J. C. Penney's (JCP) CEO Marvin Ellison Presents at 37th Annual Piper Jaffray Consumer Conference (Transcript)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP)

37th Annual Piper Jaffray Consumer Conference

June 14, 2017 10:15 AM ET

Executives

Marvin Ellison - CEO

Analysts

Erinn Murphy - Piper Jaffray

Erinn Murphy

All right. We’re going to get started here on day two of the Consumer Conference. For those of you that don’t know me, I’m Erinn Murphy, Senior Research Analyst at Piper covering the global brands, fashion and beauty space. So, thank you all for being here this morning. I’m pleased to introduce our next management team here. With me on the stage J. C. Penney is here. We’ve got Marvin Ellison, Chief Executive Officer as well as Trent and Kelley in the crowd on the Investor Relations team. So, thank you guys for being here, first off.

Marvin Ellison

My pleasure to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Erinn Murphy

So, Marvin I would love to start much bigger picture this morning. We’ve had a lot of interesting events as we started off the year. Just big picture, whether it was deferred tax fee funds, continued political uncertainty, Easter shift. So, as we’ve gone through that, where do you feel like, if we return to kind of a back on track or a new normal in terms of spending, where are we now in terms of just a bigger picture consumer spending environment, domestically?

Marvin Ellison

Well, great. Well, first, it’s a great to be here this morning. Q1 was for us really the tale of two quarters. February was very difficult. To your point, we had the deferred tax returns, which really impacted our business directionally. And we started to see improvements. So, the last 10 weeks of Q1, we actually delivered a positive comp. So, for J. C. Penney, it was great for us that in Q1 were the positive comp in the month April and also to begin Q2 with a positive comp in May. So, for us the trend carried from Q1 to Q2. And as we look at the month of May for us being positive, it was driven primarily by the home refresh categories really supplementing some of the declines we saw in apparel due to the really cool temperatures in the northern part of the country. And we talk a lot about weatherproofing the business and May was a first time for us that we really had a chance to have appliances and furniture and mattresses kick in to offset what would have been negative trends caused by cool temperatures on apparel.

So, we do see some momentum carry over. We believe that Q2 will be a significantly better quarter than Q1. And we believe that’s in part due to the fact that we’ve made some specific initiatives to address the decline in apparel. And we’re still planning apparel down, but the decline is going to be reduced, based on some of the key initiatives we’ve put in place. And in addition to that, I mean we opened 100 new appliance show rooms in the month of May. We are expanding 70 new Sephora locations in the year 2017, so a combination of home refresh, beauty is just helping us offset the declines in apparel and our goal is to reduce those declines in apparel over the course of the year.

Erinn Murphy

That’s helpful. Thank you. I guess from a promotional perspective, one of the things we’ve heard recently from one of your big peers, they had an analyst day last week, was just that the gross margin was going to be a little bit lighter than people previously thought. How you kind of view the overall promotional environment right now, and how positioned do you feel to kind of see the gains I think you initially had talked about for the back half?

Marvin Ellison

Well, we feel good about gross margin. As a reminder, in Q1, although we didn’t deliver the top line, we had 10 basis points of improvement in gross margin in the quarter. And that’s on top of adding 500 appliance show rooms, which from a gross margin percent is rate dilutive. But the initiatives that we rolled out with centralized pricing along with better management of coupon activity and the improvements in gross margin and private brands, allowed us to really improve the business by 10 basis points from a gross margin perspective. As we look at 2017, we expect to grow gross margin between 20 and 40 basis points improvement, that’s including the liquidation of 100 and 80 plus stores that we’re closing. And so, as you think about the liquidation of those stores that’s included in the guidance we’re still improving gross margin by 20 to 40 basis points in 2017.

As we look at Q2, the promotional environment is not dramatically different from last year. The exception to that is probably in cosmetics. We’ve seen a slightly increased or elevated levels of promotional activity but we’ve seen nothing that we believe will negatively impact our gross margin performance in the quarter relative to those increased promotional activities.

Erinn Murphy

And then just on the cosmetics piece, have you -- do you believe that reactions from the retailers out there just to try to find unique ways to drive traffic or has it been more from the manufacturers, due to maybe excess inventory?

