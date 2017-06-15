Stryker: Growth At A More Than Reasonable Price

It is far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price. —Warren Buffett

Introduction

I am a value investor at heart, which can make today's stock market extremely frustrating. At current prices, it sometimes seems like compelling value plays can only be found teetering on the edge of Chapter 11, or in companies too small to warrant much of a following by Wall Street. Last week's Goldman Sachs (GS) tech report highlights the handful of expensive names that have more or less carried the rest of the market in recent years, as program traders and momentum investors have pushed valuations further and further above historical averages. However, there are certainly some companies out there that have proven time and again why they deserve to command high multiples through consistent fundamental outperformance. After modeling out 36 quarters of financial statements and scouring just about every freely available medtech research report on the Internet, I am convinced that Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) epitomizes the term "growth at a reasonable price."

While it is certainly not cheap at 32 times earnings, the company (and many of their competitors) provides textbook examples of everything that investors hope to find in a stock. CEO Kevin Lobo and company have managed to maintain strong revenue growth (both organically and through acquisitions), impressive margins, and a clean balance sheet over the past few years, repeatedly driving the stock to new highs. The industry as a whole significantly outperformed the broader healthcare sector in 2016, and has done quite well in 2017 so far. (Investopedia) According to Evaluate Group, total medical device sales are expected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR from 2016-2022, outpacing just about every expectation of US GDP growth.

I modeled out Stryker's financial statements by quarter through 2021 in order to assess their value, and arrived at a weighted average one-year target price of around $160. I used assumptions based on a mix of historical trends, management guidance and third-party market research. While my entire model is too large to upload, I have attached a summary below this article. First, I will discuss some trends in the medtech industry and their inherent opportunities and risks. I will then analyze the company's recent financial performance, justify my model inputs, and explain why at the current price, Stryker Corporation is a stock I plan to hold onto for a very long time.

Medtech Trends

Medical device manufacturers outperformed the broader healthcare sector by 12.1% in 2016, as measured by comparing returns on the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) to returns on the Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV). (Investopedia) While much of this outperformance stemmed from positive fundamental results at top medtech companies, a portion resulted from speculation surrounding changes to US healthcare policy under the new administration. Obama's Affordable Care Act (ACA) included a provision that placed an excise tax on medical device manufacturers amounting to 2.3% of medical device proceeds. Trump's plan would allegedly cut this tax and medtech stocks responded to his election by jumping more than 25% since November (as measured by IHI). While 2.3% of device sales is certainly a material impact, it is important to consider the purpose of the tax in the first place. It was put in place to force manufacturers to contribute to a new system that increased demand for their products by providing insurance to millions of Americans. Under the new American Healthcare Act (AHCA), the government would spend billions less on insurance subsidies (if it ever materializes), meaning less insured Americans and less demand for medtech products.

The table above compares the ACA and AHCA side by side. In my opinion, the elimination of the Individual Mandate requiring all eligible Americans to have health insurance will impact both the number of Americans with health coverage and the premiums everyone pays under their plans. Both could affect demand for medtech products materially. It does not take a genius to see that the new plan could end up costing manufacturers more than 2.3% of US device sales.

However, Stryker earns close to 30% of total revenues from outside the US. My conservative growth assumptions are based primarily on US medtech markets, and emerging markets like Asia, Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East are all expected to grow even faster. Additionally, many of the products in Stryker's lineup are not at risk under President Trump's proposal. While pharmaceutical companies may face domestic pricing pressure under the new plan, high-tech platforms like Stryker's new Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery devices cost a million bucks apiece, and are treated as capital investments by their clients rather than variable costs. Once installed, only Stryker techs can maintain these machines, and once surgeons become familiar with these and other products, the company establishes a substantial economic moat that prevents competitors from whittling away at their market share.

Besides the effects of political speculation, a portion of medtech's outperformance in 2016 is attributable to momentum fueled by a record-setting M&A streak in 2015. Medtronic's (NYSE: MDT) $50-billion acquisition of Covidien in 2015 pushed total medtech M&A deal volumes to $127.9 billion, capping the biggest year in a decade.

While medtech has outperformed on an organic basis as well, much of the impressive revenue growth in the sector's largest companies over the past year has been the result of consolidation. Stryker's management team has established an impressive track record in strategic acquisitions, broadening both the scope and scale of their operations. The company invested more than $4.3 billion in acquisitions in 2016, and expects accretive results from newly acquired Sage Products and Physio-Control International as the year progresses ($2.875 and $1.299 billion, respectively). Q1's results for both companies were disappointing, but management provided reasonable justifications for both. On July 29, 2016, Sage announced a recall of one batch of their Comfort Shield Barrier Cream Cloths for safety issues related to bacteria exposure. According to Q1's earnings call transcript (Seeking Alpha), Sage posted growth of 3% in Q1, hindered by issues related to this recall. Once those problems are behind them, Sage's portfolio of consumable products should be a valuable asset to their new owners. Physio-Control posted an 18% year-over-year decline, which management attributed to "a tough quarterly comparable that included the legacy company's fiscal year end." (Glenn Boehnlein, CFO) Katherine Owen, VP of Strategy and Investor Relations, pointed out during the Q&A session that capital businesses like Physio-Control almost always post their strongest numbers towards the end of the year. While management reiterated their positive outlook for both acquisitions, investors should not dismiss the inherent risks associated with leveraged deals in a frothy M&A market. Stryker boasts one of the more conservative balance sheets in the sector, but leverage amplified results in both directions, and continued underperformance would warrant concern. Fortunately, Stryker's organic growth alone justifies their current price, and any incremental earnings from Sage and Physio are effectively gravy.

