Enanta 2017 Investment Easy As A, B, Hepatitis C

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on three hepatitis C products in conjunction with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS), but is developing therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NYSEARCA:NASH) as well. ENTA has been profitable for five years, with licensing fees and milestone payments making up the bulk of ENTA's $330 million in revenue during that time. The company boasts impressive partnerships with big pharma and might be suffering just a bit from its own success.

Before one finishes yawning, let's address that some controversy lies around investing in Hepatitis C treatments, as sales in this market have started to slow. Believe it or not, up until a few years ago, there were only a few treatments for Hepatitis C. But recent advances have led to a competitive market space with increasing efficacy of new drugs in the once tough to treat indication. Consistent with this Hepatitis C drug costs (and therefore revenues in the space) have decreased. Additionally some of the roughly 2.5 million Americans afflicted with Hep C might be in an unreachable market. International markets are surely subject to limited access, but nonetheless offer attractive expansion opportunities. The fact that Hep C drugs are actually doing their job ironically is driving the market down via population immunity effect is also highly likely. So why would one suggest an investment in this saturated and declining market space? Is this a shorting opportunity?

This is no short candidate! It may well be ENTA that has deflated the market space and competition due to its superior Hep C treatment results. ENTA has impressive partnerships with AbbVie (ABBV) and Novartis (NVS). ENTA has a strong cash position of over 220 million dollars, enough to fund the company through the foreseeable future. ENTA debt is less than $3 million. The company has nice funding arrangements for development of its candidates as well, shouldering only part of its major development costs. Some of its royalty deals are mid-teens for thirty percent of sales. With a current market cap of only $615 million shorting doesn't seem like a good idea. Expansion of its treatments into international markets should expand its sales. With the market space cooling off, a pullback in price could be an opportunity for investors. Moreover, AbbVie/Enanta is regarded by Strong Bio as in a superior position for Hep C market space having both medical superiority and competitive superiority.

Here is the Strong Bio A,B, HepCs for a position in ENTA approaching August 2017:

A ENTA stock undergoes a pullback (target $26) with the greater market sector (bio/pharma) due to cyclical bear heading into Q3, returning biotechnology companies driven by Hepatitis C to previous oversold levels such as seen last year for all biotechnology/pharma in lieu of political efforts to contain healthcare costs. Let's face it the economy is recovering slowly and recent optimism might have pulled away from reality. If a greater market sector pullback is accompanied by a targeted Hepatitis C space-driven company stock price pullback as well, let's call A the double-dip scenario, this would create a buying opportunity.

B ENTA has no company-specific or market driven major setbacks or reasons that the stock price pullback is unique to the company. This would include a decrease in share price on unusually high sustained volume (in contrast to low or normal volume), management shakeups, pipeline candidate breakups, partnership pullouts, international market expansion failures, etc. Rather than make a list of generic risks associated with FDA approval, large scale manufacturing issues, etc. let us leave it to things seem to be going swimmingly for the company in spite of the double-dip scenario detailed in A.

Hepatitis C ENTA expects to launch its second partnered protease inhibitor product for G/P HCV treatment, glecaprevir (Abt-493), in August with AbbVie. Milestone and royalty payments are expected to be significant for this event according to Jay Luly, CEO of Enanta. This event should be an inflection point for the stock in such a case, provided A and B occur (in contrast to a run-up in price which might result in a slow retraction in price of stock). If a reversal is formed, ENTA is a long-term hold at that point for Strong Bio. Because company fundamentals are sound, it is in a superior position for the Hepatitis C market, and more inflection points are coming in time.

For instance, NVS has agreed to pay $34 million of its third Hep C candidate manufacturing costs, plus up to $400 million in milestone payments through clinical trials and FDA approval for commercial rights to EDP-239 (Pibrentasvir, Abt-530) as well. It will be used in combination with Abt-493. The royalty is set in the mid-teens. This deal in and of itself is enough to nearly double the market cap for ENTA.

ENTA is not limited to Hep C either, as it is planning to use proceeds of its G/P revenues and royalties to continue to develop its NASH/PBC program (which unlike Hep C is a hot growth market space up for grabs for the foreseeable future), including a clinical trial launch of EDP-938 for RSV later this year.

ENTA is on the Strong Bio watchlist if these A, B, Hep C events occur. It is in a position of minimal risk and there is still plenty of meat on the bone for investors, especially if market trends can be used to take a contrarian position. The reason for this is simple, everyone remembers that ABBV is killing it in this area, but the market seems to be partially unaware how ABBV got there through ENTA. One major risk of long-term growth that must be taken into account for ENTA is the EDP-239 risk of clinical trial failure, possibly due to a hypothetical safety issue etc. However, after reviewing the overwhelming phase 2 results and literature on EDP-239, Strong Bio believes there is a very nice reward to low risk profile for the candidate. The potent and selective Hep C NS5A inhibitor has undergone resistance-associated variant analysis. Although it is true that certain mutations confer resistance to EDP-239, it shows promise and is well-tolerated as some mutations confer only partial resistance, and combinatory therapies are showing promise in limiting escape, having demonstrated 97% sustained virological response. Competition is also a risk, since Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) have treatments with over 90% efficacy, but unless physicians are willing to roll the dice a bit on a lower cost treatment, ABBV/ENTA treatments are superior for the foreseeable future. The competition seems to have thrown in the towel as well, as their lower estimates for the market space have conceded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.