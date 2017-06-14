AMD: Analyst Has A Point, It's Just Irrelevant

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock was hit by a note on Monday from Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari reiterating a Sell rating with a price target of $10.60 per share (current price about $12). I think the rationale behind this note is flawed and that AMD will see a revenue and bottom line boost from crypto currency demand over both the short-term and long-term time periods.

AMD data by YCharts

The key questions to answer are whether this boost in GPU will be sustainable and what effect the answer to the first question will have AMD's stock price. Hari seems to believe that the surge in GPU demand is unsustainable and irrelevant for multiple reasons: 1) GPU shipments, while they rise during the booms, fall off sharply afterwards 2) GPU ASPs don't expand during the booms and 3) GPU market share does not expand because of these booms. The specifics of these reasons can be found in the link I provided.

He has a point. During the last boom in crypto currency prices and GPU demand, these assumptions held true and the trend was not sustainable. But basing one's entire argument on the way something has happened in the past ignores vital differences between the two periods and also ignores the bigger picture. First I'll discuss the differences and then I'll discuss how this analysis misses the big picture.

First off, there is a massive difference in the competitive landscape between AMD and Nvidia now than there was in 2013. In 2013 and into the next couple of years, Nvidia and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) were eating AMD's lunch in the GPU and CPU market respectively, and the company had to maintain its low ASPs just to maintain market share, even with the rising demand for its graphics cards. AMD's market share also cratered during the last boom due to inferior technology and lower R&D spending to prevent being crushed by interest expenses. Hari cites the lack of increase in ASPs and the loss of market share during the last boom as evidence that this boom will hold the same in store for AMD. As this graphic shows, the boom certainly doesn't appear to have helped AMD as its market share crumbled in the midst of the last crypto currency boom.

I think this reasoning is flawed for a couple reasons. First, AMD's upcoming GPU lineup is shaping up to be much more competitive with Nvidia's offerings than they were in 2013, and AMD's recent share price increase, subsequent equity offering, and debt restructuring allow the company to focus more resources on R&D without having to worry about being crushed by debt. The increase in R&D expenses in recent quarters out of a trough and the decrease in debt relative to the last boom ($2.25 billion vs $1.4 billion) are evident:

AMD Research and Development Expense (Quarterly) data by YCharts

AMD has a better competitive standing than during the last boom and has the financial standing to maintain that competitive position. Conclusions drawn from AMD's performance during the last crypto currency boom, when the company was struggling and limping along, don't appear readily applicable to the current boom.

Another point to consider is the difference in crypto currency between 2013 and now. While I won't claim that this rally is guaranteed so be sustainable, crypto currency rests on a much more solid foundation today than it did a few years ago. After all, the recent surge in price is not a random, speculation-driven event. Bitcoin demand is exploding in Japan and China, and Ethereum is being recognized by top companies, exchanges, and as a legitimate currency option. The growth of these crypto currencies may slow, but, in my opinion, there is unlikely to be another equal-and-opposite bust in the near future similar to what we saw during the 2013 boom.

Regarding the big picture, another problem I have with Hari's analysis is that it seems to write off crypto currency-driven GPU demand as something that can only be viewed in terms of boom and bust cycles. This misses the big picture, which is that crypto currency prices are likely to continue rising into the future as the paradigm becomes more widespread. This means that GPU demand from this development will continue to rise gradually over a long-term period regardless of whether we are currently in a boom or a bust cycle. This will help to boost GPU demand going forward even if the gradual increase isn't as noticeable as the demand boom when crypto currency prices are rising rapidly.

The most important point of the crypto currency trend is that almost all of the benefits go to AMD. Nvidia's cards can be used for mining, but an overwhelming majority of sales for crypto currency mining rigs go to AMD because of its design architecture. Barring an architecture overhaul by Nvidia, which seems unlikely at this time, AMD will continue to reap the benefits of the rise of crypto currencies, exclusively.

To wrap this section up, I think that the answer we've arrived at regarding the question of whether this crypto currency-driven GPU demand is sustainable is that, while the current level of demand might be unsustainable, the long-term demand for GPUs in crypto currency mining is likely to see a gradual increase, which is likely to exclusively benefit AMD. I've also concluded that the negative comparisons between this boom and the boom in 2013 are likely irrelevant due to the difference in competitive landscape and in AMD's financial position.

In fact, I expect the points Hari leveled against AMD using the last boom as an example will reverse during this boom. I expect ASPs to rise, I expect market share to rise, and I expect GPU shipments to avoid the massive drop-off they experienced after the 2013 boom. Why? Take a look at this revenue chart for AMD:

AMD Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

As we can see from the end of 2013 and into 2014, revenue got a big lift, very likely from crypto currency mining demand as AMD graphics card prices skyrocketed. This is likely to repeat again now, though Hari isn't arguing this point. He claims that we are headed for another bust cycle that will hurt AMD more than the boom will help. Due to the reasons I've stated previously in claiming that this current boom is more sustainable than the last one and that AMD is in a much more advantageous competitive and financial position this time around, I think that the company can capture the benefits it failed to capture last time around.

Shipments will likely not fall off as significantly as in 2013 due to the relative stability of crypto currency, ASPs could expand due to AMD's improved competitive and financial condition and the smoother demand curve this time around, and market share can be gained, and actually maintained unlike in 2013, because of AMD's upcoming competitive offerings, lower interest expense, and higher R&D expenses.

The next question to answer is how this GPU demand will affect AMD's stock price. The first step in answering this question is to determine how it has affected AMD's share price already. While Hari implies that there has been some kind of run-up due to crypto currency demand which is unsustainable, this does not appear to be the case. While over the past three months Bitcoin has doubled and Ethereum has gone up over 600%, AMD is down 16% over that time span. There are reports that the RX 500 series has been completely sold out in many stores due to the crypto currency demand, yet the stock hasn't risen any significant amount to reflect this.

One thing can be said with some certainty though: it appears that AMD's Vega will be launching at an extremely opportune time. The current demand environment might even allow AMD to sell the cards at a higher price than planned while still competing with Nvidia. Even if they retail at originally planned prices, demand for the cards should get a boost from the increase in crypto currency demand and prices. Considering the stock's lack of reaction to the increase in GPU demand, it's possible that the upcoming earnings report could hold some surprise upside for investors. Right now, it seems as if the market, like Goldman Sachs, is skeptical of crypt ocurrency-driven GPU demand perhaps due to AMD's underperformance during the last boom.

However, I think this time will be different due to the improved competitive and financial position for AMD, a more well-established crypto currency market not as susceptible to another massive bust, and the potential upside from AMD reaping the benefits of the current boom and ongoing rise of crypto currency.

Goldman does have a point that the last crypto currency boom didn't help AMD. But with some added context, it seems like that analysis misses the forest for the trees.

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can "Follow" me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!