Financial Analysis

Stryker posted year-over-year revenue growth of 18.4% in the first quarter of 2017, beating estimates by $60 million. Acquisitions accounted for approximately 10% of this growth, suggesting that results should stabilize as the company faces tougher post-acquisition comps throughout the year. 1Q17's 18.4% figure comes off of only 4.9% growth in Q1 of 2016, whereas 2Q17 will be compared to 2Q16's 16.8% growth.

The table above lays out my assumptions for year-over-year revenue growth. I based my assumptions off management's guidance of between 5.5-6.5% organic growth in 2017, validated by third party projections for each of Stryker's core segments. (Evaluate Group) "Other Recon" includes the new Mako robotics platform, which analysts expect to grow much faster than other segments. According to Markets and Markets, medical robots are expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% through 2021. Readers should note that my assumptions for 2017 only include quarters two, three and four. When combined with Q1's performance, this puts total 2017 growth at 8.65%, or 215 bps above management guidance. However, they provided this guidance before Q1's higher-than-expected results, and played with the idea of raising full-year guidance in last quarter's earnings call.

I also compared Stryker's historical performance to that of five top US medtech peers. On average, Stryker ranked 3.13 out of 6 in four categories evaluating growth, efficiency, returns, and value. The following table demonstrates how Stryker matches up against 3M (NYSE:MMM), Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Of those five, Medtronic and Hill-Rom are the most comparable, as they operate in many of the same areas within medtech.

As shown, Stryker outperformed in 3-year average EBITDA growth, and fell towards the middle of the pack in other categories. I based my margins primarily on historical numbers, keeping gross margin steady at its four-year average of 66.3%, and holding SG&A, R&D, and other expenses at 37.2%, 6.2%, and 4.6% of sales, respectively. My tax rate of 17.5% is derived from a mean of the past seventeen quarters, trimmed to eliminate one outlier in Q3 2014 where Stryker reported an income tax rate of 86.6%. Over the past four quarters, Stryker's effective tax rate was only 13%, which would yield an even higher target price.

As far as the balance sheet is concerned, I believe it is safe to say that Stryker should not have any solvency issues in the near future. Their most recent filing reports $3.73 billion in cash and $7.18 billion in debt, as they recently issued $500 million in senior unsecured notes yielding 1.8%. (Stryker Q1 2017 10-Q) The rate on these notes alone illustrates the market's view of Stryker's creditworthiness. I applied the current weighted average interest rate of 3.2% to long-term debt, although as higher priced facilities mature, this rate will continue to decrease. While I do not think Stryker's debt poses any serious threats to the business, they have borrowed $4 billion in the past 18 months in order to help finance a series of large acquisitions (primarily Sage and Physio-Control). If these investments do not perform as well as planned, this leverage could amplify problems. Goodwill is the largest single asset on Stryker's balance sheet ($6.63 billion; 31% of total assets), and unmet expectations could lead to costly impairments down the road.

Valuation

My assumptions for each case are laid out below this article. I typically build in at least three scenarios when I model out a company's financials - an up case, a base case, and a down case. While my base case (pictured in the first section) depicts a slightly undervalued stock, there are many assumptions that go into a target price, and I can almost guarantee that none of mine will turn out to be 100% accurate. My best case paints a much rosier picture:

Again, all of my assumptions for each case are attached below, but these inputs certainly do not depict the best possible scenario. If management is right about Sage and Physio's recovery, we could see much larger contributions to revenue from both in the back half of the year. Management also danced around the idea of upping full-year guidance on their last earnings call, a move which could trigger an overnight pop in share price. Another big acquisition or two could even propel revenues to another year of double-digit growth.

Of course, if a portion of the macroeconomic risks described in this article materializes, results could decline as well. My weak case models slower growth and slimmer margins, as well as the aforementioned 2.3% excise tax discussed above to account for the unlikely event that it remains in place.

While the potential for slowed growth certainly exists, Stryker has made a habit of beating analyst expectations on both the top line and bottom line. If I was a betting man (which I am), I would rather put my money on CEO Lobo and Co.'s ability to surprise investors with positive results than invest in just about any other pure healthcare stock. I aim to err on the pessimistic side when it comes to forecasting, as I have found that pessimists are less frequently disappointed than optimists. I weighted P/E most heavily because I believe that is the primary means by which the market values Stryker, and if I were not willing to risk losing 13.6% in hopes of making 41.1%, I would sell my stocks and bury the proceeds in a coffee can.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, Stryker is a well-managed company in a growing industry. They have outperformed in numerous segments over the past few years, and have a history of exceeding expectations. After modeling out meticulously vetted expectations based on guidance and third party projections, my research suggests that Stryker is, at worst, a wonderful business at a fair price, and at best, a wonderful business at an enticing valuation. Of course, many factors play into any investment's results, and readers must weigh their opinions of the risks discussed above before making a decision. However, if this article nudges you towards investing in SYK, it won't be my shares you're buying.

