Chevron: Permian May Not Support Long-Term Performance

SUV demand in China could be a demand catalyst that supports oil going over the next decade.

What remains to be seen is whether or not the expected climb in oil prices will come.

Like most of its peers, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is looking to the Permian to be a major growth catalyst in the years ahead, as the low-cost upstream business will help it to widen margins and potentially its earnings.

What remains to be seen is whether or not the expected climb in oil prices will come, as the best efforts by OPEC and others has done nothing to boost the price of oil, which has dropped to about where it was before the first announcement of the cuts in the latter part of 2016.

One positive for the industry is China demand for SUVs has been skyrocketing, and that may be enough over the next 5 to ten years to bring demand to the place it can sustainably support the price of oil.

For Chevron with its upstream business, how it fares over the next few years will depend upon how quickly it develops its Permian assets, the impact of the production cuts, and how fast Chinese consumers buy their SUVs.

Permian strategy

With the Permian being the lowest cost shale formation in the U.S., any company with exposure there is going to draw the attention of the market to that, and Chevron, that's no different. In its latest earnings report, the company said this:

"[O]ur first quarter 2017 production [was] approximately 150,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, up about 35,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day from the first quarter 2016. In March, we gave you our forecasted Permian compound annual growth rate of 20% to 35%, and we're currently well within that range. We're standing up our 12th rig, and our plan is to continue to add rigs at this pace, achieving 20 operated rigs by the end of 2018. In addition to our operated fleet, we'll see our share of production from 13 gross non-operated rigs."

Further out, Chevron sees shale accounting for about 25 percent of its production within about 8 years, or approximately 2025.

Steve Green, President of Chevron Asia Pacific Exploration and Production Company, says the Permian is probably going to be the primary engine of growth for Chevron over the next few years.

I have no doubt about any of the above. The caveat of course is whether or not the price of oil will be conducive to it adding meaningfully to the bottom line. The top line will enjoy growth, but that won't be what has the most impact on the share price of the company.

The production cut debacle

I know OPEC and others participating in the oil production deal are getting blasted for their failure to have a meaningful impact on the price of oil, but that was obviously going to be the outcome of the deal; one which I talked about far before it happened.

Even Saudi Arabian authorities, before the mention of the deal, publicly stated they didn't know what to do if shale producers operating in the U.S. ramped up production. The answer is of course they can do nothing.

The latest attempt to accelerate a price boost is for Saudi Arabia to cut back on exports to the U.S. The thinking behind that is that U.S. inventories are the key metric being watched, and if they can be drawn down by the shrinking of imports from Saudi Arabia, it could provide support for oil.

My view of that is it's not going to work. It appears Saudi Arabia in particular is under pressure to do something about the price of oil, and it's also apparent it no longer has the capability to do so, which is underscored every time it fails to achieve the desired results.

The reason it no longer has the power to support oil is the emergence of the U.S. shale industry and the rapidly improving efficiencies and productivity that offsets anything OPEC and others try to do. To me they should just sit back and wait for demand to catch up with supply, and just stop talking about it.

Chinese demand for SUVs could be game changer

Although it's politically correct to talk about electric vehicles and their alleged disruption of the gasoline sector, which of course means demand for oil will decline, the truth is it's not even close to being in the place to disrupt the industry, if it ever does.

China accounts for the vast majority of electric vehicle sales, and yet the Chinese consumer is clamoring for SUVs run by gasoline. Expectations are SUVs in China will grow from 4 million in 2010 to 150 million by 2025. That will fuel significant gasoline and oil demand.

At the same time expectations are that electric cars in China will grow to 30 million by 2025.

I bring up the electric cars into the mix because it represents what I see going forward. It's not like any one means of transportation is going to dominate as gasoline-run vehicles have for decades. The new reality will be most vehicles - including some run by natural gas - should all enjoy growth.

What will happen is demand will grow in all segments of the market, with all of them experiencing growth for a number of years. Over time vehicles run by gasoline may start to experience a loss of market share based upon percentages, while at the same time enjoying market growth.

In other words, electric and natural gas powered vehicles should eventually enjoy a more rapid period of growth because they're operating from a much smaller baseline. That in turn will help them gain market share beyond the pace of vehicles run by gasoline.

So over time, China will have a period of significant growth in the adoption of electric vehicles, which could appear to outpace growth of gasoline-run cars. The reality will be by sheer numbers alone, SUVs in particular will grow at a much higher number, even if it loses on percentages.

I'm not suggesting SUVs will lose on percentages, only that eventually the acquisition of more electric vehicles will lead to that on a global basis. Both will grow together, and I don't see that having much if any impact on the demand for oil over the next couple of decades.

Conclusion

For Chevron, which is looking to the Permian as its key growth engine over the next several years, there is no guarantee it'll work out for the company.

Again, the elements involved are the pace of added rigs and completed wells by Chevron, the impact of the oil production cuts on the price of oil, and the eventual support oil receives as Chinese consumers buy up millions of SUVs in the years ahead.

One thing we can count on, oil demand in China will jump as the SUVs take to the road. This is the key metric on the demand side to watch for, as that will represent sustainable support for oil throughout the next decade. After all, does anything think the Chinese consumer will buy an SUV and not keep it for several years at least? That means a consistent period of growth in gasoline demand for many years.

What Chevron needs to meet and beat expectations in its upstream business is for the Chinese to acquire SUVs at a good pace. If they do, it could surprise to the upside in its upstream business, and generate the cash flow it needs to sustain its dividend and retain some of its current assets it may be considering divesting up to raise capital.

