Apple's Recent Declaration Of War

I previously thought, like many, that the lawsuits filed against Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) were a mere distraction and that the focus should be on fundamentals. While I still agree with the latter, I also think that the lawsuits are much more than mere distractions and could very well be material. Since my last article on QCOM, things have changed. And, even if they hadn't, I feel my last article underestimated the impact of the lawsuits. I viewed them as mere disputes. Something that inevitably happens in the course of business. Now, I view the lawsuits as the start of a war.

Billions in fines

The potential fines for QCOM are relatively immaterial in terms of monetary value. Apple is suing QCOM for $1 billion in the US and for $145 million in China. In other words, QCOM stands to lose about a quarter worth of normalized free cash flow if it loses the US lawsuit. While a 1/4th bite out of annual cash flow isn't pleasant, it also isn't particularly painful, especially considered with a long-term view. Besides that, QCOM has about $10 billion in cash on the balance sheet. This was essentially my conclusion in my last article. After that, I went on to discuss the fundamentals. But, things have escalated.

Payments halted

The second issue is that Apple has been halting payments to QCOM. This problem is bigger than the possible $1.145 billion fine as this more directly impacts the company's valuation. Many investors use a discounted cash flow analysis to calculate a company's present value.

The basis of such analysis is free cash flow. Investors are forced to apply substantial uncertainty discounts since it is uncertain whether: a) QCOM is right and b) how long this lawsuit and, thus depressed free cash flow will last. According to QCOM, around half of the increase in accounts receivable was as a result of Apple halting payments:

"Approximately half of the increase in accounts receivable was due to the underpayment of royalties reported by and deemed collectible from certain of the Company's licensees that manufacture products for Apple. This same amount is recorded in customer-related liabilities for Apple, since the Company does not have the contractual right to offset these amounts." (Highlights are my own)

The accounts receivable item increased by $1,983 million from September 2016 throughout March 2017. Half of this is due to Apple not paying QCOM. If we annualize this figure, it means that Apple generates roughly $2 billion a year in revenue for QCOM. This was also relatively immaterial because of the $1 billion dollar cap. Keep in mind that this figure was capped to up to $1 billion by Apple so it could very well be more in the future.

Apple declares war

QCOM investors are about to find out how much exactly:

"Without an agreed-upon rate to determine how much is owed, we have suspended payments until the correct amount can be determined by the court. As we've said before, Qualcomm's demands are unreasonable and they have been charging higher rates based on our innovation, not their own."

Apple is suspending payments indefinitely and removing the cap. Something that had not occurred prior to my previous analysis. As some might be aware, QCOM cut its 3Q17 guidance as a result of excluding royalty revenues from Apple's contract manufacturers. QCOM is now guiding for revenue of $4.8 billion to $5.6 instead of $5.3 billion to $6.1, a $500 million decrease or a $2 billion a year run rate.

This is a significant amount of cash that QCOM is losing out on. How much free cash flow that translates to is unknown. Considering that these are patent royalty payments, we can assume fairly high margins.

So far, we have concluded that the company will have to pay around $1.1 billion if it loses both lawsuits that Apple has filed against it. Furthermore, the company is missing out on $2 billion in cash per year. It is widely known that this is QCOM's strongest and most profitable business segment. Even though the QCOM's 3G/4G patent licenses account for about a third of QCOM's revenue, the segment accounts for most of the company's profits. There is still one far more material aspect to discuss.

A precedent

The biggest issue is that a victory for Apple might set a painful precedent. The Apple lawsuit differs materially from the Blackberry lawsuit which QCOM lost. Blackberry was simply arguing that BBRY had overpaid QCOM based on their contractual agreement. In the case of Apple Vs. Qualcomm, the debate is whether Apple was overpaying for patents due to their FRAND (Fair, Reasonable, And Non-Discriminatory) status. It would appear that other manufacturers are betting on this. Some are already smelling blood and don't feel the need to wait for a favorable precedent setting ruling.

Others pile in

QCOM has already been fined $850 million by the Korea Fair Trade Commission last year. The FTC in the US has also filed a lawsuit and another, yet unknown, manufacturer is suing QCOM for $150 million in revenue per quarter. While the last attacker is unknown, it is speculated to be Samsung:

"We know there is already an additional licensee dispute of $150 million in revenue per quarter, likely Samsung in our opinion, and the threat of contagion remains, especially with Apple now paying essentially nothing at all," - Rasgon, Bernstein analyst

Final words

The more I investigate the situation, the less this seems as merely a dispute. Apple wants to pay less, period. And it is willing to (attempt to) destroy QCOM to achieve this. It remains to be seen how much merit Apple's suit contains. QCOM's royalty rates top out at approximately 5% of the device price, according to the previously cited article. At first glance, this does not appear to be particularly excessive at all. It seems that Apple just wants to be king, because it is strong enough to sit on the throne.

Of course, I should emphasize that I am by no means a legal expert. Surely, I am not privy to the full extent of the arguments presented by Apple. The fact that multiple government institutions are fining and/or suing QCOM for power abuse indicates that there is at least some smoke here. Perhaps there is fire as well.

