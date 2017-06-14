Elbit Systems: $7.7 Billion Backlog And Accelerating Order Flow Bullish For Defense Company

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is an advanced technology international defense electronics company based in Haifa, Israel. The company currently has a backlog of an estimated $7.7 billion - more than 2x full-year 2016 revenue. Elbit has been able to grow net income per share at a significantly faster pace as compared to revenue growth over the past few years - and there is still room for further margin improvement. Meantime, the company has ramped up its marketing and sales efforts in order to benefit from an expected pick-up in global defense spending. If the new contracts announced over the last month are any indication ($581 million in aggregate), this initiative is achieving the goal of accelerating order flow. In addition, the company has a good chance of landing a mega-contract from the Israeli Ministry of Defense that is rumored to be in the neighborhood of $1.5 billion. Elbit is a BUY based on the bullish outlook for defense spending, the large and growing backlog, and an ability to turn relatively small increases in revenue into earnings per share. Shares could rise 30% over the next 12 months.

Elbit Systems trades on both the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, or TASE, and the NASDAQ. It operates mainly in the homeland security and defense sectors. The company develops and supplies helmet mounted and aviation systems, command and control systems, intelligence and cyber/network systems, unmanned aircraft and surface vessels, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, and electronic warfare and countermeasures systems - among other niche markets within the sector. Since the Q1 EPS report on May 16th, the company has announced a number of important contracts which bode extremely well for the future. But before diving into those, let's first take a look at the company's strategy and its most recent quarterly earnings report.

Strategy

Elbit is focused on information. Whether it is data acquisition, information for weaponry, or upgrades and enhancements for aircraft and helicopters to improve operational capabilities - the key is information. On an increasingly digitized battlefield, information is critical to maximize a combat force's effectiveness in the field. The company has a multidisciplinary skill set to deliver solutions across a wide range of systems. Elbit has become a "one stop shop" that can deliver total solutions for the defense and homeland security sectors.

Q1 Earnings

Yet, the Q1 EPS report was not too exciting as revenue and adjusted earnings per share were relatively flat yoy. The numbers come on revenues of $749.2 million, as compared to $721.2 million in Q1 of 2016 (up 3.8%). Note that gross margin as a percentage of revenue was consistent with the year earlier period.

On a GAAP basis, EPS was actually down 12%. However, note that GAAP operating income in Q1 of 2016 included a gain of $7.0 million ($0.16/share) related to the revaluation of an investment in an Israeli subsidiary. The year earlier period also included a $3.9 million capital gain on the "other income" line related to the sale of real estate. If we neglect those gains ($0.25/share), and all else being equal, GAAP EPS would have been up an estimated 8%.

What may appear to be lackluster yoy results are due to a $59.5 million yoy drop in the Land Systems segment revenue. On the Q1 conference call, CFO Yossi Gaspar said the fall-off was due to higher than normal Asia-Pacific Land Systems sales last year and due to the completion of the Tank Fire Control System Program to this area. So, rather than a symptom of weakness, the reduction in yoy Land Sales reflected abnormal strength in the segment in the year-ago period.

The company began the year with $222.8 million in cash, and ended Q1 with $136.2 million. Cash burn included $31.6 million invested in property, plants, and equipment as well as $23.9 million allocated for repayment of a long-term loan. The reduced cash level was due to a combination of factors: increased payments to suppliers, reduced payments from some customers, and inventory growth - which management said on the conference call will be "delivered in the following quarters. We expect cash flow to turn definitely positive towards in the following quarters."

At the end of Q1, the company had total debt of $497 million and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31%. Total debt has dropped $176 million from $673 million in 2012. The company has not had a significant dilutive increase in the number of outstanding shares over the past 12 months.

Outlook Going Forward

The company announced an order backlog of $7.1 billion at the end of Q1 - up $292 million from Q1 of 2016. That's bullish as the current backlog represents more than 2x total full-year 2016 revenue. That said, note that many of Elbit's contracts are multi-year in nature, so the big backlog - in and of itself - is not necessarily a catalyst for short-term performance. It is a mid- to longer-term catalyst.

However, the short-term catalysts are the orders announced in the month since the Q1 results were posted:

A five-year $166 million contract to provide the U.S. Army with operator interface and computer processing capabilities.

A three-year $25 million contract to provide an international agency with Direct Infrared Countermeasures - or DIRCM - self-protection systems.

