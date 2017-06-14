Synaptics - Dual Acquisitions Into IoT Are Not Applauded

Investors are not convinced given uneven results in past dealmaking, as Synaptics is taking on quite some debt at a time when margins are under a lot of pressure.

Synaptics (SYNA) announced two deals in order to enforce its strategy of creating a third consumer IoT pillar by 2020. The two deals come at a deal tag of roughly $450 million but were ill-received by the market amidst a very modest reduction in the midpoint of the revenue guidance as well.

Investors appear wary about the increase in leverage at a time when the company is struggling, as past deals have not worked out entirely as planned as well. I think that creating a third pillar makes sense, yet management really has a lot to prove after investors have been disappointed many times in the recent past.

Accelerating Consumer IoT Strategy In Smart Homes

Synaptics announced two acquisitions designed to accelerate its IoT strategy. The company will acquire voice and audio processing solutions company Conexant Systems, as well as the multimedia solutions business of Marvell Technology (MRVL). This business provides processing technology for video and audio applications.

With these deals, Synaptics will extend its human interface technology into consumer Internet of Things solutions. A big red flag if you ask me: Synaptics stresses the fact that its "addressable" market will jump by $2.8 billion to $10.3 billion as a result of these deals. It even released this detail in the press release before it even mentioned the purchase price or revenue contribution of the acquired businesses.

The purchase of Conexant is the most significant, valued at $300 million in cash, while another 727k shares of Synaptics will be issued to the seller as well. The purchase of Conexant gives access to voice and audio processing solutions, which enable a new category of digital assistants. This technology is backed up by nearly 500 granted or pending patents, as its solutions are used in over 27 million shipped units, being part of 60 products for home automation and home audio/video applications. This acquired business currently generates revenues of roughly $104 million a year.

The purchase of Marvell's multimedia business combines similar video and audio processing technologies and an IP portfolio as well, focusing on the shift towards on-demand media consumption. This includes technology used in set-top boxes and devices which deliver streaming content. This all-cash deal of $95 million is expected to add some $94 million in revenues.

The Strategy, Adding A Third Pillar

Synaptics has focused on notebooks in the 2000s, whose revenues peaked around +$250 million by 2010. That was not a problem, however, as the company benefited from the explosion of smartphone sales around that point in time. Sales from that segment rose from $100-$200 million that year to $1.5 billion at this moment. To offset the expected decrease in sales going forwards, amidst flattish growth and increased competition, the company is making a big bet on consumer IoT by 2020.

The IoT business is split up across many sub segments in which smart home is a key focus area. Other applications include automotive, AR/VR, wearables and personal health. The first focus area on smart homes focuses on digital assistants, set-top boxes, audio/video, gaming and VR. Notably, Conexant could be expected to see huge growth in the near term as the number of virtual assistants is expected to grow from 5 million units in 2016 to a much higher number going forward as the majority of US households is expected to have such a device by 2020.

Worrying is the slide in the deal presentation which shows that sales from these two deals are expected to rise by merely 15% from a pro-forma revenue base of $200-$250 million. After all, if Conexant is that well-positioned to benefit from smart assistants, growth rates should be much higher. Promising is that gross margins average at around 50%.

These two deals follow the $255 million acquisition (including all contingency payments) of Validity in 2013 in order to dive into biometrics validation, and the purchase of Renesas a year later. This Japanese deal came at a cost of $475 million, but added $650 million in sales at the time.

The Market Takes It As A Negative

While Synaptics praises its own acquisitions in the past, the market is not sure about the latest deals which come at a cost of roughly $450 million. Shares have fallen from $60 to $52 in response to the announcement, although it should be said that the company cut the midpoint of the fourth-quarter revenue guidance by five million as well.

The deals will have some implications for the capital structure of the firm, given the roughly $400 million cash component. At the end of Q3, Synaptics held $329 million in cash and equivalents, while debt stood at $221 million. This net cash position of little over hundred million will turn into a net debt load of nearly $300 million. While recent buybacks have reduced the outstanding share float to a little over 35 million shares, this number will creep up to 36 million shares following the deal.

The $8 drop in response to the news is pretty substantial, wiping about $280 million in value in response to total dealmaking of roughly $450 million and the modest cut in the revenue guidance. At $52 per share, the equity in the business is valued at $1.9 billion, for a $2.2 billion enterprise valuation.

Synaptics was on track to post sales of $1.7 billion this year, as these deals will push pro-forma revenues up towards $1.9 billion. Troubling is that margins are getting very thin. Even if we generously exclude $17 million in restructuring and litigation charges in the first nine months of the fiscal year of 2017, operating margins come in at just 5%.

These slim margins could even cause the leverage position being taken on with these deals. The net debt load of $300 million compares to operating earnings, which run at just $60-$70 million a year for the core business at this point in time. It should be said that depreciation and amortization charges run at nearly $100 million a year as well. This results in a leverage position of probably close to 1.5 times if we account for a modest contribution of the two acquisitions as well.

Final Thoughts

Investors have their doubts about the deal, and I can not blame them for that. Synaptics has seen incredible growth over the past decade, as sales have grown from $250 million in 2007 to become stagnant at around $1.7 billion over the past three years. At the same time, operating margins of around 15% have fallen to single digits, despite the big increase in sales. The big reduction in profitability might be concerning to some as the business is taking on some debt as well.

Worries about stagnant sales, overpriced acquisitions, narrowing net cash positions and lower margins have weighted on the stock for quite a while now. After peaking at $100 in 2015, as investors were hopeful about dealmaking to continue the growth trajectory, there were only big disappointments from that point in time. This has resulted in shares having lost half their value from the 2015 peak.

To illustrate how bad the disappointment has been for long-term holders, shares have merely doubled over the past decade, despite the fact that sales have increased by a factor of seven times and that management has actually reduced the share count as well.

The latest deals look reasonable given the sales multiple in relation to gross margins and the growth prospects, but the 15% growth trajectory for next year is disappointing for the new segment. This is certainly the case as the audio assistant is expected to become a real success.

While the strategy to create a third pillar looks reasonable, investors have mixed feelings about this diversification route and might be concerned about the leverage as well. Management has something to prove, and sound execution could change the narrative about the business in the coming years, but management needs to deliver.

