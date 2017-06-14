Potbelly (PBPB) Presents At The William Blair 2017 Growth Stock Conference - Slideshow

Potbelly (PBPB) Presents At The William Blair 2017 Growth Stock Conference - SlideshowJun.14.17 | About: Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) The following slide deck was published by Potbelly Corporation in conjunction with this event. 131 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Services, Specialty Eateries, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click hereFollow SA Transcripts and get email alerts