IEX One? IEX Two? The Speed Bump Must Go

IEX wants it both ways, creating two messages. Call them IEX One and IEX Two.

… would you say I'm a man without conviction? I'm a man who doesn't know how to sell a contradiction? You come and go. You come and go.

-- Boy George

Perhaps the greatest disappointment among promising financial innovations of the past few years is IEX. This new stock exchange promised, in the words of IEX CEO Brad Katsuyama, to "disrupt" the trading of common stocks. No dice. The IEX speed bump is not up to the task. IEX has settled into the stock exchange volume tables with a disappointing share of the business, under 3%. This disappointment is the result of IEX' split personality. To dominate, IEX must understand itself and its circumstances better.

Will IEX be only another costly market adjustment, gaming the SEC's national market system? Because that's exactly what IEX' speed bump does. Or will IEX extend its reach? Meet its vision to become a market unifier? To dominate. To achieve this more important objective, IEX must do more than manipulate the NMS. It must confront and demolish the NMS.

Two versions of IEX have emerged from this year's competitive cauldron. Call them IEX One and Two. IEX One is a contented market mechanic, looking to find a niche in an SEC-corrupted market. IEX Two is a disappointed market visionary, seeking to rise above the Byzantine machinations of the other parasitic stock exchanges.

But IEX Two must face a stark reality to dominate the market. For IEX Two to seize the market's crown, dropped to earth by the New York Stock Exchange in the twilight of the 20th Century, it must establish that it is not another old-boy with a new shtick. IEX must be different in kind.

Why the speed bump is the same old thing.

The other exchanges survive, even thrive, through gaming of the SEC's NMS. The NMS permits exchanges to escape the old drive for liquidity, the former sine qua non of exchange success, because NMS guarantees order flow to every exchange showing a good price, whether the exchange provides quality execution or not. This SEC free ride permits the exchanges to escape the necessity of balancing the concerns of all traders, the former, pre-NMS, road to success through liquidity. The basic effect is that the old exchanges have promoted the interests of the actively trading sell-side of the market at the expense of the buy-side.

IEX One has stepped into this void. IEX One is different from other exchanges because its speed bump subsidizes the buy-side instead of the sell-side. The big disappointment is that IEX is not different from the old-boy exchanges strategically. By tinkering with the economics of resting orders and market orders, IEX serves a different customer. This is a new tactic - but it is also a further expansion of the NMS-induced web of costs and subsidies. It is not a new strategy.

Within the SEC's NMS, this tactic works, because the other exchanges ignore the buy-side. But the tactic is no market disrupter. As Bloomberg s Mark Levine points out, the buy-side does not trade volume comparable to that of the sell-side. IEX One is destined to be a footnote to market lore. It has a place in NMS, but a small one.

The IEX One public narrative is that IEX is a roaring success, executing its narrowly defined objective, providing superior execution to the buy-side of the existing, SEC-perverted, stock market. And the data supports this claim. The speed bump, on evidence to date, provides superior execution to traders of the large market orders characteristic of the buy-side.

Why the speed bump is not enough.

But observers don't care about IEX One. Observers awaited the market disruptor, IEX Two - the heroes of Michael Lewis' best seller, "Flash Boys." IEX Two is not so successful, mired in mediocrity. IEX Two has something to prove: the claim that IEX will one day meet the needs of all traders more efficiently than the other exchanges. But IEX Two's problem is existential. To meet its goals, it must dump IEX One.

IEX Two's greatest enemy is IEX One. Why? IEX One is famous for its speed bump. But the speed bump is a deal with the devil. It is just another inefficient child of the NMS.

The SEC. The perverse elephant in the room.

To disrupt the stock market, IEX must confront and bypass NMS, not exploit it. IEX One has failed to do so. Indeed, the speed bump depends for its survival on the barriers of the SEC's NMS. In IEX Two's version of reality, the other exchanges are a burden on the market because of their costly, counterproductive, web of fees and rebates. IEX claims superiority because it charges no fees and pays no rebates.

This claim is false. The speed bump is nothing but an implicit fee. Worse, it is a cost to traders that generates no fee income for IEX. The speed bump is an extra market cost borne by every user of IEX, designed to benefit market orders at the expense of resting orders. Only in the anti-competitive NMS could this device provide value to traders.

For some time, the world has known that the SEC's national market system is flawed. Yet the NMS hangs around, unpleasantly, like three-day-old fish. Such persistence can only be explained by the support of market forces - forces that thrive in the back alleys of politics. The old exchanges gain from the SEC's system. The NMS enables these exchanges to survive, even thrive, at the expense of traders. But now, the same can be said of IEX.

The SEC has lost sight of the basic purpose of exchanges - the provision of liquidity to the market. By attempting to make liquidity a property of the national market, not a property of individual exchanges, the SEC has protected the exchanges from competition based on the quality of their services. In short, the SEC now exists to serve and preserve the exchanges, not the market's traders.

What must IEX do?

IEX Two promises much more than a better deal for the buy-side. This second IEX eschews the narrow objective of protecting large market orders. The broader objective is superior exchange services to every trader equally. In other words, IEX wants to meet any trader's execution objectives more efficiently than the other exchanges. Evidently, to succeed IEX cannot favor one customer at the expense of another.

Total market domination requires a return to the old NYSE formula - striking a balance of both buy-side and sell-side interests. But if the costly process of balancing the conflicting interests of traders does not produce its historic reward, liquidity and its income, then the exchanges will remain parochial.

Superficially, IEX' goal appears to be a shockingly easy to attain. Nobody well-informed believes the old-boy stock exchanges are interested in success through customer service. Only IEX can make this claim credibly. The sell- and buy-sides of the trading community are now unified in the belief that the old-boy stock exchanges' greed is out of control, a major impediment to stock market efficiency.

But this well of potential IEX support will only translate to IEX market dominance if customer good will is reflected by customer patronage. NMS thwarts this desirable market reaction. IEX must step around the SEC's NMS barrier to succeed.

Market forces, the brokerage community and its customers, will support IEX success only if IEX delivers liquidity. But to deliver liquidity, IEX must establish a trading vehicle, like this one, that bypasses the SEC. And the market's brokers and traders must back this move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.