Fiserv To Acquire Monitise For Digital Banking Push

The deal brings core team and technology to Fiserv that should help it accelerate its next generation banking system development.

Monitise was a promising mobile banking and payments software company before backer Visa pulled its support in 2014.

Financial software provider Fiserv has agreed to acquire Monitise for $90 million in cash.

Payments technology company Fiserv (FISV) has announced an agreement to acquire Monitise plc (MONI) for approximately $90 million in cash.

Monitise has created a suite of mobile banking and payments software but has fallen on hard times since Visa pulled its support from the company in 2014.

Fiserv will integrate Monitise’s core FINkit technology into its existing digital banking offerings to accelerate its next-generation digital banking offering development.

UK-based Monitise was founded in 2003 by Alistair Lukies to develop mobile banking and payments technologies for financial institutions.

Monitise counted Visa (V) among its original financial backers.

Management is headed by CEO Lee Cameron, who has been with the company since 2006 and was previously General Counsel at Morse plc for much of his prior career.

Below is a brief demo video about the Monitise FINkit:

(Source: FINkit)

The company organizes itself through several business units:

FINkit – Platform focused on Tier 1 and 2 retail banks

MEA – Application development for the Middle-East and Africa regions

Americas – Mobile, enterprise alerting and SMS banking for the Americas regions

Big radical – Product development studio

Content – Operator of digital distribution networks for digital coupons

Fiserv has offered to acquire Monitise in a $90 million all-cash deal that values the company at a small fraction of its zenith in 2014 as a billion-pound industry leader.

The acquisition price is only slightly greater than Monitise’ annual revenues and represents a buyer of last resort due to Monitise’s lack of profit throughout its fourteen-year history.

$26 billion market cap Fiserv has ample resources to close the deal, with $308 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2017. Fiserv also generated $463 million in cash flow from operations for 1Q 2017. (Unaudited)

The back story on the deal is a cautionary tale of technology startups working with corporate investors that change their priorities. In this case, Monitise’s investor Visa had backed the company which enabled it to parlay that support into signing up most of the major British retail bank brands.

In 2014, however, Visa pulled the rug from Monitise by declaring it would build its own mobile payments system. It sold its shares in the company and Monitise’s stock, which had reached a high of GBP 79.25 in March 2014, began a precipitous fall to its current $2.83.

The ensuing lack of support from its most visible investor also hampered Monitise’s ability to retain and attract new banking clients.

Enter Fiserv, who hopes to utilize Monitise’s FINkit software and combine it with its existing suite of technology to expand its offerings to clients.

As Fiserv stated in the deal announcement,

FINkit is expected to accelerate the integration of existing online and mobile banking capabilities, and user experiences, into a newly enhanced digital platform resulting in improved speed to market of new features, while targeting a lower total cost of ownership.

So, the deal is essentially a $90 million ‘team and tech’ acquisition for the FINkit system.

As an FT article on the deal stated, ‘Peter Roe, an analyst with TechMarketView, said Monitise’s technology was sound, but the “toxic history of the Monitise brand” had stalled its progress.’

Hopefully, Fiserv can use that ‘sound’ technology to its benefit over the long-term.

