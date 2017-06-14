The All-Retirement Team: Top-Rated Stocks With Solid Dividend Track Records (Part 1)

One of the best ways to generate stable income in any market environment is through dividend growth investing. Thankfully, this strategy is not rocket science and it is fairly simple for anyone to implement. Ideally, you want to build a portfolio of dividend paying stocks that have a track record of increasing their dividends every year. This way, not only are you generating stable income, but you are also able to maintain the purchasing power of your dollar (as long as your dividends are at least rising at the rate of inflation).

All Dividend Stocks Are Not Created Equal

That said, we have a standard screener in the Dividend Investors Club called the All-Retirement Team and there are currently 32 stocks that meet the criteria below:

Consecutive Years of Dividend Increases >= 20 years

>= 20 years Dividend Yield > 2.0%

> 2.0% 1-year Dividend Growth > 4.0%

> 4.0% 5-year and 10-year Dividend CAGRs > 4.0%

> 4.0% Parsimony Dividend Rating: >= 7

>= 7 Parsimony Momentum Rating >= 2 (to avoid "value traps")

We then ranked these stocks using a Dividend/Safety/Value (DSV) blend. The DSV blend is a blend of our individual Dividend, Safety, and Value ratings for each stock using equal weightings: Dividend (33.33% weight), Safety (33.33%), Value (33.33%). We used this blend so that the most well-rounded stocks would be ranked higher on the list.

The All-Retirement Team: Honorable Mention

This article highlights the four stocks that made Honorable Mention (stocks #29-32). The tables below summarize some of the key data points that we analyze when ranking our dividend stocks.

#32 New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR)

Founded in 1922, New Jersey Resources Corporation provides regulated gas distribution services and retail and wholesale energy services. The company's Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 504,300 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey.

NJR has a current dividend yield of 2.4% with a 10-year annual growth rate of 7.3% and a payout ratio of 54%. The company has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

As with a number of utility stocks, NJR's valuation is stretched right now and the stock is trading at a significant premium to its long-term historical valuation metrics.

Based on valuation, we currently have a Profit rating on NJR (which means we do not recommend buying it at current levels and believe that it is a good profit-taking candidate if that is part of your long-term investment plan).

#31 Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

Founded in 1968, TDS provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company serves approximately 5.0 million wireless customers and 1.2 million wireline and cable connections.

TDS has a current dividend yield of 2.2% with a 10-year annual growth rate of 5.7% and a payout ratio of 92%. The company has increased its dividend for 43 consecutive years.

We currently have a Neutral rating on TDS (which means it is a "hold" at current levels if you own it, but we would wait for a it to get closer to the "Buy Zone" before considering a purchase).

#30 Dover Corporation (DOV)

Founded in 1947, Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, and support services in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Dover has increased its dividend for 61 consecutive years, giving it one of the longest records of consecutive annual dividend increases of all listed companies. In addition, the company has a relatively low payout ratio (47%). We expect that Dover will continue increasing its annual dividend to shareholders for years to come.

As with a number of industrial stocks, DOV's valuation is stretched right now and the stock is trading at a significant premium to its long-term historical valuation metrics.

Based on valuation, we currently have a Profit rating on DOV (which means we do not recommend buying it at current levels and believe that it is a good profit-taking candidate if that is part of your long-term investment plan).

#29 The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Founded in 1886, The Coca-Cola company is a multinational beverage company. As a favorite of Warren Buffett the company manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide.

Coca-Cola generates a dividend yield of 3.3% and has increased its payout to shareholders at a compound annual rate of 8.5% over the past 10 years. KO operates a recession resilient business model thus the company can operate with a higher payout ratio than other businesses (~73%). The company has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years - highlighting the ability the protect its dividend through multiple economic cycles.

We currently have a Neutral rating on KO (which means it is a "hold" at current levels if you own it, but we would wait for a it to get closer to the "Buy Zone" before considering a purchase).

Summary

If you are looking to generate stable income for a retirement portfolio, dividend growth investing is a great way to accomplish this goal and any one of these dividend machines would make a nice addition to your portfolio.

Note that identifying good stocks is only the starting point of building a dividend portfolio and investors should pay close attention to valuation as well when deciding whether or not to buy a stock as many stocks right now are overvalued (i.e., good stocks can often trade at bad prices).

