to Chinese company Humanwell Healthcare Co. Ltd. and CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd. It appears that Ansell and Starpharma know the Humanwell Healthcare Group well. It seems that whereas Ansell is a more business-to-business focused company, Humanwell is cashed up and is interested in building its consumer goods business. So, there is likely to be more focus on development (sales and marketing, advertising), and this will strengthen the position of the VivaGel coated condoms, especially in China. Humanwell is listed on the Shanghai stock exchange (SHA:600079) with a $3.9 billion market capitalisation. It is a fully integrated healthcare solutions provider in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Africa.

So, the news of the Humanwell Healthcare/CITIC Capital acquisition from Ansell seems a positive development for Starpharma, but there is still no indication about the timing or scale of income that Starpharma will receive from the sale of VivaGel coated condoms.

DEP-conjugate programs: It is clear that highly insoluble small molecule drugs are made soluble by coupling with DEP, and this seems to generalize across a significant range of small molecule chemistries. The success that Starpharma has had with DEP coupling of new AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) molecules, along with programs with unnamed antibody-drug conjugate companies, means that the Starpharma DEP technology is now becoming understood. CEO Jackie Fairley indicated that at last week's ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) meeting in Chicago, the new data on DEP-irinotecan colon cancer models was well received. It seems that other pharma companies are exploring partnership with Starpharma.

It is clear that recent investment in a DEP chemistry scale-up facility makes it easy for Starpharma not only to support AstraZeneca's DEP drug programs but will also allow Starpharma to accelerate DEP configuration of more than one additional in-house program, and it can also accommodate new partners.

Another aspect of the DEP technology is the ability to use it to target cancer drugs to specific locations, and this feature is being advanced.

One had the sense from CEO Jackie Fairley that the value of the DEP technology is becoming well known, and Starpharma is working hard to build a diversity of programs to build value in this area of its business, before it contemplates how to monetize it.

Valuation and Cash position

The transaction delivers ~$US26 million and means that Starpharma's cash position as of June 30 will be $US45 million, which is between 2.5 and 3 years at current cash burn.

In my recent article, I suggested that Starpharma might need to raise more capital. This transaction removes the need for a capital raising in the short term. With substantial markets being developed for its VivaGel BV products for treatment and soon prevention of bacterial vaginosis, the company will begin to generate substantial amounts of cash, which will impact on its need to raise capital in the future.

No doubt management is balancing off having a very strong cash position with clear emerging opportunities for its DEP drug delivery products in cancer and antibody drug conjugate applications.

The valuation of the agricultural products is interesting and gives some indication as to how undervalued Starpharma is. CEO Jackie Fairley made the point that some analysts assigned a $zero value to the agricultural products and that the consensus value of those who had valued the agricultural products business was $A18 million. Sale of the business provided Starpharma with a profit of $A25 million. Its book value was $A7.5 million. Sale of the agricultural business will lead to a reduced spend of $A500,000-750,000, largely due to salary saving of staff who will be transferred with the business.

With a market capitalisation of just over $200 million and $45 million cash, the enterprise value is $155 million. There must few be biotech companies with a portfolio of products at a similar stage of development to Starpharma with a market capitalisation so low.

Risks

Starpharma has a substantially de-risked portfolio of products, and today's news makes clear that the company is strategically managed to maximise the value of its intellectual property. It now has cash for 2.5-3 years of operations at current burn, so it is in a strong cash position, with an expectation that near-term licensing deal(s) on its VivaGel BV product portfolio ($1.750 billion global market) is likely to involve a cash consideration and near-term revenue from sales.

So, this is about as de-risked as a biotech company can be in terms of products and cash position. There is some timing risk, but after today's call, it seems almost certain that there will be significant announcements in the relatively near term that will provide exit opportunities.

The major risk for investors involves liquidity, especially investors in the US vehicle. Yesterday's trade involves a mere 1,758 shares traded, with a closing price of $5.37. Clearly, the stock is much more liquid on the Australian stock exchange (ticker SPL), where 710,606 shares traded up 5.71% ($A0.74) today.

Conclusion

A week ago, I suggested that the long drought for Starpharma investors might finally be close to an end. After today's news, I am even more convinced that the good times are near. For investors interested in biotech opportunities close to a significant upwards revaluation, Starpharma is hard to overlook. The management has worked hard to build a comprehensive portfolio based on its pioneering dendrimer technology, and years of patient and diligent effort are paying off.

I am not a financial advisor, and in the case of Starpharma, I am an investor, so do talk with your financial advisor if you find Starpharma's story interesting. If my coverage of this company gets your attention, please consider following me.

