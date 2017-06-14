A Powerful Stock Screen With 18% Annual Returns

A simple stock screen combining these factors has produced impressive returns over the past several years. Annual return is over 18%, more than tripling its benchmark.

Rivers of ink have been written about how different factors affect investment returns. Among other variables, research has proven that profitability, valuation, and momentum are among the most effective and robust factors for investors looking to outperform the market.

Regarding profitability, it's quite easy to understand why companies that make high returns on capital tend to be superior investments. Charlie Munger has explained how investing in high-quality stocks with above-average profitability is one of the building blocks of his spectacularly successful investing career. In Munger's own words:

"We have really made the money out of high-quality businesses. In some cases, we just bought the whole businesses. And in some cases, we just bought a big block of stock. But when you analyzed what happened, the big money has been made in the high quality businesses. Over the long term, it is hard for a stock to earn a much better return than the business, which underlies it earnings. If the business earns 6% on capital over 40 years and you hold it for 40 years, you are not going to make much different than a 6 % return - even if you originally buy it at a huge discount. Conversely, if a business earns 18% on capital over 20 or 30 years, even if you pay an expensive looking price, you end up with one hell of a result."

Valuation doesn't need much explanation. A high-quality business deserves an above-average valuation, off course. But you still want to make sure that you are not paying unjustifiably high prices, since even the best companies can generate disappointing returns when purchased at irrational valuation levels.

Companies that are doing well tend to continue doing well over the middle term, this is valid when discussing both a company's financial performance or stock prices, since stock prices and financial performance tend to be positively correlated. Even Eugene Fama, father of the Efficient Market Hypothesis, has publicly admitted that momentum is "a big embarrassment for market efficiency".

The screener

Please keep in mind that this is not necessarily optimized as "the best possible screen" to capitalize on these factors. Quite on the contrary, the main idea is showing how you can build a simple and straightforward screen that still produces attractive returns.

The stock universe is the Russell 3000 index, since this is a fairly broad index that covers stocks of different sizes and in all kinds of industries. Positions are equally-weighted and rebalanced every 4 weeks. Using technology from Portfolio123 the screen selects companies based on the following criteria:

Return on investment - ROI - above 20%. This is a demanding threshold when it comes to profitability, as it selects only companies with profitability levels substantially above average.

Since the bar for profitability is set quite high, the screen has a more relaxed specification when it comes to valuation. Forward price to earnings has to be below 25, this allows for companies with above-average valuation levels, but it puts a reasonable limit on valuation in order to avoid stocks that trade at irrational prices. Again, I'm not saying that 25 is the best level to use, only that you can build a powerful stock screen by relying on reasonable metrics.

Companies in the screen also need to have increasing earnings expectations in the last month, meaning that the average earnings estimate for the current year has to be higher than it was a month ago. Investing is not just about the fundamentals, but the fundamentals in comparison to expectations. When earnings estimates are on the rise, this means that expectations for the company are also improving, which generally has a positive impact on stock prices.

Among the companies that pass the specified criteria, the screener selects the 20 names with the highest stock price momentum. This is done with a pre-built factor in Portfolio123 that ranks companies in terms of price momentum in different time periods.

The results

Backtested results in comparison to the Russell 3000 are nothing short of impressive. The screen has more than tripled the index since 1999, with an annualized return of 18.1% for the screen versus 4.3% for the Russell 3000. Similarly, ratios such Sharpe and Sortino show that the screen has crushed the market when looking at risk-adjusted returns.

In case you are wondering, here is the list of companies passing the screen as of January 14. Interestingly, it's quite a diverse collection of companies in different sectors and with different sizes.

The bottom line

Past performance is no guarantee of future returns, and there is much more to professional backtesting than simply crunching a few numbers and seeing how performance would have worked in a particular period. But factors such as quality, valuation, and momentum are backed by plenty of research, so it makes sense to expect screens such as this one to offer a good chance of outperforming the markets in the long term.

