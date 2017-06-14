Target's 'Glide Path' Becomes A Crawl

Minneapolis-based retailer Target (NYSE:TGT) has put together an enviable dividend growth record. I'll give you some examples.

For starters, the company has been increasing its dividend for north of four decades now. More recently, say back in 2008 as an example, the yearly payout went from $0.52 to $0.60 for the year - a 15% increase. In 2009 the payout went from $0.60 up to $0.66 - a 10% increase. And from 2009 to 2010 the payout jumped to $0.84 per share, representing an increase of 27%. That's a pretty respectable streak considering the worst recession we've witnessed was going on at the time.

Target would go on to increase its dividend payout by 31%, 20%, 20% and 20% through 2014 (and no, those three 20% increases are not typos). From 2007 to 2014 the dividend grew at a compound rate 20.7% per annum.

For income oriented dividend growth investors, Target was making it happen. Of course this overwhelmingly impressive result has come at a cost.

Back in 2007 Target was earning $3.30 or so per share, equating to a dividend payout ratio of roughly 16%. Earnings would grow at a solid clip for many years, but nowhere near the pace of dividend growth. As such, the payout ratio took the brunt of the dividend growth record on its back.

By 2014 Target was paying out 45% of its profits, highlighting two ideas. First, the possibility of immense dividend growth when starting out with a low payout ratio. This aspect often gets overlooked when income investors are looking at lower yielding, but faster growing securities.

The second item is the opposite side: the unlikely ability to repeat this tremendous growth in future years. Basically the company has already used up a great dividend growth resource with the increasing payout ratio.

This has begun to play out in the last few years. In 2015 management even came out and stated that its ideal payout ratio was closer to 40% and that the company would need to get back on a "glide path" (read: dividend growth slower than earnings growth) to achieve this.

Around that time management indicated the expectation of 5% to 10% yearly dividend growth. Personally I found that to be a bit lofty and detailed that reasoning a few years ago.

Since that time Target increased its dividend by 7.7% in 2015, by 7.1% in 2016 and most recently boosted its payout from $0.60 to $0.62 - a 3.3% increase.

Yet here's the thing: despite the gliding nature of Target's recent dividend growth, it hasn't been slow enough. Target's earnings haven't yet shown up in a way to simultaneously justify those increases and reduce the payout ratio. The opposite has happened. Target earned around $5 per share last year and paid out $2.32, representing a payout ratio of 46%.

And this year, management has provided guidance that 2017 earnings will likely come in between $3.80 and $4.20. So as we sit today, with a $0.62 quarterly dividend, Target is looking at paying out just over 60% of its anticipated mid-point earnings for this year.

So one of two things may occur with this present situation. For starters, management could accept a higher payout ratio. There's no requirement to pay out exactly 40% of earnings (or any amount), although it doesn't look particularly attractive to put out a target and consistently miss. Another way back to the lower payout ratio is for the company to see solid growth while simultaneously holding the payout to very little growth.

I'll give you an illustration to further solidify the point.

Presently the expectation is for $4 or so for per share earnings this year and something similar for next year. Thereafter, the crowd is mixed. Many have supposed negative growth over the intermediate term but others have a slightly more upbeat view.

For dividend growth, the potential likely does not look particularly upbeat regardless. For instance, one estimate supposes that Target can earn $6 per share in the next five years. This would represent a nearly 11% yearly increase rate from this year or a much more moderate 4% annual rate of increase as compared to last year's $5 mark. So that part depends on your reference point.

Yet even at $6 in earnings, with a $2.48 annualized dividend, this still represents a payout ratio north of 40% after five years. Target either needs to be comfortable with a higher payout ratio, see faster earnings growth or wait longer to eventually get back down to a desired payout. In effect, the "glide path" is running out of air.

My own guess is that these 3% increases will become more of the norm and perhaps someday earnings can start outpacing dividend to get the payout ratio down a bit. In the meantime, a higher payout ratio is apt to hang around; it's just the reality of the current situation.

Target has demonstrated the classic "ebb and flow" example with its dividend growth. That is, very robust increases for a long time which eventually turns into much slower growth, instead of a constant pace all along. It's the story of investing: ups and downs coupled with too much excitement or despair.

Now here's the part that's really interesting to me: Target could still be a reasonable or compelling investment even under this circumstance. It could be easy to see the robust dividend growth story ending and think, "what's next?" Yet this misses out on the valuation part of the equation.

Target's dividend growth may be set to underwhelm, but you're already dealing with a 4.4% yield to start. At that rate, you don't need a whole lot of improvement for investors to come away with satisfactory returns. Even a frozen payout coupled with moderate earnings growth could lead to reasonable gains. The valuation is such that you collect an above average dividend, share repurchases can be a bit more effective (albeit there's less "organic" funds available now) and added growth can flow directly to returns via a constant or even increasing earnings multiple.

In short, Target likely got ahead of itself with the dividend growth story in the past decade especially. At the time it might have been fun to announce 20% dividend increase after 20% dividend increase, but earnings growth was not supporting that sort of growth rate. As such, management elected to utilize the payout ratio flexibility.

This worked fine for years, but eventually that resource was used up. And then to compound the situation, Target has run into a few issues and earnings growth has trailed off. Put together, they make for an elevated payout ratio and the opposite effect as far as dividend growth potential is concerned.

From this example I take away two things. For one, future dividend growth is apt to be much, much slower than long-term shareholders may have become accustomed to seeing. And two, despite this fact, that doesn't necessarily mean that the investment story for Target is over. The expectations for the firm are certainly down, but so too is the share price and "investment bar."