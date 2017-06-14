J.C. Penney: A Reasonable Growth Scenario

I previously discussed why I believed that J.C. Penney (JCP) had a low risk of going bankrupt in the short-to-medium term. That article laid out how J.C. Penney could manage its debt maturities and continue operating even if its comparable store sales decline consistently increased to -3% to -4% per year. That scenario can be considered a somewhat negative one for the current economy. It wasn't a worst-case scenario (that would involve a major recession/depression), but would involve the economic environment becoming slightly worse and J.C. Penney's initiatives not working.

Now I will discuss a scenario where J.C. Penney can deliver slight comparable store sales growth in 2018 and 2019 after a slight decline in 2017. I wouldn't consider this a best-case scenario, but rather a reasonably positive one where some (but not all) of J.C. Penney's growth initiatives work, and it ends up boosting sales by a couple percent from current trends.

A Slight Growth Scenario

If J.C. Penney can do -1% comparable store sales in 2017, followed by +1% comparable store sales in 2018 and 2019, then it would end up with a bit under $12 billion in sales in 2019. This includes the effect of the 2017 store closures.

I have assumed that J.C. Penney can also improve its gross margin to around 36.5% by 2019. This is lower than J.C. Penney's prior target (midpoint) for approximately 37.1% gross margin in 2019 and appears to be reasonably achievable despite the pressure that online sales are putting on margins.

With $3.29 billion in SG&A (which is 2017's SG&A level adjusted for $100 million in savings from the full year effect of 2017 store closures and removing the 53rd week), J.C. Penney should end up with around $1.074 billion EBITDA.

$ Million 2019 Net Sales $11,957 Gross Margin $4,364 SG&A $3,290 EBITDA $1,074

Feasibility Of Slight Growth

It is fair to question whether even slight growth is too optimistic given J.C. Penney's -3.5% comparable store sales performance in Q1 2017. However, that -3.5% was mostly caused by a weak February that appears to be attributable to delayed tax refunds. Macy's Investor Meeting presentation appears to indicate that its comparable store sales from March to May is trending over 2% better than its Q1 (February to April) comparable store sales. J.C. Penney was probably even more affected by delayed tax refunds than Macy's since its customers tend to be lower income than Macy's, so it appears reasonable to assume that J.C. Penney's comparable store sales trends after February are at -1.5% or better.

Assuming the post-February trends hold for the rest of the year, J.C. Penney could potentially reach -1% comparable store sales in 2017 with only a minimal benefit from its various initiatives. These initiatives would need to contribute more in 2018 and 2019 to get to +1% comps, but that still would be less than J.C. Penney's earlier expectations for +3% comps per year.

I would say that +1% comps is not a given the slightly negative trend facing J.C. Penney currently and its challenges in figuring out how to consistently drive growth since the start of 2016. However that +1% also appears reasonably achievable as it only requires some of J.C. Penney's initiatives to work out.

Valuation In This Scenario

J.C. Penney could also potentially deliver over $400 million per year in positive cash flow in this scenario, which will help pay down its net debt to around $3 billion in a couple years. Valuing J.C. Penney at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.5x would then make it worth around $9 to $10. This represents a 2019 price target assuming that things go as according to this scenario.

This would represent around double J.C. Penney's current share price. The negative scenario for J.C. Penney (involving continued comparable store sales declines) would probably involve a gradual slide in J.C. Penney's stock price. However, since this scenario wouldn't involve bankruptcy, J.C. Penney's stock wouldn't completely collapse.

Debt Refinancing

Touching further on my last article about J.C. Penney, it appears that the bond markets are not particularly concerned about J.C. Penney's ability to repay its 2020 notes. These notes are trading at near par and have a yield to maturity under 6%, much lower than its YTM from mid-2012 to mid-2016. The YTM on the 2020 bonds had briefly spiked over 12% on a couple occasions before. The downside for J.C. Penney appeared to be potentially catastrophic before, while its downside now appears to be more on the order of a prolonged, but gradual decline. That's a situation that doesn't result in high risk for shorter-term bondholders.

On the other hand, J.C. Penney's 2097 bonds are currently trading around 70 cents on the dollar, which does indicate concern about J.C. Penney's very long-term future. Back in 2009, these bonds trading for under 50 cents on the dollar though, and as recently as 2016 had dipped close to 60 cents on the dollar.

Assuming that J.C. Penney continues to pay down its debt over the next few years, refinancing its 2020 notes should not be that challenging if it needs to. The bond term probably couldn't be any longer than five years, but J.C. Penney's refinancing risk appears low.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney could be worth double its current share price in a moderately optimistic scenario where it can grow comps by +1% in 2018 and 2019 after -1% comps in 2017. While it is not a given that J.C. Penney can achieve this, such a scenario would only require some of J.C. Penney's initiatives to work. The downside scenario for J.C. Penney (slightly accelerating comps declines) probably would result in a $3 to $4 share price by 2019. Thus, J.C. Penney would appear to offer value at its current share price as long as the odds of the negative scenario are less than four times greater than the odds of the positive scenario occurring.

