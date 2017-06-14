Kimberly Clark: Buy For The Dividend

If we assume that the dividend will continue to grow at 4.5% annually, our growth model shows a compounded annual return of 7% on the shares to 2020.

The shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) are down about 2% over the past twelve months, and in my opinion they now represent a buying opportunity for income oriented investors. I'll go through why now is a good time to buy by reviewing a bit of the financial history here, by making a conservative forecast about future prices, and by commenting on the stock itself. I like how management has reacted to the inherent volatility here. I like the relative valuation of the stock, and I really like the dividend yield.

Financial Snapshot

Looking at the financial history here, it's obvious that there's been some volatility in the business. Revenue was actually lower in 2016 than it was in 2011, which is a disturbing trend to be sure. At the same time, as a result of cost cutting measures, net income has grown at a CAGR of about 5% from $2.4 billion to $3.3 billion. Zeroing in on a comparison between the quarter just ended and the same period a year ago gives me some hope in continued improvement though. While revenue was basically flat in the most recent quarter relative to a year ago (up .1%), net income grew by 3.3%.

This is typical for Kimberly Clark and I really like to see it in businesses that I invest in. When net income outgrows revenue in short spurts, it speaks to either a management that throws pennies around like manhole covers, or a scalable business or both. That said, we shouldn't be surprised by some operational volatility from this name going forward.

Volatility in operations is less of a concern to me than is management's response to it. It would be highly naive to expect that sales and net income will constantly rise, but we're somehow surprised that the business cycle actually exists. In this case I'm quite happy with the way management reacts to the volatility in their business. They continue to grow the dividend, and buy back shares. I consider both of these to be shareholder friendly moves (though I prefer dividends). Since 2011, management has returned about $14.6 billion to shareholders (roughly 50% to each of buybacks and dividends). The result of all of this is that the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 4.6% since 2011.

Turning briefly to the balance sheet, the level of debt present is obviously of concern to me, since it has ballooned by about $1 billion over the past six years. That said, the majority of it (51%) is due after 2022, so there's little risk of a solvency or liquidity crisis here.

Modeling The Future

It's interesting that management has been very shareholder friendly in the teeth of relative volatility in the past, but investors are more concerned about the future, obviously. For that reason, I'm in the unenviable position of needing to forecast my expectations about future prices. When I forecast, I hold most variables constant, and move the variable that I consider to be the biggest driver of value. Since this company has raised its dividend every year for the past 45 years, I consider the dividend to be the most important determinant of future prices. For that reason, when I model my expectations about future price I'm going to hold all else constant and grow the dividend at a reasonable rate.

Since payout ratio is in the low 60s at the moment, and because the company has grown net income at a reasonable rate over the past six years, I think it reasonable to assume that dividends per share will continue to grow at 4.5%. When I hold the yield constant, and grow the dividend at this rate, I infer a CAGR return of about 7% between now and 2020. In addition, fully 48% of this return comes from the growing dividends, which I consider to be safer and more predictable than the capricious stock returns. In my view, this return profile is adequate given the reasonably low levels of risk present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for KMB would turn bullish with a daily close above $130.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from an Ascending Triangle Pattern. From here we see the shares rising to $135.00 over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when what we see on the charts supports the fundamentals. Today, we may buy KMB call options, which will provide us with approximately 26x leverage on our LONG trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $127.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $135.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe KMB is a solid addition to any dividend portfolio.

Conclusion

For better or worse, we investors can only access the future cash flows of various businesses through the public markets. The simultaneous challenge and opportunity relates to the fact that in the short term at least, public markets frequently behave according to rules that are only peripherally related to the fortunes of the businesses they supposedly represent. When shares are expensive, the level of risk rises. When they are less expensive, the level of opportunity may increase.

I'd say that there's opportunity from the stock at these prices because it is trading at a 20% discount to the overall market, which is itself admittedly richly priced. At the same time, the shares are not egregiously priced relative to their own recent history. Given that the shares are inexpensive, and given that much of the future return here is from stable dividends, it seems to me that now is a relatively good time to invest. I rate Kimberly Clark a buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KMB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.