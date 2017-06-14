Top Market News: What Happened In Investing Today

Then again, maybe the people who know what's going on are on vacation and off Twitter.

It's hard, right now, to construct a story about the U.S. economy that makes intuitive sense, and it's clearer than usual people are getting headaches from trying.

The Fed hiked rates, and I sense squeamishness among market observers. You should take that for exactly as much as it's worth - nothing.

Rate Hike

As expected, the Fed raised rates by 25 basis points, and balance sheet reduction is on the docket for the rest of the year, as well. Let's eyeball the yield curve relative to our last look. May 1 in blue, June 13 in green. Apply the usual caveats that the Fed is not the only actor in the market for Treasuries.

Ugh, that looks like flattening. And flatter we are, relative to May and relative to the end of last year, though not as flat as we've been in recent years. Could you picture a steepening-flattening cycle over the next year as we muddle on? I could. I could also picture a too-quick tightening, a flattening/inversion, and some deflationary times.

I've been more or less cheering the last few hikes. I'm more ambivalent about this one. Everything feels just a little squishier right now, a little more vulnerable. But those are just feelings, not something to act on. Fed Chair Yellen, to judge from the press conference, is basically in hawk mode, so either she doesn't share my feelings or she is not acting on them. Her opinion matters more than mine, both in its analytical value and in its policy implications.

On Twitter and among media commentators, I am picking up a new emotion amid the usual congenital skepticism of the Fed, contrarian pessimism, contrarian optimism, and general malaise that has tracked the entire post-crisis bull market and intensified amid the broad indices' recent post-election upward climb.

That new emotion is frank bafflement, and I share it. The unemployment rate registers peak employment levels. Stock indices are on an upward tear. It might be bad to raise rates amid a weak inflationary environment. It might be good to raise interest rates while asset prices bump against record levels. Ben Hunt, an economist I read regularly, suggested (jokingly? didn't seem like it) in his most recent post that balance sheet expansion by central banks might be deflationary, while conventional wisdom usually holds that the opposite is true.

As an aside, did the narrative that the Fed is driven by the stock market disappear? I haven't read as many articles or social media posts drawing connections between the S&P 500 and Fed action. If you see any, please mention them. It feels like the argument that the Fed is guided primarily by the stock market has lost a little steam lately. Maybe because now interest rates and the stock market are going in the same direction.

See also: GDPNow forecast edges higher, Crude oil falls 3.4% to fresh YTD lows as stockpiles drop less than expected. Could the oil narrative be returning? Time will tell.