A three-year $390 million contract to supply a European country with an array of ground electronic intelligence capabilities.

That's over half-a-billion dollars ($581 million) worth of contracts to tack onto the existing $7.1 billion backlog in less than a month since the Q1 results were released. Accelerating order growth is a very bullish indicator going forward. And, this is not by accident.

On the Q1 conference call, President and CEO Butzi Machlis said:

In today's geopolitical environment, we are seeing a trend of increasing defense spending in many of our target markets, particularly in the electronic defense field. We have therefore this quarter stepped up the level of our investment in marketing and R&D in order to capitalize on the increasing opportunities.

What this demonstrates is that the significant marketing and selling expenses the company reported in Q1 ($65.8 million or 8.8% of total revenues) are achieving the desired aim: accelerating order flow.

And, while revenue growth has not been spectacular over the last five years (see below), it has been steady. But more important is the fact that while revenue grew only 12.8% between 2012 and 2016, net income per share grew 40% to $5.54/share over that time frame:

Source: 2017 Company Profile

What that means is that relatively small increases in revenue are producing out-sized EPS growth as compared to the past. That's because net margins have improved from ~6% in 2012 to 7.3% in 2016. That's still a bit low considering the defense peer group is typically ~9%, so there is still room for further improvement. However, considering the large backlog and the big increase in orders over the past month, Elbit Systems is poised for a significant breakout in earnings power as compared to the recent past.

This thesis is supported by the global outlook for increased defense expenditures - as evident by the Trump administration's proposal to increase U.S. defense spending by an estimated $54 billion. Considering the U.S. and Israel equate to roughly half of Elbit's total revenue, odds are good that such a large increase in U.S. defense expenditures will lead to an acceleration of orders for Elbit.

In addition, if Angela Merkel's recent comments on European defense are any indication, Elbit will likely see an increase in order flow from Europe as well. Merkel recently described the NATO and G7 summits she attended recently with President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May as "unsatisfactory," adding that Europeans needed to take more responsibility for their security:

The era in which we could fully rely on others is over to some extent - that's what I experienced over the past several days. We Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands.

As a result, odds are good that European countries are likely to farm-out defense orders outside of the traditional NATO framework. Considering the current rift with Trump and the Americans, it would not be surprising to see Europe turn to non-U.S. companies like Elbit. Note the $360 million contract discussed earlier (to an unnamed European company). That could be just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the potential for European sales (~20% of current total revenue).

A big upside catalyst would be if the Israeli Ministry of Defense selects Elbit Systems as the supplier for the ATMOS contract. The Defense Ministry has not yet made a final decision. On the Q1 conference call, an unidentified analyst said the rumor in the local press is that the contract value the could be $1.5 billion. In response, Machlis said:

And of course, when such, when this dialogue will be concluded, we reported to the market of course it's a big program, it will be, I hope and believe, it will be a big program for us. And but, we don't have it yet, it still under negotiation and I hope it will have.

ATMOS is a land-based artillery system with a 155 mm/52 cal gun.

Insider Ownership

According to the latest 20-F filing, at year-end 2016, Federmann Enterprises held 45.8% of the total outstanding shares of Elbit:

Michael Federmann has been Elbit Systems' chairman of the Board since 2000. David Federmann has served as vice chair of the Board since November 2015 and is the son of Michael Federmann.

Considering Michael Federmann also serves as the president of the Israel - Germany Chamber of Industry and Commerce, it would seem Elbit Systems has an inside track on future defense and homeland security expenditures by Germany.

Almost 9% of the stock is held by Heris Aktiengesellschaft.

As a result of insider ownership, only an estimated 45% of the outstanding shares (or around 20 million shares) are available for ordinary shareholders to purchase. It also means the Federmanns have a vested interest in managing the company to the great benefit of themselves - and also the ordinary shareholder.

Dividends

According to the latest annual SEC Form 20-F filing (registration of securities of foreign private issuer) available here, Elbit paid out $1.60/share in dividends during 2016 - that's up from $1.28/share in 2014 - and equates to a 31% payout ratio. Although the company does not have an established dividend policy, the ~30% payout ratio has been relatively consistent over the last five years.

The board of directors declared a dividend of $0.44 per share for the first quarter of 2017. That's an annual rate of $1.76/share and equates to a yield of 1.4%. And, while the dividend (and small yield) is not the primary investment theme for Elbit (capital appreciation is), a dividend increase is meaningful when you own 19.6 million shares like the Federmanns do. As a result, it is probably safe to assume that management will continue to increase the dividend as cash flow and earnings grow. The payout rate is likely to stay in the historical range of 30%.

