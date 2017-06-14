Square: Disruptive Technology And A Long-Term Winner

Square has increased its focus on larger sellers which aside from increasing GPV, these businesses are likely to use additional Square services such as invoicing, instant deposit, and Square Capital.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) recently blew away first quarter expectations reporting 22% YOY revenue growth (39% YOY adjusted revenue growth), 33% YOY GPV growth, and a -$0.04 loss per share relative to expectations of -$0.08. As a result, shares have rallied over 50% during 2017 but I believe the company has significant opportunities for growth.

Source: Square First Quarter 2017 Shareholder Letter

Business Overview - Products and Services

The picture below provides a snapshot of Square's business.

Source: Square Investor Day 2017 Presentation

Managed Payments Solutions - The core of Square's business is a full service, managed payments offering. Square's services allow sellers to manage the entire payment lifecycle including reporting, analytics, next-day settlements (instant settlement, aka Instant Deposit, is available for an additional transaction fee), digital receipts, payment dispute management, chargeback protection, and PCI compliance.

In-Person/Card-Present Payments - For in-person payments, Square provides hardware that can process all card payment forms for a transaction fee paid by the seller. Online Payments/Card Not Present Payments - Square allows sellers to accept online payments. For card not present payments, card information can be entered manually. Square Cash - Square Cash is an app that allows a user to send and receive money, i.e. Venmo. Square Point of Sale - Square Point of Sale is a point of sale software that can be easily downloaded to an iOS or Android device. The service also includes Square Dashboard, which is a cloud-based reporting and analytics tool. For these services Square charges either a transaction fee, a subscription fee, or a service fee. Square continues to innovate and add features to Square Point of Sale that are tailored around specific industries. Additionally, Square for Retail was recently launched which is a point of sale service made specifically for retailers. Some of the features include inventory management that supports tens of thousands of items, employee management, and analytics that allow sellers to understand customer behavior.

Developer Platform - Square's developer platform, Build with Square, grants sellers flexibility to meet their individual business needs. Build with Square consists of various APIs for customized solutions.

Square Capital - Square Capital facilitates loans to pre-qualified sellers. Square simplifies the lengthy and burdensome traditional loan application process for sellers. The loan terms are straightforward and once approved, sellers receive funds quickly, often times the next day. Sellers typically use loaned funds for business investments such as buying inventory or equipment, hiring employees, store expansion, etc. Square Capital launched in May 2014 and as of year end 2016 facilitated over 200,000 loans and merchant cash advances totaling $1.3 billion.

Caviar - Square markets Caviar to restaurants to easily set up a food delivery platform. They are expanding the platform from a food delivery service to more of a food ordering platform and I expect this shift was driven by competition from similar well-established providers.

User Base (Sellers)

Square's sellers span across a wide range of industries. These sellers range from single vendor boutiques to multi-location businesses. Sellers also span across several regions including the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, and the U.K. with plans to further expand internationally. This diversity indicates Square's offerings are applicable across industries, business sizes, and geographies.

Square Invoices

Square Invoices was integrated with the Square app (previously accessible via Square Dashboard in a web browser) in November 2016 and saw robust growth during the first quarter of 2017. This enhanced functionality resonated positively with sellers. Square added more Invoices sellers in the first quarter than any other quarter which drove approximately $700 million additional GPV for the quarter.

Source: Square First Quarter Shareholder Letter

Increasing Customer Size

The chart below indicates Square has increased its percentage of higher GPV sellers since the first quarter of 2013. Sellers with >$500k GPV have increased from 4% to 15% from the first quarter 2013 to first quarter 2017 period. Square has increased its focus on larger sellers which aside from increasing GPV, these businesses are likely to use additional Square services such as invoicing, instant deposit, and Square Capital.

Source: Square Investor Day 2017 Presentation

High NPS

Square has strong brand appreciation. Square has had an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70 over the past four quarters, which is roughly double the average score for banking providers. A high NPS indicates sellers are recommending Square's services to others, whereby Square benefits from efficient customer acquisition.

International Growth

Square has significant room for expansion in international markets. The markets they have entered include the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, and the U.K. To prove concept, Square tested its technology in Australia. Australia is an interesting market as it has over two million small business and +70% of transactions are contactless. As shown by the chart below, they have had a very successful adoption of their product in Australia since March 2016.

Source: Square Investor Day 2017 Presentation

After Australia, the next step was to take their product to the U.K. Square recently launched in the U.K. this past March. The U.K. is an attractive market because there are +5.5 million small businesses that represent 47% of private sector revenue. Many of these small businesses do not accept credit cards making it an attractive market for Square's business model. Additionally, the U.K. represents a doorway to future international expansion.

Source: Square Investor Day 2017 Presentation

Long Term Growth Targets

Square realized 64% adjusted revenue growth in 2015 and 52% in 2016 while providing 2017 guidance for 31% revenue growth. Their long-term targets for revenue growth are approximately 20-25%. As a reminder, Square shows adjusted revenue to remove distortions from their prior relationship with Starbucks. Realized adjusted EBITDA margins for 2016 were 7% while they provided 2017 guidance of 13%. Over the long-term they are expecting 35-40% EBITDA margins which is significantly above current levels.

DCF Analysis - Perpetuity Growth Method

A discounted cash flow analysis using the perpetuity growth method indicates shares at the time of this writing were trading at a discount. Square was trading at $23.57 per share and the DCF estimated value per share is $27.57, implying 17% upside.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

Despite trading near all-time highs, I believe Square remains an attractive growth candidate to hold over the long-term. Most notably, the company is focusing on larger retailers with higher GPVs as well as international expansion. The recent first quarter results indicated the company is moving in the right direction. As the business continues to grow, it will benefit from greater stability and revenue predictability. Additionally, Square is able to leverage its existing user base by driving product adoption through integration. This was demonstrated by Square Invoices growing significantly after it was integrated within the Square app. Square continues to remain competitive against its peers, mainly PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Here and Shopify POS. As indicated by iOS app store business application rankings, Square remains ahead of PayPal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.