Marvin Ellison

We’ve seen it more from retailers than from specific brands. We have a great partnership with Sephora cosmetics. So, Sephora has taken a pretty very disciplined approach around not being a promotionally driven environment. And we think that is the right business model for us. So, you’re not going to see us go out and start discounting our brands in cosmetics, that’s not the strategy for that partnership. Instead, we’re just going to continue to communicate the fact that we have new brand introductions coming throughout the year. We’re going to continue to enhance environment. We have 32 of our really large flagship locations that we’re expanding the space this year, in addition to opening 70 new locations. What most don’t understand is that 10 years ago, we started this relationship with Sephora with the expectation to just open a couple of hundred stores. We’re going to end this year with Sephora cosmetic locations in 75% of our stores. I mean, that’s a significant, significant improvement. And this is a great business for us; it drives an enormous amount of traffic within a customer demographic that we need. And as we improve the adjacent areas around Sephora, we’re seeing that business grow as well. So, from a promotional perspective, we have a strategy; we’re not going to kind of change that because of what’s happening in the marketplace. And we’re going to just execute on the growth that we have in place in the new brands. We’re going to continue to make this a unique environment that drives traffic in the store.

Erinn Murphy

So, let’s maybe talk about Sephora and some of the other initiatives that you guys have that are pretty unique to you, whether it’s in-store services, some of the exclusive brands. Can you just walk through kind of all of the initiatives you have that you think about what could really help to drive an improvement in the back half? Because it seems, some of your peers as well, whether it’s Macy’s as an example, they’re focusing on exclusive brands as well to try to drive traffic. So, where we are at with some of those in-store services and the unique drivers?

Marvin Ellison

Yes. So, if you think about our strategy at a high level, it can be defined in a couple of different categories. So, first thing we’re trying to do is we’re trying to give existing customer more reasons to shop and more things to buy in J.C. Penney. That’s number one. Number two is designed to weatherproof the business and to take pressure off of the apparel categories. I mean, we have traditionally been an apparel retailer, which means that if mother nature is not perfectly cooperating, we have issues with our forecast, and that’s just traditional apparel retail. But in addition to that, we’re trying to minimize the impact of pure-play e-commerce competition by implementing and introducing businesses and categories that are difficult to replicate online and we’re trying to take advantage of market share opportunities that are existing from retailers who are either leaving or who are donating market share. So, let’s take those one at a time.

So, as it pertains to what are we doing as a traditional Brick & Water retailer to compete with pure play e-commerce companies and to minimize the risk, we are focused on driving our private brand penetration. I’ve said it many times you can’t sell what you don’t have. And so, as we think about Liz Claiborne, we think about St. John’s Bay stuff or think about Xersion and activewear. So, we think about what I’m worrying today, the collection by Michael Strahan, think about exclusive relationships like with Sephora. These are exclusive brands and/or relationships only with J.C. Penney. And so, we’re not worrying about pricing algorithms or comparative shopping; these are only -- can only be purchased with us. So, we think that’s important as brick and mortar tries to compete online.

In addition to that, we’re looking at what is difficult to replicate online. And what we’ve learned exclusively is that if you are a plus size female customer or big and tall man, it’s hard to buy apparel online exclusively. So, our ability to lean into plus size and lean into big and tall is because we think it’s an underserved market, but also these customers have said it’s really difficult to be the exclusive online customer because it’s hard to find your fit and it’s hard for me to find something that fits and flat as a contour on my body. So, we think that’s a huge growth opportunity for us and is proven to be that.

In addition to that, our entry into appliances, furniture, mattresses, home and in-store services is because number one, we have a competitor that’s donating market share; that’s the competitive side of it. But on the other side, these are very difficult services and/or products to sell exclusively online. These are high ticket, require consultation and in some cases customers want to touch and feel it. And so for us, when we’re going from zero appliances a year ago to now having over 600 appliance showrooms heading into some of the largest appliance event [ph] selling for us of the year.

And then, as you think about in-store environment, can’t get your hair done online, and I don’t have to worry about, this why I have no hair. But, our salon services business and our partnership with InStyle is tremendously beneficial to us because when you are salon customer for J.C. Penney, you shop twice as often as an online customer and you spend twice as much. And so, the fact that we have created online scheduling system is now on our mobile app and we enabled our store environments to have more flexible pay and scheduling, has taken the business that was on its knees to a positive comp business in 2016 and a positive comp in Q1. And the Sephora piece is an experience that you can’t replicate online. So, as you think about all of these areas, it is protecting us from e-commerce, it has taken advantage of declining competitive positioning, it is weatherproofing the business and it is ability to grow to business in ways that our competitors are not growing. And as I’ve mentioned, in the month of May because of all of those things, we were able to deliver positive comp in an environment that if we were totally dependent upon apparel; that would not have been the case.

