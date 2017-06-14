Critical Elements - A Junior Lithium Miner Firing On All Cylinders

Feasibility study on the Rose lithium-tantalum deposit soon to be released.

Critical Elements Corp. (OTCQX:CRECF) is a junior lithium exploration company from Canada. The company owns 11 exploration projects with the Rose project in Quebec Canada being the most promising.

Critical Elements is making progress on the Rose project, with the feasibility study coming up. This article will primarily focus on the Rose project and the implied valuation of the project for the company.

Back in December 2011, the company released a financial analysis (Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA)) on the Rose lithium-tantalum Project. The project hosts a current Indicated resource of 26.5 million tonnes of 1.30% Li 2 O Eq. or 0.98% Li 2 O and 163 ppm Ta 2 O 5 and an Inferred resource of 10.7 million tonnes of 1.14% Li 2 O Eq. or 0.86% Li 2 O and 145 ppm Ta 2 O 5 . The current resources indicate a mine life of 17 years.

The financials of the PEA show a pre-tax NPV of CAD $488 with an IRR of 33%, based on price forecasts of US $260/kg ($118/lb) for Ta 2 O 5 contained in a tantalite concentrate and US $6,000/t for lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 )

These numbers are about to change.

The lithium market

After 2011 the Lithium market took off and prices for Lithium carbonate have increased. The following article by Matt Bohlsen provides background reading on the lithium market providing a price indication for lithium carbonate contract prices of $14.000-15.500/t.

Timeline on the Rose project

Source: Company presentation

The company recently updated the timeline for the Rose project which shows two feasibility studies are about to be released. The first study is due in Q2/2017 (focus on lithium spodumene) and the second study in Q3/2017 (focus on lithium carbonate). In a recent interview, Critical Elements director Steffen Haber re-confirms the first study will be released end June/beginning July 2017.

A two stage production approach

The company plans to produce lithium in two phases (Source: Company presentation p. 8-9). Phase 1 is a simple open pit mine with proven processing methods. Phase one is expected to start in Q1/2020 and should produce:

50.000 mt technical grade spodumene concentrate 7.0%

175.000 mt chemical grade spodumene concentrate 6.0%

200.000 lbs tantalum concentrate

In phase two (start Q1/2022) the chemical grade spondemume will be converted to 24.000 mt lithium carbonate (99.98% Battery Grade). The company will keep producing the same amounts of tantalum and technical grade lithium.

The two-phase approach realizes early cash flow through the sale of spondumene. The company eliminates the risk of ramping up the lithium mine and the chemical plant simultaneously.

Lithium spodumene quality and prices

The company will produce technical grade spondumene 7.0% for the glass and ceramics industry. Currently Talison lithium is the only supplier for technical grade lithium spodumene (Source: Company presentation p. 15) The prices for technical grade spondumene are in the range between $1500-1800/t in comparison to $835-905/t for chemical grade. (Source: Company presentation p. 14).

Outstanding Lithium conversation rates

Source: Company news release (29 May 2017)

Lithium deposits differ in lithium quality. The Rose deposit has an outstanding impurity profile with low contents of iron, positively affecting recovery rates. A recent news release (29 May 2017) by the company shows outstanding results of lithium recovery rates in an extensive pilot plant study. The news release mentions the low impurity profile has several implications:

88-89% lithium carbonate recovery rate. Compared to industry standards of 70-75%

Overall recovery of 81.4% from spondumene to lithium carbonate versus a 65% industry benchmark

High chemical spondumene concentrate grades (6.56% average)

No need for cost-intensive purifications steps in the conversion process.

The high recovery rates will increase the lithium carbonate output positively affecting revenues. Costs will decrease without the need of a purification process.

Management team improvements

Critical Elements has been improving its management team and recently added two experienced managers to the board of directors.

As of 21 April, 2017 Critical Elements added Dr. Steffen Haber to the team of directors. Steffen Haber was ex-CEO of Rockwood Lithium before it was sold to Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) for $6.2B.

On 5 June 2017 Dr. Marcus Brune was added to the board of directors. Dr. Brune was the previous CFO of Rockwood Lithium and will add the necessary experience for the financing of the Rose project.

Financing and Valuation

A strategic partner

The capital expenditures for the project were estimated at CAD $268.8 (Source: p.12 company presentation). This estimation was before the company decided to take a two step approach to de-risk the project and divide the expenditures over two phases. To further de-risk the initial investment Critical Elements entered a strategic partnership with Helm AG. Helm will provide technical & commercial skills from the feasibility study to production and provided a $4.5 million credit facility to complete the feasibility study.

Helm can acquire up to a 25% stake in the project providing up to 25% of the capital expenditures, based on good results in the feasibility study. Director Steffen Haber recently stated:

Currently HELM is already participating actively in the feasibility study and is firmly committed to this project. On a weekly basis, three HELM engineers are in Montreal working with our people in order to move the feasibility study forward and into detailed engineering.

- Source: Recent interview, link in the timeline paragraph

The current collaboration between the companies significantly increases the chance HELM will acquire the 25% stake and finance the project.

