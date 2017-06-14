4 Blue-Chip Stocks With Rotten Momentum And Technicals

My last article discussed the growing odds of a 10% stock market correction. If we are about to get hit by a significant wave of selling, which stocks might lead on the downside and be good sell or short candidates today?

In early June, I have identified four stocks with rotten momentum trading the last year or two, which appear ready for meaningful 20% or 30% sell-offs in the second half of 2017. The list is based purely on technical chart formations, but plenty of fundamental reasons to avoid are also present.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) retains excessive leverage and business-related problems not easily corrected by changing the CEO. This week the company announced Jeffrey Immelt will be replaced by John Flannery. Wall Street analysts are hopeful a quick turnaround can be achieved by new direction changes in business spending. The stock price popped 5% intraday on optimism of the change at CEO. I believe such optimism is misplaced. The company held $272 billion in total liabilities at the end of March and has struggled to generate operating cash flow in 2016-17, after restructurings and write-offs. I wrote a bearish article on GE in February and its crazy share repurchase plan being executed near an economic cycle peak at a high stock quote. I have also explained GE's bellwether status and weak trading in several articles the last couple of months. General Electric can definitely reshuffle assets to cut its liability sum, but doing so will leave it a smaller, less valuable company long-term, in my view.

Notice on the chart below the truly weak daily On-Balance Volume [OBV] line since July 2016. If the U.S. economy is slowing, Trump's tax cuts do not materialize, and international trade issues appear, GE's stock price is still in trouble the rest of 2017, no matter who is CEO captain at the wheel. The stock is having issues retaking its 50-day moving average, and the 200-day has been turning lower since April.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is a drug company that has been talked up by management the last several years as a great growth story with a big research pipeline. However, two of the new drugs touted have been denied approval by the FDA in 2016-17, and there is no guarantee the company will deliver on its development drugs going forward. My fundamental view is the company is richly valued vs. other pharmaceuticals based on present earnings, revenue and cash flow comparisons. Hedge funds and institutions have bought into the proposed growth story plotline, and are discounting many new drugs will get approved to generate a high level of sales, years down the road. Still, selling for 4x projected revenues and 20x Wall Street analyst EPS for 2018 is a large premium to alternatives. For example, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is priced at closer to 3x revenue estimates and 12x EPS for 2018, with equally decent growth prospects.

Momentum trading optimism the last several years has been fading, as pictured below. I would argue much downside exists if operations do not meet expectations, or Lilly is denied a normal rate of FDA approval on its drug development pipeline. The stock has gone nowhere the last two years, and its On-Balance Volume line has been quite ugly over that span. The OBV indicates a real lack of buying enthusiasm since LLY's peak in investor optimism during 2015.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) (NASDAQ:FOX) holds a tremendous amount leverage on its books. The main argument against holding it long is advertisers represent about 30% of revenues and the news segment generates 70% of company operating income. If advertisers bolt the network because of if its pro-Trump news programming, as the President's popularity continues to plummet, its high debt load could become a problem almost overnight. I explained this business model "risk" in an article penned during April when the price was much higher. Investors should tread lightly around this name if Trump's approval rating moves any lower.

From a momentum standpoint, the stock has been a real underperformer for several years vs. other stocks in its industry and the S&P 500 average. Today, the stock is below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is part of a group of major telecommunications providers stuck with too much debt and declining selling prices for users of its services. I have written bearish stories about Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD), AT&T (NYSE:T), and Verizon over the past six months on Seeking Alpha. Constant and drifting higher capital expenditures to stay competitive, on top of already super-high debt loads, is an honest worry for growth-minded investors. The highly competitive telephone industry requires excessive marketing expense and lower selling prices to retain customers. In the end, profitability will be squeezed ever tighter over time. Plus, a recession could really cause problems for operating income beyond what I am expecting. My main arguments to avoid Verizon, written in November of 2016, still apply.

Verizon's chart is the ugliest of my favorite sell candidates in this sector of the market. The On-Balance Volume line has signaled a buyers strike since its January high quote for the year. The company is trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, outlined on the following chart.

Final Thoughts

All four stocks are part of my long/short portfolio example outlined in May. Each has been underperforming the S&P 500 for some time. A 12-month chart of this lagging action vs. the S&P 500 is pictured below.

As a group, I fully expect the four stocks to continue underperforming the major U.S. market indexes the rest of 2017. If we are about to undergo a 10% correction, or even a regular 20% bear market decline, any of the four could fall at a far greater percentage rate.

I suggest using these selections as short candidates in larger, diversified and hedged portfolio designs. Putting an oversized portion of your investment dollars into one or two short candidates usually does not work out well. Please consult a registered investment expert who understands your risk tolerance and financial history before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.