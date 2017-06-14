Do Forward EPS And Revenue Estimates Help 'Predict' Apple's Corrections?

Despite the occasional pop in the stock, Apple is starting to gradually underperform the S&P 500.

Apple now acts like a "growth cyclical" or a stock that has a cyclical aspect to its cycle.

Apple's stock fell 6% in a two-day correction and is below an all-time-high as the S&P 500 makes new highs.

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock took a beating on Friday, June 9th, and Monday, June 12th, as the stock price fell 6% in 2 days on heavier volume and looks to remain heavy in terms of its trading, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq made new all-time-highs on Tuesday, June 13th, 2017.

As part of the internal investment process, when a stock starts to lag, I always check the forward estimates and recent revisions to see if there have been any material changes to the forward EPS and revenue estimates since the previous month's end.

For Apple, the fiscal '17, '18 and '19 forward consensus EPS estimates have actually risen for Apple since May 31, while the consensus revenue estimates have fallen slightly (from which the readers could infer that Apple's margins might be a little better for the last two quarters of fiscal '17.)

Readers will be shown the numbers in a second.

Part of Apple's weakness of late could be explained by this article from Paulo Santos, which talked about the Foxconn revenue weakness for May '17.

Apple has had two significant corrections in the last 5 years, starting in late 2012, when Apple was trading at a split-adjusted $100 per share to $55 per share by April, 2013, for a 45% correction in value, and then again in early 2015, when Apple peaked at $134 per share and then traded down to $89.50 per share by May, 2016 for a 37% correction.

Before that - off the 2008 and 2009 lows - Apple's stock was the proverbial rocket ship, rising from the $12-$15 area to the $100 peak in 2012.

Let's look at how estimates progressed in the 2012 and 2015 corrections:

2012 Correction:

'13 EPS '14 EPS '13 rev '14 rev 3/14 Q2 $5.68 (act) $6.28 $170.9 (act) $181.4 12/13 Q1 $5.68 (act) $6.15 $170.9 (act) $181.1 9/13 Q4 $5.68 (act) $6.18 $170.9 (act) $183.4 6/13 Q3 $5.51 $6.08 $169.7 $181.1 3/13 Q2 $5.81 $6.42 $173.5 $191.4 12/12 Q1 $6.42 $7.30 $183.4 $202.7 9/12 Q4 $7.20 $8.39 $193 bl $222.7 6/12 Q3 $7.50 $8.54 $191.6 $218.9 3/12 Q1 $7.71 $8.88 $196 bl $225.5

Source: consensus estimates courtesy of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S updated on an internal spreadsheet typically within a week - 10 days of Apple reporting quarterly earnings.

For example, the September 2012 fiscal Q4 for Apple would have been reported in October 2012 and the estimates would have been updated within a week of the earnings report.

Apple fiscal year ends September 30th.

As readers can see from the chart and reading the 6th paragraph, the first Apple correction saw the stock correct substantially within the first 6 months and then bottom as the fiscal 2013 revisions became less negative.

Apple's 2015 correction:

9/16 Q4 $9.13 (act) $8.31 (act) $244.3 (act) $215.6 (act) 6/16 Q3 $9.13 (act) $8.28 $233.3 (act) $216 3/16 Q2 $9.13 (act) $8.34 $233.3 (act) $216.7 12/15 Q1 $9.13 (act) $9.15 $233.3 (act) $246.0 9/15 Q4 $9.13 (act) $9.87 $233.3 (act) $245.4 6/15 Q3 $9.15 $9.78 $233 $244.8 3/15 Q2 $8.89 $9.59 $230.2 $242.7 12/14 Q1 $8.49 $9.10 $223.5 $233 9/14 Q4 $7.64 $8.48 $208.2 $221 6/14 Q3 $7.03 $7.86 $196.7 $207

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/ES

The first column of "EPS" is the fiscal 2015 Apple consensus and the 2nd column is 2016. Same with the revenue consensus.

