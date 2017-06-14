Hector Projector On Sector Rotation

Beware analysts bearing microphones. A primary narrative that we have been hearing across the mainstream financial media airwaves is the following - the long overdue rotation out of growth driven technology and into recently beat down value segments such as financials and energy is on like Donkey Kong. And while I will be among the first to contend that such a rotation is indeed well overdue after so many months of divergence, it remains important to keep your eye on the actual data. For the lingering question four trading days on from the initial tech sell off last Friday remains the following: "But is it?"

Tech "Wreck"

A reader in one of my recent articles was right to call me out on my use of hyperbole. When describing the losses among the FAANG stocks (or whatever acronym that you like to use nowadays), I used the word "staggering". The same could be said for my use of the word "obliterated". My purpose in using these words was in part to poke at the fact that in a market where any color other than green on your screen at the end of a given trading day may induce calls for the Fed to back off of future rate hikes if not provide additional stimulus, the fact that retail investor love affair stocks like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) were down multiple percentage points was likely staggering for many indeed. But before the financial crisis induced policy makers to flood the financial system with liquidity and distorting asset prices in the process in the many years that have followed, such price declines among growth driven names were commonplace on any given trading day in a more normal market environment. "Staggering" for many of today's investors, but quite normal in a broader market history context.

A point that I also sought to emphasize in the article was the following. The nature of the tech decline on Friday and the reasons that caused it was less about whether it was going to continue further to the downside in the immediate future and more about the unstable momentum forces that have been driving tech to the upside for sometime now. Put more simply, the tech rally may be coming to an end as we speak, and once it ends it could get ugly, but then again the momentum trade in tech may not be dead quite yet.

With this in mind, what have we seen with the so called "Tech Wreck" to date. After peaking at a new post crisis high last Thursday, technology stocks have fallen a "whopping" -4.7% peak to trough. Moreover, this trough occurred on Monday and the tech sector has been bouncing, albeit somewhat feebly at just +2.5%, in the time since. A notable decline in a relentless momentum trade? Sure. The start of a definitive rotation out of tech? Not so fast.

In fact, no such rotation out of technology outside of maybe some day traders can even begin to be confirmed at this stage. Consider the following chart of the Technology Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLK).

Did tech stocks have a rough two days on Friday and Monday? Sure. Has the rally since left a bit to be desired? Maybe. Could technology stocks continue to the downside from here? Certainly. But at least to this point, the uptrend in technology stocks remains very much intact and the momentum trade is still on at least for the moment.

For while the decline on Friday and Monday was notable, the XLK did not even manage to pierce the bottom of its Bollinger Bands in the process. Nor did it break below its medium-term 50-day moving average trendline that remains solidly upward sloping and still well above its 200-day and 400-day moving averages. In fact, the XLK used this 50-day M.A. support that had already been tested once in mid-April to initiate its bounce to the upside since. Adding to the notion that the tech rally currently remains intact is the fact that the Relative Strength Index for the XLK stopped its decline right at the 50 line and has since moved higher, providing support to the notion that the bullish price trend remains in place for now.

Energy "Surge"

What about the flip side of this so called trade, which is the supposed rotation into energy stocks associated with the tech sell off? Indeed, it had been a good run in energy stocks since last Friday, as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) rallied by as much as +4.3% trough to peak along the way.

But to say this was the start of a rotation into energy was misguided. Consider the following chart for the XLE.

Energy stocks have been in a sustained downtrend since last December. And they have been trapped under its definitively downward sloping 50-day moving average since late January with its RSI in a clear bearish trading pattern trapped between 30 and 50 all along the way. The rally in energy stocks from Friday to Tuesday was notable, but the XLE neither came close to breaking above resistance at its 50-day moving average nor did its RSI clear the 50 line. And so far during the trading day on Wednesday, the XLE has already given about half of its recent bounce back in falling over -2%.

Did energy stocks have a nice set of trading days from Friday to Tuesday? Yes. Could energy stocks find their footing and continue to rally from here? Sure. But to this point, no evidence yet exists that a rotation into energy stocks is actually taking place, as the trend remains definitively to the downside for the sector.

What About Financials?

What about financials (NYSEARCA:XLF)? Aren't we seeing a rotation into financials including the likes of the recently struggling Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)? Perhaps, as the sector has made a nice advance over the past six trading days and broke out of a recent malaise since mid-March in the process. But this recent jump had little to nothing to do with the recent decline in tech, as the move higher in financials got started two full trading days earlier last Wednesday. Moreover, the forces driving financials higher recently have had much more to do with signs of legislative progress on scaling back some of the Dodd-Frank rules and prospects for higher interest rates from the Fed than it has with any recent decline in tech shares.

And as we have seen with the energy sector on Wednesday, a spell of disappointing economic news or the notion that the Fed may not raise interest rates as assertively as a result, can still quickly take the air out of any such perceived rotation into a recently downtrodden sector.

The Bottom Line

The white hot tech sector has endured a few difficult trading days. And both the ice cold to lukewarm energy and financial sectors have shown signs of life in recent days. But to go so far as to say a sector rotation is underway from technology into financials and energy is premature. In fact, little to any signs exist that such a rotation is currently taking place.

Thus, when managing your investment portfolio, always make sure to confirm the data first before taking action on anything that you might hear on any given trading day.

DIY Investing Summit 2017 - Special Online Event on June 27-28: Please join us for the Mid-Year DIY Investor Summit coming up soon in late June. Seeking Alpha has partnered with Brian Bain from Investor In The Family once again to bring together nine top investors to share their best strategies and investments for finishing strong in 2017. I am honored to be taking part in this latest Summit with a group of leading contributors that includes Brad Thomas, Bret Jensen, J Mintzmyer, William Koldus, Mark Hibben, Ian Bezek, Lawrence Fuller and Double Dividend Stocks.

Free registration for this special online event starting on Tuesday, June 27 is now open. Please click on the link below if you are interested in registering and learning more.

Learn More & Register For The Mid-Year DIY Investing Summit

Thanks and I look forward to meeting up at the Mid-Year DIY Investing Summit.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.