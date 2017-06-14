Want Lower Risk And Higher Consistent Return? Consider 'Baby Bonds'

Investors who seek the highest returns with lowest possible risk sometimes are tempted to invest in MLP's and BDC's that often offer returns above 6% - but they come with high volatility as well.

Instead of limiting yourself to corporate bonds and preferred stocks, you might also look at a smaller group of exchange traded debt securities, often nicknamed "baby bonds". These have several advantages, especially for the smaller investor. Most of these offerings are priced at $25 par value, similar to preferreds. But, since they are debt instruments, they would be paid off before any stocks in a bankruptcy proceeding. Most of them also carry a rating from S&P and/or Moody's, unlike many preferred stock offerings, so that can offer a modicum of guidance when choosing issues to research.

Baby bonds are traded on an exchange - NYSE or NASDAQ for example, and have a ticker symbol, so they are almost as easy to trade as common stocks. Since the average volume for these issues is very low, traders would be wise to look at recent time and previous sales as well as the current quote and enter limit offers consistent with the market activity on that day. I would definitely not enter a market order to be filled at the open, or attempt to trade outside of regular market times. And, establishing a position of more than a few hundred shares may take some time to prevent significant price increases- perhaps even days.

Practically all bonds in this category pay quarterly interest, unlike corporate bonds that only pay twice a year. (I have not seen any that pay monthly,) Now, unlike AT&T (NYSE:T) or AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), you won't expect to see any increase in the yield over time, and also unlike bonds that may not be called for decades, you must be sure that you know what the call date is, especially if you are paying over par for the bond. There are scores of bonds whose price is well over par because the coupon is higher than the going rate (thus bringing the effective yield in line with current rates), but since a bond may be called in a year or two, your effective yield may be lower than you expect. It could even be negative, since you will only receive par ($25).

Most baby bonds trade flat, that is, the current price adjusts according to the time until the next dividend. For example, if the next ex-dividend date is tomorrow and the expected dividend is .32 per unit, then the issue might be selling for $25.32 if no other factors are involved. Conversely, the price should be lower immediately after the dividend date. My rule in investing in these bonds is not to pay more than one quarter's dividend above par, assuming I plan to hold it until the call date or longer. Some bonds will trade well above this if the company has a very solid balance sheet, outstanding prospects or a high trading volume. Now matter how good the company's fundamentals, you won't earn more than the stated coupon, however. So don't be foolish and pay more than the issue is worth. And, keep in mind that buying at less than par will net you a profit when the bond is called.

Some good examples follow for you to research. I have selected representative bonds that have call dates in the future and are trading below par, or slightly above as of 6/14/2017. I have only included investment graded bonds according to at least one source.

If you look at the 52 week high and low prices and the dates when they have occurred, you may be able to adjust purchase times in the future when prices are lower than average. Right now prices are somewhere in the middle for many issues. Expect prices to fall if the Fed raises rates this month. I do not worry about interest rate risk with the baby bonds I own since the call dates are less than five years, I paid less than par, and I plan to hold them until called.

Selected "Baby Bonds" 6/14/2017

Ticker Company Coupon/Rate S&P/(Moody) Call date Price

CTDD Quest Co. 6.75% $1.68 BBB- 06/2022 25.27

EMP Entergy Miss 4.9% $1.225 A 10/2021 24.26

SOJB Southern Co. 5.25% $1.31 BBB 10/2021 25.01

LMHB Legg Mason 5.45% $1.462 (Baa2) 09/2021 24.62

ELC Entergy LA 4.88% $1.22 A2 09/2021 23.96

EAI Entergy Ark 4.88% $1.22A (A2) 09/2021 24.04

DRUA Dominion Ener 5.25% $1.31 BBB- 07/2021 24.98

NEE/PK Nextera Ener 5.25% $1.31 BBB 06/2021 25.09

DTJ DTE Energy 5.38% $1.34 BBB- 06/2021 25.15

GMTA GATX 5.63% $1.41 BBB 05/2021 25.85

CTZ Quest Corp. 6.63% $1.66 BBB- 09/2020 25.40

OMAA OM Asset Mgmt 5.13% $1.28 BBB- 08/2019 23.97

EAE Entergy Ark 4.75% $1.19 A(A2) 06/2018 24.64

EAB Entergy Ark 4.9% $1.225 A2 (A-) 12/2017 24.61

Baby bonds may not be as easy to uncover as some other fixed income securities, since broker websites may not have complete information on all but the most liquid bonds. But, you can find websites that have more complete lists. Two examples are QuantumOnline and The YieldHunter, and there are probably others as well.

The selected bonds represent a particular group of exchange traded bonds with the above mentioned characteristics. These may not be the ones most suitable for you, but simply will give you a starting point for your own research. As always, I welcome your comments and suggestions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EAB GMTA SOJB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.