And as we transitioned apparels, specifically women’s apparel from traditionally being career-oriented and really traditional career, we’re shifting and you’ll see shift take place more specifically going into back to school in the fall, to a more casual, contemporary and active format. I mean, let’s just face it. J. C. Penney has always been the retailer that you looked to for traditional career-oriented apparel for women. And what we’re now understanding is that we have to pivot and we have to be more in line with how consumers are shopping, and that’s going to allow us to reduce the traditional categories and to lean more into casual, contemporary and active with a great partnership with Nike, with adidas and with our own private brand Xersion that’s doing exceptionally well. So, at a high level, that’s what we’re focused on and we think that that will demonstrate the success in the differentiation in that strategy versus everyone else as the year progresses.

Erinn Murphy

So, maybe just on the active piece, I think you guys are in -- or pushing towards 600 doors with Nike and maybe 400 at adi. Can you -- how aggressively can you push that further, is that something you would like to accelerate that relationship as we go deeper into the back of this year and next year?

Marvin Ellison

Yes. The short answer is yes. And we’ve kind of earned our way there. I mean, Nike has always been a great partner for us. But we really started to see significant growth in the business, specifically in the men’s category but also we start to see in the women side of the business, and because of that we’re able to, your point, to get the 600 store environment for Nike last year, that’s now headed into this year. So, this expansion now is new business for us. And I think if my memory is correct, we grew Nike almost 20% last year. And so, this is a great growth category for us and adidas has made a really good come back. And so, we will have adidas in 300 stores now, increasing to 400 to 500, get into roughly 600 with women’s apparel going into holiday and back to school. So, adidas is growing and we have a great private brand and in Xersion that gives a customer great style but at an outstanding price point. So, between Xersion on the opening price point and then a adidas and Nike, we think that our assortment in women’s apparel is growing dramatically. And what you’re going to see plus pivot even more to is we’re going to shift from being more exclusively in what we call performance, I mean what our workout in to more at leisure and more casual, and you’re going to see that going to the assortment as we get closer to back to school and into the holiday season.

Erinn Murphy

Does that worry you that Nike has been at least over the maybe last six to nine months a little bit more promotional, they’ve not always consistently been on that pricing? Does that worry you when you see how it’s positioned may be in peers or how are you thinking about that brand promotion?

Marvin Ellison

No. I mean, not really. We have a great relationship. The lines of communication have been open and very consistent. So, we feel great about the relationship. And we think their decision to be a little bit more aggressive is in fact beneficial for us.

Erinn Murphy

Okay. And then, on the private label opportunity within apparel, can you talk about some of the changes you’ve made in lead times and the opportunity to get product to market quicker? And then as a platform, just remind us where apparel -- I know it was down obviously in the first part of the year, where it should in the second half of the year?

Marvin Ellison

Sure. Well, apparel is going to be planned down for the year. So, as we laid out our guidance of negative 1 to plus 1 from a comp perspective for 2017, we factored in apparel being down. And so, our goal is to reduce the decline in apparel and that gives us the ability to be at the higher end of the guidance versus the lower end. Having said that, we believe that the ability for us to grow our business effectively is to continue the lean into private brands. And private brands for us has been a kind of a long-term advantage that we haven’t really tapped into. And so, one of the first things we did was take a look at who was winning in apparel, it became very obvious that the winners are either fast fashion or off price. So, when you ask the question why, it comes down to a couple of key categories. Number one, newness, frequency and style, price can also be factored into that.

And so, when we took a look at our private branded kind of process from end-to-end, it was very slow and it was -- and unnimble, very, very non-nimble. And so, we were able to work to modify the entire design cycle and supply chain. We took 40% of the time out of the entire cycle, which gives us an enormous ability to make sure that we reduce the ability to design and to design and to bring products to deploy. As an example, last year in 2016, we were planning back to school purchases pre-holiday season in 2015. I mean that’s just how an old traditional department store managed the business. This year, we wait until after the holiday season, we wait after the launch -- the beginning of the year to understand trends and we were actually planning back to school as late as March and April, because we had the ability to have that reduced timeline.

