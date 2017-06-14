Sand In My Shoes - 'Banking' On Dividend Increases

When I first started writing, my goal was just to track my efforts to assemble a better portfolio and my hope was that by doing so I would be "forced" to consciously think about what I was doing and why. In my second article, I further defined my goals, one of which was to have a "well-diversified portfolio across the sectors", which of course required me to figure out exactly where my portfolio was diversification wise.

As it turns out, I am heavily overweight in Financials and would like to explore if this is something I need to tackle head on or if I should just reduce the percentage organically by investing my dividends somewhere other than the Financials Sector. As you can see in the chart below, Financials make up over 30% of my portfolio - far more than I would like to see from any one sector. Not only that, but I have four separate stocks (out of eleven total stocks) that make up that 30%. Three sectors are currently not represented, which I would also like to fix, so perhaps trimming one or more Financial stock from my portfolio and redirecting the proceeds into another sector makes good sense.

Consumer Discretionary 9.9% Consumer Staples 6.2% Energy 0.0% Financials 30.5% Health 14.5% Industrials 0.0% Materials 12.8% REIT 13.5% Technology 0.0% Telecom 7.7% Utilities 4.8% Cash 0.1% 100.0%

One of my four Financial stocks, BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK), I have made an absolute killing on and it currently makes up 20% of my portfolio. However, BLK currently has a 2.4% yield, has raised its dividend for 8 straight years and has a 5 year Dividend Growth Rate of 10.7%. And, since they started paying a dividend in 2003, has only failed to not raise it one year. During the financial crisis of 2008, they held it steady for two years (2008-2009) and started raising it again in 2010 and have continued with that policy since. I will stipulate that I have bigger problems on my hands than BLK. So while I will eventually get around to evaluating that position, I will leave it alone for now.

The other three stocks that make up 10% of my portfolio between them are Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and American International Group (NYSE:AIG). Let's take a look at those and what the carnage that was the 2008 Financial Crisis did to my portfolio of Financial Stocks. If you have small children in the room you may want to use caution before reading further lest you scar them and scare them away from the stock market forever.

Symbol Qty Closing Price Jun 9 Market Value % of Portfolio Annual Div Div Yield Total Cost Gain/(Loss) % AIG 1 64.18 64.18 0.2% 1.28 1.99% 1,441.63 -95.5% BAC 100 23.67 2,367.00 8.4% 0.30 1.27% 4,950.00 -52.2% C 5 64.45 322.25 1.1% 0.64 0.99% 1,873.92 -82.8%

Discussion of AIG:

I bought my share (used to be "shares", as in plural) in 2008. For those of you paying attention, you can already see where this is going. The problem with American International Group , an extremely old and traditionally stodgy insurance company, is they began to dabble in other financial products like Credit Default Swaps. A credit default swap is basically insurance against default on a loan by the debtor. For those of you that are under 30 or were not paying attention to the financial markets from roughly 2007-2009, Google "no doc loan" to see why selling insurance against loan defaults was generally a bad idea.

AIG was selling these to other financial institutions, and when the mortgage market began to melt down they incurred substantial unrealized losses, triggering margin calls. At the same time, AIG was making short term loans of securities they owned to generate revenues by investing in MBS, or mortgage backed securities. As you can imagine if you actually did Google "no doc loan" or you remember 2008, this did not go well for AIG .

Revered and storied names such as Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns were also collapsing, credit markets were deteriorating and capital was nearly impossible to access. Ultimately the federal government stepped in, provided liquidity, and through preferred shares came away owning nearly 80% of AIG.

In 2008, in the fourth quarter, AIG reported a net loss of $61.7 billion - with a B - or $22.95 per diluted share. Having not done my homework, I thought I was buying shares in AIG the old stodgy insurance company, not AIG the speculative trading company.

So how did I get myself into this? Instead of doing my homework and researching the company and how it made money I used a blind "strategy" that required ... zero research. In early 2008 AIG was a part of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and was replaced by Kraft Foods (KFT) later that same year - AIG was just added in 2004, possibly the shortest stint of any company on the DJIA, but I didn't check on that).

Anyway, I had recently read about the "Dogs of the Dow" theory and a few variations and somehow AIG made it out of the other end of my screen, so I purchased 31 shares of it for $1,456. In July of 2009 I was given one share of AIG and a whopping $7.62 in lieu of my fractional shares. The error I made was trusting a blind formulaic stock-screener and not doing my homework. Using stock-screeners, even something as simple as one of the many "Dogs of the Dow" formulas is fine, if you are using such a screener for ideas, and not to pick your stocks.

So now what? What is the future outlook for AIG? Honestly, we're talking about sixty bucks here and I'm not sure I care. I own one share of this stock and the only reason I haven't sold it yet is probably because my commission will eat about 10% of the sales proceeds, and putting the proceeds elsewhere won't even be noticeable. I am not sure yet if I am willing to take that hit just to clean the position off of my brokerage "Positions Overview" screen. Maybe when I find a stock that I really, really want $60 more of, it will be worth it to finally dump AIG. But right now, it is seriously not worth my time to determine if this is a stock worth holding. The 2% yield is more than I can earn on cash, so I think I hold it for now.

My purchases of BAC and C:

I purchased these two stocks for pretty much the same reason at around pretty much the same time (mid to late 2007). They each had a fat and growing dividend.

