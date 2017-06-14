Stay Away From Skechers Stock

Skechers (NYSE:SKX) is a USA based primarily footwear manufacturer with a focus on a lifestyle and performance categories. Some are saying the stock is fairly priced, some are saying it worths much more. However, I see the company is truly a black swan and investors do not feel confident about its future prospects. To confirm my point of view, below I would give an overview on the company's weak stock performance, diminishing top and bottom lines, below-than-average return metrics.

The lack of confidence from investors ends up in the stock having lost its 5.34% value compared with the market's gain of 17.02% presented by the S&P500 index for TTM period. The situation is compounded by the fact that the whole market is going through hard times with the FOSL's loss of 60%, UAA's loss of 42% and a small FL's gain of 2% for the same period.

(Source: Google Finance)

Let us first have a look at the top lines and margins the company does offer. Skechers has had tough times previously with the three consequential quarters of below-than-expected earnings figures. However, for the Q1 2017 it has finally entered into the positive territory beating the guidance by $0.06 for EPS and by $10mn for revenue. While company's peers expand the e-commerce business as well as improve the design and functionality with each new product, Skechers is more about physical locations and conservative old fashioned products. From the last earnings call as of Q1 2017:

The sales growth was primarily the result of a 16.8% quarterly increase in our international wholesale business and a 12.8% increase in our worldwide company-owned Skechers retail stores, which included retail comps of 2.9% (Source: Q1 2017 conference call)

That being said, the comparable sales growth of 2.9% goes way below the ones of NKE's 6% and FL's 13.9% as of Q1 2017. SKX is losing its positions with each year with the top line's growth of 9.61% coupled with the bottom line's loss of 3.71%.

(Source: Company filings)

It does focus more on the international expansion as it continues feeling pressure domestically. Going back to the comparable sales growth of 2.9%, we may break it down to the domestic growth rate of 1.5% and to the international growth rate of 8.2%. Thus, there is no surprise SKX is shifting to the 45.7% of total sales being from international wholesale with its joint venture and distributor's businesses. And while the management tries hard to encourage us it has lots of new products ready for shipping, we do see the opposite. You may see how tough it is for SKX's management to calculate the comps figures due to the new offerings:

I think it's fair to say the new product launches are doing very well. I don't know that they drive the entire brand over the entire store comps, it's too new. We're only bringing it in and testing it. It's not like we've flooded the stores and that's the only thing that's selling (Source: Q1 2017 conference call)

(Source: Company filings)

To make an apple to apple comparison, let us have a look at the 1Q2016 and Q1 2017 margins that the company offers. As of Q1 2017 Skechers has made it to 44.6%, 11.6% and 8.7% for gross, operating and net margins, respectively. It should be compared with the previous levels of 44.3%, 14.1% and 10%, respectively. The reason for that pressure sits behind the company's expansion plans.

(Source: Company filings)

To dilute negative results, Skechers was positioned well with its profit margin being ahead of the sector's average. Unfortunately, it is not enough for the company to impress its potential followers.

(Source: Morningstar.com)

The company still has negative CFOs and FCFs, as a consequence. As of the Q1 2017 period Skechers has lost $84mn in CFO and $113mn in FCF with the CAPEX topping at $29mn.

(Source: Morningstar.com)

Finally, SKX is positioned in line with the market having a lower inventory turnover ratio, which is an expected result keeping in mind the company does not promote new offerings. It also has a low D/E ratio paying checks from its own pocket. However, Skechers is fine with its ROE metric of 17% compared with just 1% for the sector.

(Source: Morningstar.com)

(Source: Morningstar.com)

Market considers the stock to be an underperformer with its weak comparable growth and narrowing margins. That transitions into the low valuation metrics. Company's PE ratio of 17.11x and P/CF of 10.03x as of 2016 FY are way below the market's 28.57x and 19.33x, respectively.

Conclusion

To sum everything up it is plain to see SKX is not a value investor's choice as it does nothing to offer high digits growth in both its top and bottom lines. Although it continues going global quite aggressively, I still do not believe it could play a good game in the short run. To trigger its growth, the company should invest heavily in delivering an excellent and unique product as it is in a highly competitive retail market. Thus, for now I would recommend staying away from the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.