What you’re going to see happening to us in back-to-school and going into the holiday season is an even more accelerated calendar where we’re going to have more frequency of goods, we’re going to have a faster push on inventory turnover, we’re going to have the goal to sell through quickly and to bring more freshness and newness in on a more continual basis. We’re going to break the habit of having the traditional spring, summer, fall kind of assortment and we’re going have a more frequent calendar that’s going to bring newness and bring more design flair to the floor quicker. I mean, one of the examples of that is our recent announcement that we’re partnering with Libby Edelman to help us form an exclusive apparel line and really a lifestyle line around casual and contemporary clothing, footwear, handbag, accessories. That is part of our strategy to bring newness and excitement to the apparel business. And it’s all about private brands because it gives us accretive gross margin, it give us differentiation, but also gives us total control because we don’t leverage the third-party; we have in house design; we have 10 bag houses around the world and we’re basically vertically integrated in how we do this. So, this is a huge advantage to us. And in the first quarter, we had much improved gross margins in private brands and we think that’s going to continue for the balance of the year.

Erinn Murphy

Okay. Maybe just shifting gears to your store fleet. You’ve closed a number of stores and are in the process of closing number of stores this quarter. Can you talk about the learning thus far? And then, when we look out over let’s say a two to five-year planning horizon. I mean, what’s your outlook on how many doors is the right place to be just as we continue to see channel migration online?

Marvin Ellison

Well, the first thing is we decided to close a 138 stores this year with the exception of a handful of stores, I think around 10, all of these stores will be fully closed around the end of the second quarter. So, I think there was some report out that we were extending it but that’s just not the case. We’re going to have all but I think 10 or so stores that we’re going to have fully liquidated inventory in these stores, close down hopefully by the end of the quarter, and that’s the goal and that’s how we’re trending. And I think we started in mid-May on the liquidation cycle and we’re kind of well on our way. This is not something that we looked forward to but it was the right decision for the business.

Also, I think I should state that the May comp number that I cited is without closed stores. Because our comp number for Q2, we will report a comp number with the closed store sales not included in that. And because I know there were some reports that our closed store sales were elevating sales, and that number has no reflection of closed stores in it. So, make sure that’s crystal clear. But our goal is to wrap this process up, we’ll have roughly 10 stores due to lease agreement that we’ll close later in the year and then we’re going to just continue to evaluate. Our goal is to have a healthy fleet of stores where we can invest capital to continue to elevate the environment.

So, the short answer is I can’t sit here today and tell you that 138 stores is the final number. What I will tell you is that we’re running a lot of different pilots and tests with different initiatives in different types of stores with different types of footprints. And as we read the results of those tests, we’ll have a better idea of what the fleet will look like going into 2018 and beyond.

Erinn Murphy

We do have about 10 minutes. So, if you guys do have questions, okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Based on that topic, big picture question on 138 stores, could you elaborate a little bit on some of the consumer attributes or commonality amongst the stores, things you’re seeing and consumer and reasons why it doesn’t make sense to have stores in those markets? And maybe just contrast, the rest of the store base some commonality, do you see and where those are helping stores and why?

Marvin Ellison

I think it’s less geographic and more store by store. So, it came down to a couple of fundamental issues. Number one, we’re in malls that were very unproductive and that had declined and we had stores that were four-wall free cash flow positive, yet we didn’t believe that we could make capital investments in those stores to elevate them, because we felt that it would swing them to potentially negative free cash flow. And so, as we took a long view at the Company in which stores were performing best, we determined the stores where we had made capital investments like Sephora shops, updated salons, updated environments in areas like appliances and appliance showrooms, et cetera. And then the question was of the remaining fleet, which stores that we believe are capital investment such as that would elevate the environment thus elevate the sell and profitability. And from that we decide those 138 stores did not warrant that level of investment. And so, those stores therefore were put on the close list. And so, as we move forward, we’ll continue to ask the question, are we operating stores where we are unable to make the necessary capital investment; and if the answer is yes, then, we’ll have to ask a question, why those stores remain open. And that’s really how we’re evaluating the strategy going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Marvin Ellison