Valuation

With a market cap of $5.33 billion and a current P/E = 23, Elbit Systems doesn't appear to be a screaming buy considering the P/E of the iShares Aerospace and Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:ITA) - is 21.6. However, Elbit has demonstrated its ability to grow earnings considerably faster than revenue growth (i.e. increased margins) over the past few years.

Sequestration of U.S. defense spending since the Budget Control Act of 2011 was a headwind for defense companies like Elbit Systems. Yet, Elbit grew profitability nicely since 2012. Now, as the outlook for increased revenues looks very good to excellent, the company's earnings per share are poised for a pop - and so too the stock.

For instance, if revenue were to grow 15% this year to $3.75 billion from $3.26 billion in 2016, earnings could grow $1/share to $6.50. With a P/E = 20, the stock is at $130. But if total revenue grows 25% this year (by $815 million) - which is certainly not out of the question considering the last month's order flow as discussed earlier - EPS could grow to $7.30/share, and a P/E = 20 gives you a $146 stock. If the P/E stays at the current 23, you've got a $167 stock price.

The higher P/E valuation seems more applicable considering:

The huge backlog and recent order flow.

The prospect for increased global military and homeland security spending - on a multi-year basis - is excellent.

The relatively small number of available shares.

In addition, on the Q1 conference call, management said:

Approximately 64% of the current backlog is scheduled to be performed during 2017 and 2018.

64% of $7.1 billion is $4.54 billion. Divided evenly, $2.27 billion per year. That compares with $3.26 billion in full-year 2016 revenue. As a result, it is important that Elbit continues the sales momentum displayed in the month following the Q1 EPS report in order to add 2017 deliverable to supplement the current backlog. The $581 million in orders just since the Q1 report is a positive catalyst and demonstrates strong momentum going forward.

Bottom line: my 12-month price target is $165, up 33% from yesterday's close at $124.

Risks

From a geopolitical perspective, Israel is a dangerous place. The fact that Elbit is headquartered - and has manufacturing assets - in Israel is a concern. Unfortunately, war in the region is more a fact of life than a surprise, and conflict in the region could affect Elbit's management and manufacturing operations.

From an operating perspective, Elbit is nicely diversified in terms of its product segments and its geographic revenue flow:

Defense industry suppliers can rise (and fall) on the basis of large military and government contracts. As mentioned earlier, less than half of Elbit's (rather small) 42.7 million shares are available on the market due to the large ownership stake held by the Federmanns. As a result, avg. daily trading of ESLT shares on the NASDAQ is only 36,600 shares. It is a very illiquid stock. That can work in shareholders favor on up-moves. But also can be devastating on bad news and - in general - lead to increased volatility. Investors, beware of this issue.

Lastly, order flow needs to continue at a steady pace - perhaps not at the same level as shown over the past month, but given the current valuation level and expectations, a significant slow-down in new orders would likely put downward pressure the stock.

Summary and Conclusion

Elbit Systems is making high-technology solutions for the global defense and homeland security markets. The company has a well-diversified product offering, and its revenue is nicely diversified geographically as well. The U.S. and Israel account for roughly 50% of sales, but Europe could come on strong as a result of recent tension between the U.S. and NATO.

Meantime, the Trump administration proposes to increase defense spending by $54 billion - and Elbit is in an excellent position to capitalize on increased revenues. It has increased its margins and is investing more in marketing and sales. These investments have already led to a more than half-a-billion dollars in orders in the one month since the Q1 results were released on May 16.

Significant insider ownership leaves only ~20 million shares on the market for ordinary investors to fight over. That could prove to be a bullish factor if revenues and earnings accelerate as I expect.

Bottom line: don't let the flat Q1 results fool you - Elbit Systems could grow revenues by 20-25% over the next 12 months in what I believe is the start of a multi-year bullish trend in global defense sales. This was the theme in my recent Seeking Alpha article How Can You Not Be In Aerospace & Defense Stocks?

I rate Elbit as a BUY and have a 12-month PT of $165/share - up 30% from yesterday's close. The company has an excellent long-term record of stock price appreciation (see chart below). I believe that trend could accelerate going forward due to an accelerating order flow on top of an existing very large backlog of $7.7 billion.

