DryShips Inc: Still Issuing Stock But Price Decline Is Slowing

DryShips could be on track to a second week of modest price decline relative to the amount of equity issued for the week ended June 16th.

Trading Volume for June 12th to June 14th has so far been very heavy, cumulatively exceeding 120% of outstanding shares at midday Wednesday June 14th.

This price action is an important reversal from prior weeks when the stock price decline was greater than the equity issued as a percentage of EMV.

DryShips stock price only declined 14.3% from June 2nd to June 9th, less than the equity issuance equal to the 24% of the EMV at June 2nd.

DryShips Inc (NASDAQ:DRYS) filed a 6-K on June 9th detailing the equity issuance under its continuous offering plan for the week ended June 9th. The important takeaways were as follows:

$8.7 million raised.

4.77 million shares issued and 20.57 million shares outstanding at June 9th.

The following table summarizes the issuance relative to trading in the stock for the week ended June 9th.

DryShips Equity Issuance Analysis Shares O/S June 9th (millions) 15.80 Funding Gap (millions) $69.53 Dates of Issuance June 2nd - 9th Shares Issued (millions) 4.77 Avg Issuance Price $1.82 Volume Traded (millions) 29.64 VWAP $1.9652 Value Traded (millions) $58.24 June 9th Close $1.97 Shares O/S June 9th (millions) 20.57 Actual Theoretical Equity Issuance as % of Volume Traded 16.08% 10.00% 12.50% 15% 17.50% 20% Shares Issued 4.77 2.96 3.70 4.45 5.19 5.93 Discount to VWAP @ Issuance 7.39% 8% 8% 8% 8% 8% Est of Value of Equity Issued $8.68 $5.36 $6.70 $8.04 $9.38 $10.72 Remaining Funding Gap $60.86 $64.17 $62.83 $61.49 $60.15 $58.81 Equity Market Value @ June 9th Close $40.52 $36.96 $38.42 $39.88 $41.34 $42.80 Remaining Issuance as % of EMV @ June 9th 150% 174% 164% 154% 146% 137% Remaining Equity Issuance @ 8% Discount to June 9th Close (shares/millions) 33.6 35.4 34.7 33.9 33.2 32.5

Volume traded and value traded for the June 9th week were significantly higher than prior weeks. In addition, equity issued as a percentage of value traded increased from the 12% range experienced during the two weeks prior to the June 9th week to 16%. This resulted in a jump in the dollar amount of equity issued from an average of approximately $4.5 million for the prior two weeks to $8.7 million. The volume traded for the first three days of the week ending June 16th has already exceeded 25 million shares as of midday Wednesday, so it is highly likely that the value traded (already above $50 million compared with $58.24 million for the week ended June 2nd) and the equity issued for the week ending June 16th will be higher than the week ended June 9th.

The Equity Market Value for DRYS at June 9th increased to $40.5 million compared with $36.3 million as of June 6th. DRYS stock price declined from $2.30 at June 2nd to $1.97 at June 9th, or 14.3%. The equity issued for the week ended June 9th equaled $8.7 million or 24% of DRYS EMV at June 2nd. The resulted in an increase in EMV week over week at June 9th. This increase in EMV is a break in the trend that has been witnessed during DRYS' continuous stock offering during the last several months and this break in trend looks like it will be confirmed for the week ended June 16th.

The reason this is important is that the funding gap for the remaining vessels, which declines each week with the issuance of common stock, declines further as a percentage of EMV if the EMV is increasing. This sets the stage for larger average issuances of equity in upcoming weeks in comparison with the $4.5 million experienced for the two weeks prior to June 9th.

Reduction In Uncertainty

DRYS has steadily taken delivery of vessels during May and June. DRYS filed a 6-K on June 14th announcing the delivery of its fifth and final Kamsarmax leaving three Newcastlemaxes due for delivery during June and four VLGCs to be delivered June, September, October, and December. With the delivery of each vessel, uncertainty around the acquisitions and the related funding will diminish.

The key delivery will be the first VLGC, expected by the end of June, since it will funded by the first drawdown of the VLGC Credit Facility. The closure and first drawdown of the VLGC will dispel a significant amount of uncertainty regarding the funding of the remaining acquisitions. If DRYS issues $8 to $10 million in equity for the weeks ending June 16th, 23rd, and 30th, the funding gap will decline below $40 million at June 30th. As detailed in the following table, that funding gap pertains to the final two VLGC deliveries scheduled for Q4.

DryShips Inc. VLGC Funding Schedule June September October December VLGC 1 2 3 4 Purchase Price 334000 Option Exercise Payment 87600 Remainder Due 246400 61600 61600 61600 61600 Credit Facility Drawdown 150000 37500 37500 37500 37500 Funding Gap 96400 24100 24100 24100 24100

Conclusion

Similar to the price action on Wednesday June 14th, DRYS stock will still come under pressure and experience volatility as it continues to issue equity. Shorts and longs are likely to interpret this quite differently. If the trend of week over week price declines being less than equity issued as a percentage of EMV continues, however, it could signify that DRYS' stock price is beginning to near a bottom.

Of course, any further actions taken by GE that would be detrimental to shareholders will upset the delicately balanced apple cart. That is always the catch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DRYS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that I have traded DRYS on a regular basis, sometimes intraday round trips, for the last several weeks on the long side. I do not short stocks. I will likely aggressively trade DRYS over the next several days, increasing and decreasing my position based on the stocks performance. I expect DRYS to be volatile over the next several weeks and I view trading DRYS as extremely risky.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.