Sure. We’re very satisfied with the performance of our appliances businesses. Again, we opened 100 new showrooms just in the month of May to take advantage of the some of the key holiday selling seasons. Our metrics are pretty straight forward. We’re looking at sales per square foot, we’re looking at gross profit dollars per square foot and we’re looking at overall sales relative to our forecast and our sales plan. The other thing that we’re looking at is our attachment rate of protection plan warranties to every unit sold, which we’ve been exceptionally pleased with. So, overall, it’s been a great initiative for us. Over 70% of our appliance purchases are being purchased on a J. C. Penney proprietary credit card, which is something that we did not anticipate but it’s something that’s been extremely beneficial because it gives us a unique competitive advantage on credit to leverage that customer and bring them in. And we’re going to continue to monitor it throughout the year. We will be announcing new and additional brands. Today, we’re exclusively LG, Samsung and GE. We have other brand partners coming on board later in the year that we will be announcing over the next couple of months. And overall, we’re just -- we’re still learning candidly, but we’re excited about the progress thus far.

Erinn Murphy

And just focusing on e-commerce, I wanted to make sure, we touch on this. How do you feel about your e-commerce shipping, logistics capabilities in a world where that channel overall is just dominating the share of growth? And then on fulfillment cost, I think you said in Q1, they were down high single digits. What’s driving the improvement there and what should we look forward to, as you’re going to balance that?

Marvin Ellison

I think it’s important to stay where we were two years ago, and there was no retailer our size as behind the curve on e-commerce and omni-channel as J. C. Penney. We were woefully behind in every respect. So, we rolled out buy online pick up in store same day for back to school last year. We just launched a new and improved mobile app with a mobile wallet where you can download coupons and you’re loyalty points. We’re in the process of allowing you to download your J. C. Penney credit card, so you can have your mobile app can truly act as a mobile wallet, which is something that most customers are expecting in this day and age, and so great improvement and great feedback on that. And we’re really excited that we launched just as fast the ability to fulfill online orders from all stores in the Company. So incredible accomplishment for us as far behind as we were. So, why is this important is because we now have the ability to ship online orders from existing inventory in all of our stores. The moment we were able to activate this last week, we immediately made $1 billion in additional inventory available for online customers without adding one SKU. So, that’s a tremendous benefit. And as we are able to do that, we’re going to reduce the distance between customer and delivery because of the stores being utilized for fulfillment. And in addition, we reduced the timeframe and the cost, because of the shorter distance.

And so, part of what we’re working on is the classic initiative of how you leverage your store fleet to be part of your fulfillment strategy for your e-commerce customers. And for the first time we’re now able to do that. So, we’re excited about the progress going forward. And I think I’ve mentioned on our most recent earnings call that in 2016, 77% of all online orders touched the physical store, and that’s only going to increase as the year progresses. So, we’re excited.

The fulfillment cost reduction is driven primarily by efficiency and supply chain. Efficiencies and how we pick and how we shift, as well as continuing to leverage buy online pick up in store same day as one of the key ways that customers come in to pick a product. And you will see us increase the ability to buy online ship to store, so that customers can have the ability to come to the store to pick it up versus having it shipped to their home.

And look, one thing that everyone should be aware of is that the biggest challenge that e-commerce companies will face will be the ability to get products fulfilled within the same timeframe in the future as we do today for the same cost. Fulfillment costs are increasing, dramatically, because you have UPS, FedEx and the US Postal Service that’s the three main entities to ship and fulfill orders. And they are not increasing capacity to deliver at the same rate that e-commerce is growing. And so, you’re going to have a supply and demand issue that’s going to be apparent here pretty soon. And remember, the number one entity in the U.S. to deliver online product is the US Postal Service. I don’t know about you, but I don’t think there is a ton of capital being infused into the U.S. Postal Service to improve their ability to fulfill online orders, but that is the number one deliverer of e-commerce products in the U.S. today.

And so, we believe that retailers from a brick and mortar perspective have to leverage their physical stores to offset the constraints that the industry will face with fulfilling orders as frequently and as inexpensively as we do today. We don’t know that that’s sustainable over the next few years.

Erinn Murphy

Okay. We actually are going to have to leave it there. We’re just out of time. But I really do appreciate you being here and thank you for the comments.

Marvin Ellison

Great. Thank you for the time. I appreciate it.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.