The two-phase approach will reduce the initial capital expenditures for Phase 1. The approach decreases the amount of money the company needs to raise through equity and/or debt and prevent unnecessary shareholder dilution.

Rose project valuation drivers

The begin of the article mentions a pre-tax NPV of CAD $488m and that the number would change. The main drivers of positive change that will have an effect on the NPV are:

Increased lithium prices. Recently Critical Elements changed its company presentation and highlighted a lithium carbonate price of $10.000/t. The pre-tax valuation of the project at these prices is $1.4B

Source: Company presentation p.12

Improved recovery rates for lithium and tantalum. Lithium recovery rates for the PEA stood at 84.8% the pilot plant study shows rates between 88-89% (Source: news release 29 May 2017). Tantalum recovery rates improved from 50% in the PEA to 77.6% after the metallurgy study.

Additional lithium deposits found at Helico Sud. Comments at the annual shareholder meeting that took place 21 April 2017 indicated these results will be incorporated in the feasibility study.

Favorable exchange rates. In the PEA the company based the NPV of the project at an 1:1 exchange rate between the US dollar and Canadian dollar. Currently, the exchange rate stands at 1:1.35

Lastly, investors should take into account the decrease in Tantalum prices since the PEA in 2011, in which Tantalum prices were estimated to be 118$/lb. Currently tantalum prices are 56$/lb (Source: Infomine)

Company valuation

Critical Elements trades on three exchanges. The TSXV, OTC and on the Frankfurt Exchange. I will base the valuations on the TSXV since the stock has the most liquidity on this exchange.

At the time of writing (9 June 2017) the company has a share price of CAD $0.90 with a corresponding market capitalization of CAD $130m.

The company is currently covered by two analysts (Canaccord Genuity and Paradigm Capital) with share price targets of $1.30 and 2.00$ respectively.

Valuation model assumptions ( these assumptions are my own)

CAD $200 million initial capital expenditures for Phase 1 (total capital expenditures of CAD $300 million)

CAD $75 million financed by HELM AG. For the total investment needs in Phase 1 and 2

Lithium prices of $10.000/t

Tantalum prices of $55/lb

Recovery rates of 84.8% (actual rates 88-89%)

10% discount rate instead of 8% used by company

1:1.15 US$ CAD$ exchange rate (real rate 1:1.35)

Chemical grade prices of $905/t

Technical grade prices of $1650/t

The profit model (all numbers converted to $US)

The model predicts yearly total profits of US$ 167 million in Phase 1 (2020-2021) and yearly profit of US$ 251 million in Phase 2 (After 2022)

The project NPV model (all numbers converted to $US)

The model contains 17 years in line with the total life of the mine. Initial capital expenditures are incurred at the start and in 2021. The company predicts a sustaining capital of CAD$ 36.8 million per year (US$ 32 million). All values are discounted at 10% leading to a pre-tax NPV of US$ 1365 million and an after-tax NPV of US$ 956.

Converting the NPV back to Canadian dollars leads to an after-tax NPV of CAD$ 1.1B.

The importance of financing

For a good valuation and share price estimate, one would need information on equity and debt financing. In the absence of this information, I estimate four scenarios.

All four scenarios include $200 million in total financing, through a combination of financing from Helm, equity, and debt.

The project value reflects the net present value of the project for the company. If Helm finances 25%, the value of the project attributable to Critical Elements will decrease from $1.1B to $825m

The share price at which equity is issued equals the current share price of CAD 0.90. The number of shares issued lie between 25-175 million in the four different scenarios.

The net asset value of the project is the project value + equity capital issued - debt capital issued. The current shares outstanding reflects the number of shares that are currently in circulation. The total shares outstanding include the current shares + shared issued to obtain equity capital.

The net asset value multiplier is used to calculate the share price. Critical Elements is not yet in production. Therefore, the multipliers for scenario 1 and 2 are 0.50. Scenario 3 and 4 have lower net asset value multipliers to take into account the additional risks. Scenario 3 includes a lot of debt, and scenario 4 excludes the financial backing of Helm AG.

The estimated share price ranges between CAD 1.45 - 1.80 for all scenarios.

Risks

The following factors could impose risks:

The share price falls. The company will need to raise equity at a lower share price leading to more dilution. The company can partly cover for this with debt financing upon a good feasibility study.

Lithium prices decline. The current contract prices are between $14.000-15.500/t. The assumptions in this article use the price of $10.000/t covering some of this risk.

Permitting, this is unlikely since Quebec has a mining friendly jurisdiction.

Currency risk. An appreciating Canadian dollar against the USD lowers the valuation of the project. The risk is taken into account in the assumptions. The assumed exchange rate of 1.15 CAD per USD is lower than the current rate of 1.35 CAD per USD. The company can also hedge risk in the future.

Helm AG is unwilling to finance the mine. This is unlikely, for the reasons mentioned in the strategic partner paragraph.

Conclusion

Critical Elements is an exploration company with an upcoming feasibility study. The company recently improved the management team and the project economics are promising. The share price range estimation is CAD 1.45 - 1.80 implying 50-100% upside.

