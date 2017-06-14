Evaluating Gilead's Deep Value Bull Case

Thesis

There is no point in investing in Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) as the story has been repeated a million times over by now which means that this story is priced in. HCV sales are rapidly declining, cash is just sitting there and the company has an interesting pipeline. Everyone knows this and almost every article is reiterating the same: "The market is stupid and Gilead is a deep value play." Well, both are inaccurate. Until one of these main storylines change, there is absolutely no reason for the share price to appreciate.

Let's run the bull case here one by one and contrast that with the bear case:

While the HCV sales are declining, non-HCV sales are growing

Many thought that Gilead's management "sandbagged" or "kitchen-sunk" its guidance previously when they implied that HCV sales would pretty much fall off a cliff. Management guided for HCV product revenue of $7.5B to $9B, while last year's annual revenues came in at $14.8 billion. This is a 50% to 40% decrease, respectively.

Now, that the company has reported a 40% YoY decline, investors unwittingly react flabbergasted. Many times, I see investors cherry-picking management guidance. Picking what fact management is being conservative on and taking more favorably guidance at face value. Usually, this is done without any evidence to suggest that management is purposefully being inaccurate. This is an extremely obvious form of confirmation bias. Imagine my surprise when these investors are surprised that management was being truthful. These is even more surprising since this is simply the nature of the business. These products have peak sales as they cure more of their consumer base and as there will almost always be a competitor when the patent expires.

Back to the bull case, this HCV decline is supposedly mitigated by the growth of non-HCV product sales. If we look at the full year result of 2016 of $12.9B and management's guidance of $15B for 2017, we can deduce a 16% growth. Obviously, growing $2.1 billion does not make up for losing at least $5.8 billion. How is this bullish? If we consolidate these figures we get a total revenue of $24.5 billion, down substantially from $30 billion last year. If we work that down to EPS, we get an EPS of $9.78 which represents a decline from 2016's $9.94 EPS.

It pays a 3% dividend

This argument is perhaps the easiest to refute. Declining revenue and earnings usually mean a declining stock price. This has been very true for GILD since it's down 9% year to date and has lost almost 50% of its value since its high in 2015. Why would anyone care about a 3% dividend when it is served with a 9% loss on principal?

With regards to repurchasing shares, this is arguably a negative. But, again the positive here is that the company is reducing the float and thus increasing the EPS. If the multiple assigned by the market stays the same, this should boost the stock price.

The company is actively repurchasing shares

You can easily argue that it is troublesome for a company that is in desperate need of assets to be spending $11 billion dollars on stock repurchases. The company spend $11 billion in 2016 and the stock price declined from roughly $100 to a little above $70. To add insult to injury, the company used debt to do it and their debt to equity ratio now stands at 1.29. Why should one care about stock buybacks if it does not help the stock? Furthermore, it signals that management is not competent or courageous enough to find an $11 billion worthy acquisition.

The pipeline

The pipeline won't be producing much for the company in the short term. There are currently 5 products in phase 3, with the "most promising" being the NASH drug Selonsertib. Gilead has two more potential NASH products but these are currently in phase 2. According to Gild's management, there are about 3 million people affected with NASH in the US. The disease looks like alcoholic liver disease except for the fact that individuals that contract it barely consume any alcohol. So, naturally, we'd want to know the market opportunity for this new product. According to this article, the market size could be as big as $40 billion by 2025. This does sound a bit promising. Now consider the competition.

1) Allergan (NYSE:AGN) has bought a phase 3 trial by acquiring Tobira for $1.7 billion

2) Intercept (NASDAQ:ICPT) is currently conducting a phase 3 trial

3) (OTCPK:GNFTF) Genfit is currently conducting a phase 3 trial

4) Galmed (GMLD)

Of the 5 companies that are currently conducting a phase 3 trial, Intercept is the closest to market. The phase II clinical trial showed that obeticholic acid (OCA) has a 45% efficacy vs a 21% efficacy for placebo. This begs the question, how much of this market size will Gilead capture? Keep in mind that the estimate is for 2025. According to this article, the current market across seven major markets is $618 million. The term major markets is referencing the USA, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and France. So not only is Gilead behind on at least one competitor, the current market size is worth 2.5% of the company's expected revenue for 2017. Clearly, there is no upside here.



In conclusion

Yes, Gilead's non-HCV product sales are growing at about 16%. No, this is not enough to off-set a 40% decline in the HCV product sales. Yes, Gilead pays an above average dividend of 3%. No, this is not worth much when combined with 9% capital depreciation. Yes, Gilead is buying back a huge amount of shares. No, this has not stopped the stock from declining and has simply been a waste of money. Yes, Gilead is one of the top contenders to develop a drug with a $40 billion market opportunity. No, Gilead will not benefit much in the short-term as the market size is currently about $618 million. On top of that, it also unclear that Gilead would own meaningful market share. Even at 25% market share, the company would fail to replace the lost HCV revenue.