BAC Dividend data by YCharts

C Dividend data by YCharts

Both Citi and Bank of America had horrific years in 2008, though BAC fared significantly better. Citigroup lost a staggering $27.7 billion or $5.59 per share in 2008, while BAC did manage to stay profitable, earning $0.56 per share compared to $3.35 in 2007.

Bank of America did, however, have to cut their dividend to $0.32 per share for a quarter and then in early 2009 to $0.01 per share (from $0.64) after having raised it every year since 1977. The market did not take too kindly to this bit of news.

Citi cut theirs from $0.54 to $0.32 for a few quarters, then to $0.16 for a quarter and then to $0.01 and finally ended up completely doing away with it for a few years before they instituted a 1 for 10 reverse split and brought the penny per share dividend back (on 90% fewer shares).

Since then, both banks have recovered, though as I said Bank of America never fell as far as Citi. In June of 2011 Citi reinstated their dividend policy at $0.01/share. In May of 2015 they raised it to $0.05/share and August of last year bumped it to $0.16/share. Not all that bad if they hadn't done that 1 for 10 reverse split…

Bank of America, after paying $0.01/share for nearly 5 ½ years finally raised their payout to $0.05/share in September of 2014 and then to $0.075/share September of last year. A long, long way from the $0.64/share that they were paying when I first bought them, but at least they have begun raising the dividend again. I consider this a "good" trend.

C Dividend data by YCharts

Will this trend continue?

First we have to explore how and when it is determined that the dividends are raised. For the last six years the largest 30 or so banks have undergone a stress test conducted by the Federal Reserve (the Fed), and for our purposes the important test is the CCAR, or "Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review". In order for any capital to be distributed to shareholders, either in the form of stock buy-backs or dividend increases, the bank has to pass these tests or if the Fed objects to a bank's capital plan, the Fed must explicitly grant them permission to return the capital. From the Federal Reserve website:

When considering a firm's capital plan, the Federal Reserve considers both quantitative and qualitative factors. Quantitative factors include a firm's projected capital ratios under a hypothetical scenario of severe economic and financial market stress. Qualitative factors include the strength of the firm's capital planning process, which incorporate the risk management, internal controls, and governance practices that support the process.

Source: Federal Reserve

It just so happens that the results from the 2017 CCAR will be released June 28th, at 4:30 PM EDT. At that time it is widely expected that both BAC and C will have their capital plans approved by Fed, and should include both share buybacks and dividend increases. As you can see below, in addition to the recent dividend increases, both Citi and Bank of America have bought billions of dollars of their own stock in the past five years.

BAC Stock Buybacks (Quarterly) data by YCharts

What does this mean going forward?

Right now, both BAC and C are trading below their book value. So as much as I love huge dividend increases and want to see them both dramatically raise their dividend after this year's CCAR, it does make a great deal of sense for both banks to allocate a large portion of their returned capital to repurchasing their shares. However, both banks also have dividend yields and payout ratios of half or less of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM).

BAC C WFC JPM Book Value/Share $26.88 $82.86 $40.33 $72.02 Stock Price as of 6/13 Close $23.77 $64.69 $54.45 $87.35 Payout Ratio - TTM 16.0% 10.6% 37.9% 29.8% Dividend Yield 1.3% 1.0% 2.8% 2.3%

Source: Charles Schwab

I obviously have no insight into the plans either BAC or C have to return capital to shareholders other than what I have read in the annual reports. Both CEOs touted their ability to raise dividends and repurchase their stock in their letter to shareholders. I can only imagine they will continue this behavior in FY17.

I expect both to once again to repurchase a massive amount of their shares. Last year Citigroup had plans to repurchase $8.6 billion in shares and in November announced they increased their repurchase program a further $1.75 billion. Compare that with just over a billion in common stock dividends paid and you can see that at least last year Citigroup was far more concerned with reducing share count.

Bank of America has around 11 billion shares outstanding and Brian Moynihan, Bank of America's CEO, more than once speaks about how the bank issued 7 billion shares during the financial crisis and the effect this has had on the share price and the need to reduce share count. I mean, just reading through his shareholder letter it seems he really wants to reduce share count, sentences like "now that our company is stronger, we are focused on reducing the dilution and increasing the dividend." (Source Bank of America Corporation 2016 Annual Report).

So I do expect both banks to raise their dividends, yes, but not dramatically so. Again, I have no knowledge other than what I read coming out of the CEOs' mouths. My best guess is C raises their dividend by 50% to $0.24 per share (remember their dividend pre-crisis was $5.40/share split adjusted). This would still put their yield at only around 1.5% based on current share price. I am going to guess BAC raises their dividend by 25%, to $0.10 per share. This would put their yield around 1.7-1.8%, again based on their current share price.

To sell or not to sell:

Given that I expect both of these stocks to return a large amount of capital following the CCAR, by both reducing share count and increasing their dividends, at this time I am inclined to hold both BAC and C. I expect that in July we will know more about how much the banks plan on raising their dividends, and this might affect what I do in the future. Given the yield and Book Value/Share relative to the price of their largest competitors I also tend to think both of the bank stocks I own are undervalued at the moment. There are a lot of other factors that will move the market for all of these financial names, not the least of which is the Fed decision on rates and how that will affect their Net Interest Margin. Also on the horizon is the possible deregulation of the banks, which might allow companies like BAC and C to return capital to shareholders more quickly.

But most importantly I would like to see what you think. How do you see all of these upcoming events unfolding? Do I need to be concerned that 30% of my portfolio is in one sector? Please comment if you have a strong opinion one way or the other, and if you want future updates please don't forget to follow me. Thank you for reading this!