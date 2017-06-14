British Inflation Shoots Upward, Pound And Interest Rates Will Follow

British inflation skyrockets to the highest level is 4 years printing a 2.9% year-over-year change. It seems the Bank of England's Quantitative Easing policy has had the desired effect of picking inflation up. Also, Brexit, and the subsequent drop in the pound will have helped as import costs have gone higher. Likely, the reason inflation is heading higher is a factor of both.

The ramifications of this sharp rise in inflation prices is that the Bank of England can now begin the process of winding down their QE program; interest rates are heading higher. Along with interest rates, the British pound will head higher.

The current rate is 2.9%, the highest inflation rate in the more industrialized countries. The EU is 1.40% after its drop from 1.90% and in the United States inflation is only 2.1% after its fall from 2.4%. So, to see the sharp increase it was not only alarming, but an outlier that will merit moves by the Bank of England.

The interest rate differential is what is going to be the standout for Great Britain. The current British 10-year government bond is yielding 1.03% versus the EU EFSF of -0.46%. The most recent yield moves has the EU yield falling versus the U.K. yield rising. That differential widening is going to mean a great deal of funds moving in to Great Britain as an investment opportunity versus paying a negative interest rate in Europe:

At the same time, the ECB is still very dovish. Just last week, the ECB stated that they are focused entirely on their own inflation rate. That rate is declining, as mentioned:

Whereas in Great Britain inflation is rising, the EU is seeing just the opposite. Whereas the ECB has become dovish in their latest policy stance, the Bank of England is going to be forced to do just the opposite. The main purpose for the QE program was to prevent deflation; maintain price stability. The other purpose was full employment. Unemployment is at 4.6%, a level lower than the level just before the 2008 financial crisis.



It is very hard to justify ultra-loose levels of policy accommodation given the two factors of a level of inflation above target level and a level of employment beyond full employment.

With a higher, and widening interest rate environment, money will flow into Great Britain and out of the EU. This transfer of money from the one location to the other will create a feedback loop. As money leaves the EU in favor of Great Britain, the EU will need to provide a comparatively larger amount of liquidity into the market; The EU will have to keep interest rates comparatively lower. The funds showing up in Great Britain will force the Bank of England to take liquidity out of the system; the BoE will have to continue pushing interest rates higher.

And, the process of moving money from the EU into Great Britain starts will selling EURGBP. GBP has been moving higher against both the USD and EUR, as these two respective charts show (With EURGBP Inverted):

I have been shorting EURGBP to a great deal of effect, lately - although I had been waiting for another entry point from the latest round of selling. This economic release reiterates what I have been saying for months: The British economy will outperform the EU economy. And, interest rates will move higher in Great Britain on a relative basis versus the EU. From that, the British pound will outperform the EUR.

This is the last piece of the puzzle for me to take on a very large position for a very long term trade with a short EURGBP. I am going to trade this via options, as I always do. I expect to be "working" this trade for a very long time, up to several years. I will continually add into the position with additional options as well as some spot positions.