Revenue is "billions of dollars"

So how do Fiscal 2017 and 2018 estimates look today ?

'17 EPS '18 EPS '17 rev '18 rev 6/17 Q3 (est) $8.94 $10.53 $226.7 $252.8 3/17 Q2 $8.95 $10.37 $227.4 $249.7 12/16 Q1 $8.93 $10.05 $227.6 $244.7 9/16 Q4 $9.03 $10.14 $228.9 $243.5 6/16 Q3 $8.91 $10.02 $223.5 $240.2 3/16 Q2 $9.17 $9.95 $227.0 $237.7 12/15 Q1 $10.06 $11.02 $250.6 $260.2 9/15 Q4 $10.81 $11.74 $260.5 $266.3 6/15 Q3 $10.95 n/a $261.1 3/15 Q2 $10.37 n/a $254.5

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Analysis/conclusion:

There is an old saying in investing that "valuation is not a timing tool" a lesson painfully learned over the years as the basic material stocks look perpetually cheap on a valuation basis, but they are also low-return businesses.

Apple's valuation is the one universally-identified aspect to Apple's story that tends to keep investors in the name and for good reason.

The trend in fiscal 2018 estimates is still a definite positive, but the fact that Apple just broke out above its February 2015 high between $133-$134 and has stalled already, is definitely not a positive.

When this article was written on May 8th for Seeking Alpha readers, the technical breakout above February '15 looked solid and it looked like the stock was set to run; however, this recent action is worrisome.

Apple is now 3.65% of the SPY and nearly 7% of the Nasdaq Composite and 11.65% of the QQQ (the SPY and QQQ weightings verified with Morningstar data this morning).

To review the "estimate data as predictive for the stock price," the 2012 correction was clearly signaled by the trend in EPS estimates, while the 2015 correction was more "macro" with the late July '15 China currency devaluation and then the commodity meltdown into Q1 '16.

Here is the thing though: Like a boxer that continues to get knocked down, Apple's corrections seem to be taking longer to rise above the old highs.

From February 28, 2015 through last night, Apple's total return was 18% versus the SPY's 20+% return for the exact same holding period. (If you reread the attached article 4 paragraphs above, you'll see how I noted that from February, March '15, Apple had underperformed the S&P 500, and it continues again.)

The iPhone "supercycle" that is eagerly anticipated with this new release due out in September '17 has set expectations quite high. However, I saw where the new iPad could cost $5,000 (?) and the new iPhone 8 might sell at $1,000? Are those price points going to be easily embraced?

For readers of Seeking Alpha, there is always the dynamic regarding "absolute" vs. "relative" returns. I sold a small amount of Apple Monday, June 12th, simply from some older client accounts, but I am starting to worry that with a $765 billion market cap, the needle gets so hard to move even with the "services" business and the "Enterprise" move.

The key technical level in my opinion would be that February-March '15 high price of $133-$134. A trade through that price level on volume and you've got a bigger issue in my opinion.

A tax bill and a "cash repatriation" plan that gets through Congress this year could/should be a major positive for Apple shareholders, but that is assuming that some of the repatriated cash could be returned to shareholders.

The bottom line in terms of holding Apple for clients is that the forward estimates don't indicate the kind of warning that happened in 2012 and early 2013. A market event like 2015 and early '16 is a different story although the China devaluation resulted in some China-related revenue weakness.

What I do think about is that after a monstrous 17-year leadership run, the stock could be in the earlier stages of lagging relative performance.

If the high fiscal '18 "Supercycle" expectations are not met, the stock is toast.

Apple's valuation is still reasonable with 8% and 16% EPS growth currently expected for fiscal '17 and '18 on 5% and 10% revenue growth respectively, leaving Apple trading at a 14(x) and 16(x) forward earnings.

If the S&P 500 goes on to make new all-time-highs, and Apple doesn't trade above $156 mid-May, 2017 all-time-high, there is your relative performance answer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, QQQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.