Sprint: Too Far

The wireless company isn't in the financial position for a race to the bottom.

The move reduces an ability to complete a merger as competition is working as the government wants.

As Q2 comes to a close, Sprint (NYSE:S) made an aggressive move to offer new customers a free unlimited wireless service for a year. One prominent analyst called the move "the most aggressive move in the history of the U.S. wireless industry".

Despite a recent history of promotional activity, Sprint trades close to multi-year highs. The question now is whether such a promotional move hurts the major reason the stock is propped up.

A spokesman from Sprint suggested to the WSJ that the requirement to sign-up online would reduce customer acquisition costs to offset the lost revenue. Dave Tovar went on to make the following statement:

If we just do the things the others do, we're going to be the No. 4 player. When we do big, bold things like this and try to redefine wireless then we know that gets people's attention.

The ramifications of giving away service is massive. Existing customers are going to demand free service and potential new customers that don't qualify for this promotion are likely to wait for the next big promotion before jumping ship to Sprint.

According to the promotional data from Sprint, a customer moving one line can save $960 in the year while a family of four can save a whopping $2,160. One has to wonder why the wireless company would want to implement a plan that eliminates revenues no matter how low the online customer's acquisition costs and the available network capacity.

Craig Moffett of MoffettNathanson questions whether this is a move to boost Q2 subscriber numbers. If Sprint truly doesn't advertise this move, then this doesn't appear the motivation.

The buzz on the Internet is likely to provide free advertising. The problem though is that the intended target of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is likely to somehow respond in kind if the promotion does actually steal customers. The end result is a race to the bottom.

The biggest implication is the impact on the prime reason Sprint trades above $8 now. Investors expect an eventual merger with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and the CEO pumped up the massive synergies from a deal during a CNBC interview just the prior day.

The problem is that this deal virtually puts to rest any reality of consolidation in the industry. The government wants this type of competition with Sprint saying that the market is basically over charging customers.

The only reason to approve consolidation is when the bottom sector players are struggling to even survive. The prime example being the airline consolidation topped off by the merger of U.S. Airways and the bankrupt American Airlines into the current American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL). The industry has made record profits over the years after this consolidation.

The wireless sector is in the opposite position. Though Sprint isn't profitable as evidenced by the large $283 million loss in FQ4, the wireless company continues ramping up the promotions until the destruction of the profit machine at Verizon occurs.

The key investor takeaway is that a merger ultimately takes place between Sprint and likely T-Mobile, but such a move only occurs after a period of serious weakness in the wireless sector stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.